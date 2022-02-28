Zelenskyy urges EU to grant Ukraine ‘immediate membership’ Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Monday for Ukraine’s immediate accession into the EU under a new simplified procedure, though it was unclear how that could work in practice, according to Politico. “We ask the European Union for Ukraine’s immediate accession via a new special procedure,” he said, speaking on his Telegram channel as fighting with Russian […] The post Zelenskyy urges EU to grant Ukraine ‘immediate membership’ appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

