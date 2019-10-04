PM Dancila says President Iohannis endangering young doctors for refusing to appoint acting education minister

Stiri Recomandate

Tânără de 15 ani, dispărută de la şcoală. Aţi văzut-o?

La data de 03.10.2019, în jurul orei 16, poliţia a fost sesizată de către reprezentanţii unui centru maternal din... The post Tânără de 15 ani, dispărută de la şcoală. Aţi văzut-o? appeared first on Renaşterea bănăţeană . [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat de 36 de ani din Băgău cercetat de polițiștii din Aiud, după ce a fost surprins conducând în stare de ebrietate pe raza localității Gâmbaș

Ieri, 3 octombrie 2019, în jurul orei 19.03, polițiștii Compartimentului Rutier din cadrul… [citeste mai departe]

Un tânăr din Cîlnic amendat cu 5.000 de lei de către jandarmi!

Joi, 03 octombrie a.c., un echipaj de jandarmi din cadrul Detaşamentului Mobil pe timpul executării unei misiuni de prevenire şi combatere a sustragerilor de material lemnos, au depistat în fondul forestier al localităţii Câlnic o persoană care transporta material lemnos,… [citeste mai departe]

Cârnaţii de Pleşcoi, produs românesc recunoscut şi protejat în UE. Alte cinci alimente românești recunoscute

Cârnaţii de Pleşcoi sunt un soi de cârnaţi afumaţi produşi dintr-un amestec de carne de oaie şi vită, uneori şi carne de capră, condimentaţi cu ardei roşu, usturoi şi cimbru.… [citeste mai departe]

Stenograme. Şedinţă tensionată a conducerii Parlamentului. Cum s-a opus PSD audierii lui Plumb

PSD s-a opus audierii Rovanei Plumb în Parlamentul României înainte ca momentul în care aceasta era propunerea Guvernului Dăncilă pentru funcţia de comisar european pe Transporturi. Argumentele bazate pe… [citeste mai departe]

Budăi spune că în opinia colegilor din opoziţie, pensionarii sunt nişte asistaţi social

Ministrul Muncii şi Justiţiei Sociale, Marius Budăi, şi-a manifestat, vineri, dezacordul faţă de declaraţiile politicienilor din opoziţie potrivit cărora pensionarii sunt asistaţi social. El declarat,... [citeste mai departe]

Deficit de 2,1% din PIB în primele opt luni - conform MFP

Adică vreo 22 miliarde lei Execuția bugetului general consolidat s-a încheiat pe primele opt luni ale anului 2019 cu un deficit de 21,9 miliarde de lei, respectiv 2,1% din PIB, conform datelor operative ale MFP. Veniturile bugetului general consolidat, sunt în sumă de 204,1 miliarde… [citeste mai departe]

Cât de legală este proveniența lemnelor de foc? Controalele autorităților au dus la confiscări de material lemnos

Sezonul rece își face simțiți colții, unii dintre cei care folosesc lemne pentru încălzire își fac aprovizionarea pe ultima sută de metri. Foarte puțini, însă, se… [citeste mai departe]

O legendă a clubului Juventus Torino a decis să-şi încheie cariera de fotbalist

Final de carieră pentru o legendă a clubului Juventus Torino. Claudio Marchisio a decis să-şi agaţe ghetele în cui la vârsta de 33 de ani.Fiind liber de contract din vară, mijlocaşul a luat această decizie, în special din cauza problemelor… [citeste mai departe]

Instabilitatea politică amână examenul de rezidenţiat. Noua dată este de 8 decembrie

Examenul de rezidenţiat de anul acesta se amână pentru data pe 8 decembrie, în contextul în care Guvernul nu are un ministru al Educaţiei. Sorina Pintea dă vina pe preşedintele Iohannis pentru situaţia creată şi susţine că… [citeste mai departe]


PM Dancila says President Iohannis endangering young doctors for refusing to appoint acting education minister

Publicat:
says that by refusing to apply the ruling of the (CCR) and appoint an acting education minister, is endangering a whole generation of young doctors, who will not be able to take their residency exams on time.  "Another day has passed of the President of Romania violating the Constitution. By refusing to apply the CCR ruling and appoint an acting education minister, Klaus Iohannis is endangering a whole generation of young doctors who will not be able to take their residency exams on time without a minister's order.…

