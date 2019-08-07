ALDE's Tariceanu insists he discussed future collaboration with Pro Romania

ALDE's Tariceanu insists he discussed future collaboration with Pro RomaniaPublicat:
National leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), minor at rule, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu on Wednesday insisted on his announcement regarding a future collaboration with opposition Pro Romania party, saying that discussions took place between the two political groups but no decision was made. In the announcement originally made on Facebook he replaced the word "decided" with "discussed."
"Fruitful discussions this morning with Pro Romania leader Victor Ponta: we have discussed a future collaboration in the form of a political alliance! ALDE and Pro Romania will have…
