PM Dancila says President Iohannis endangering young doctors for refusing to appoint acting education minister
Prime Minister Viorica Dancila says that by refusing to apply the ruling of the Constitutional Court (CCR) and appoint an acting education minister, President Klaus Iohannis is endangering a whole generation of young doctors, who will not be able to take their residency exams on time. "Another day has passed of the President of Romania violating the Constitution. By refusing to apply the CCR ruling and appoint an acting education minister, Klaus Iohannis is endangering a whole generation of young doctors who will not be able to take their residency exams on time without a minister's order.…
