ALDE's Tariceanu insists he discussed future collaboration with Pro Romania

FOTO. Un bărbat de 61 de ani a DECEDAT miercuri în Alba Iulia: I s-a făcut rău în timp ce lucra la linia ferată, în apropiere de șoseaua de centură a municipiului

Ziarul Unirea FOTO. Un bărbat de 61 de ani a DECEDAT miercuri… [citeste mai departe]

Top 5 motive pentru care trebuie sa mergi intr-un service auto autorizat

Multi dintre detinatorii de masini evita in general sa mearga la un service auto autorizat, din diverse motive. Acestia prefera in general sa apeleze la cunostinte sau la mici service-uri de cartier, unde platesc mai putin pe servicii pe care le considera… [citeste mai departe]

Centrul Bacăului rămâne fără apă din cauza lucrărilor la Hotelul Dumbrava. Nici primăria nu scapă

Centrul Bacăului rămâne fără apă, din cauza unor lucrări de deviere a rețelei de apa din zona hotelului Dumbrava. Operațiunea este programată joi, 8 august 2019, între orele 09.00 – 15.00,… [citeste mai departe]

Proiect pentru creşterea şanselor de angajare ale adulţilor slab calificaţi, demarat de ...

Universitatea „Ştefan cel Mare" din Suceava (USV) anunţă că va coordona proiectul INCREASE, acesta urmărind să sprijine adulţii slab calificaţi pentru a-şi creşte şansele de angajare şi IMM-urile pentru a-şi creşte… [citeste mai departe]

Portofel găsit într-un autocar TASA. Acesta a fost predat Poliţiei

Un bărbat a pierdut un portofel cu bani şi acte în autocarul aparţinând firmei SC Transporturi Auto SA Suceava şi a fost găsit de şoferul autovehiculului. Este vorba de un bărbat care circula pe ruta Suceava – Bucureşti şi care se numeşte Nelu Crucianu şi este domiciliat… [citeste mai departe]

TUPEU INCREDIBIL Gheorghe Dincă se PLÂNGE, prin avocatul său, că primește apă CALDĂ de la anchetatori

Avocatul lui Gheorghe Dincă, Claudiu Lascoschi, a declarat că toți cei care participă la cercetările din casa suspectului crimelor din Caracal lucrează în condiții „grele” și a subliniat… [citeste mai departe]

Urmările Alianței ALDE- Pro Romania: Alianța va fi acceptată de PSD sau ALDE intră în Opoziție (surse)

Surse politice au declarat, pentru MEDIAFAX, că intrarea într-o alianță a ALDE cu Pro Romania va duce la două variante: PSD să accepte și Pro Romania la guvernarea sau, în caz contrar,… [citeste mai departe]

Recomandările de naştere prin cezariană, verificate la Spitalul de Urgenţă Suceava de o ...

Spitalul de Urgenţă „Sfântul Ioan cel Nou" Suceava începe o amplă campanie de promovare a naşterii pe cale naturală, în condiţiile în care procentul operaţiilor cezariene înregistrate în această unitate medicală… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO. Nimeni nu a mai văzut-o așa! Andra, cu pistruiele la vedere. Cum arată artista fără pic de machiaj la 32 de ani

Adevărata față a Andrei. Este considerată una dintre cele mai frumoase artiste din România, dar mai este frumoasă când nu poartă machiaj? Andra a postat o imagine… [citeste mai departe]

S-a prăbuşit parcarea sub ei. A fost ca un cutremur

O parcare stradală s-a prăbuşit din senin tocmai când un camion de pompieri trecea pe acolo. Oamenii au crezut că este un cutremur. Camionul pompierilor a fost prins între dărâmăturile asfaltului. [citeste mai departe]


ALDE's Tariceanu insists he discussed future collaboration with Pro Romania

Publicat:
National leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), minor at rule, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu on Wednesday insisted on his announcement regarding a future collaboration with opposition party, saying that discussions took place between the two political groups but no decision was made.  In the announcement originally made on Facebook he replaced the word "decided" with "discussed." 

"Fruitful discussions this morning with leader : we have discussed a future collaboration in the form of a political alliance! ALDE and will have…

Pro Romania's Ponta on Pro Romania-ALDE political project:We didn't make decisions, but we discussed,progressed

13:57, 07.08.2019 - Chairman of the Pro Romania Party Victor Ponta mentioned on Wednesday that, following the discussions with the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), "a lot of progress" has been made in the direction of participating in a joint project between the two political formations, but a decision in…

Pro Romania's Ponta on Pro Romania-ALDE political project: We didn't make decisions, but we discussed, progressed

13:42, 07.08.2019 - Chairman of the Pro Romania Party Victor Ponta mentioned on Wednesday that, following the discussions with the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), "a lot of progress" has been made in the direction of participating in a joint project between the two political formations, but a decision in…

ALDE, Pro Romania choose to enter political alliance

13:04, 07.08.2019 - National leader of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), minor at rule, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Wednesday that ALDE and Pro Romania party, led by former Prime Minister Victor Ponta, have decided to collaborate as a political alliance, with the two parties to set up joint parliamentary…

Tariceanu: I have had talks with Mr. Ponta, and I am in favour of PRO Romania participating in gov't

09:32, 29.07.2019 - Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu told on Sunday private TV broadcaster Antena 3 that he had talks with Victor Ponta and that he is in favour of the entry of PRO Romania to government, showing that this would strengthen this majority from the center…

Ponta: Informal talks with Dancila, Tariceanu; no decision made on "political candidacies or cooperation"

17:27, 22.07.2019 - Victor Ponta, the chairman of PRO Romania, announced on Monday that he had informal talks with the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule) and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE, minor at rule) leaders - Viorica Dancila and Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, saying that no decision was made…

ALDE's Tariceanu does not rule out another electoral alliance for presidential elections

09:55, 15.07.2019 - Senate President and Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE, minor at rule, ed.n.) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu does not rule out the possibility of forming another electoral alliance if the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) and ALDE will not have a joint candidate…

ALDE's Tariceanu: We have serious reservations as to extension of right to challenge Gov't ordinances at CCR

17:28, 05.06.2019 - Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE, minor at rule, ed.n.) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said Wednesday that the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats has "very serious" reservations regarding the extension of the right to challenge at the Constitutional Court the ordinances issued by…

Tariceanu (ALDE): PNL representatives, political creed of denigrating Romania in EP

00:03, 16.05.2019 - Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Tuesday in Ploiesti that the National Liberal Party (PNL) representatives seem to have made a "political creed" of denigrating Romania in the European Parliament, damaging the country, the citizens and Romania's…


