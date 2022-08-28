Yellow heat code in over three quarters of the country, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday

Stiri Recomandate

CSM Constanţa, înfrângere la patru goluri diferenţă. Chambery, final în forţă

CSM Constanţa, înfrângere la patru goluri diferenţă. Chambery, final în forţă

Debut cu stângul pentru CSM Constanţa în cupele europene. Echipa de la malul mării a fost învinsă, la patru goluri diferenţă, în deplasare, de Chambery Savoie Mont Blanc Handball, în prima manşă a turului întâi al EHF European League,… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO: CSU Alba Iulia – CSM Bucovina Suceava 12-34 (7-19) | S-a ratat și meciul ultimelor speranțe

FOTO: CSU Alba Iulia – CSM Bucovina Suceava 12-34 (7-19) | S-a ratat și meciul ultimelor speranțe

FOTO: CSU Alba Iulia – CSM Bucovina Suceava 12-34 (7-19) | S-a ratat și meciul ultimelor speranțe Asistență dezolantă, puțin peste 50 de spectatori pe “Cetate”, la meciul ultimelor speranțe în a obține… [citeste mai departe]

Infracțiuni rutiere, la Zlatna și Sebeș. Doi bărbați s-au ales cu dosare penale

Infracțiuni rutiere, la Zlatna și Sebeș. Doi bărbați s-au ales cu dosare penale

La data de 26 august 2022, în jurul orei 17,50, polițiștii rutieri din Sebeș au depistat un bărbat de 32 de ani, din orașul Borșa, județul Maramureș, în timp ce conducea un autoturism, pe strada Drumul Sibiului din Sebeș, având permisul… [citeste mai departe]

Tânăr de 20 de ani cercetat de polițiștii din Zlatna pentru conducere cu permisul suspendat

Tânăr de 20 de ani cercetat de polițiștii din Zlatna pentru conducere cu permisul suspendat

Duminică, 28 august 2022, în jurul orei 00,10, polițiștii din Zlatna au depistat un tânăr de 20 de ani, din Alba Iulia, în timp ce conducea un autoturism, pe DJ 705, în orașul Zlatna, având permisul de conducere… [citeste mai departe]

Surpriză neplăcută pentru Gabriela Firea la guvernare: Când discut despre copii și tineri, fiecare se uită la telefon, ce mesaje a mai primit, emailuri

Surpriză neplăcută pentru Gabriela Firea la guvernare: Când discut despre copii și tineri, fiecare se uită la telefon, ce mesaje a mai primit, emailuri

Ministrul Familiei, Tineretului şi Egalităţii de Şanse, prim-vicepreşedinte PSD Gabriela… [citeste mai departe]

Breaking: Pilotul avionului prăbușit în Lacul Colibița a murit - Cum a scăpat viu pasagerul din dreapta sa

Breaking: Pilotul avionului prăbușit în Lacul Colibița a murit - Cum a scăpat viu pasagerul din dreapta sa

Pilotul avionului ușor prăbușit duminică în lacul Colibița, din județul Bistrița-Năsăud, a murit, anunță purtătorul de cuvânt al ISU, Marius Rus. Pasagerul, cetățean german, este… [citeste mai departe]

HANDBAL: Așa da! Gloria bate Zalăul și pornește bine în noul sezon

HANDBAL: Așa da! Gloria bate Zalăul și pornește bine în noul sezon

Echipa de handbal feminin a CS Gloria 2018 Bistrița-Năsăud învins echipa Zalăului, în deplasare. Meciul a început la ora 11:00 în Sala Sporturilor Gheorghe Tadici din localitatea sălăjeană. Gloria a jucat bine și a condus Zalăul toată partida, chiar dacă a jucat… [citeste mai departe]

NATO şi SUA vor să îşi crească prezenţa în Arctica, în contextul activităţii militare sporite a Rusiei în regiune

NATO şi SUA vor să îşi crească prezenţa în Arctica, în contextul activităţii militare sporite a Rusiei în regiune

NATO şi SUA îşi semnalează intenţia de a-şi spori prezenţa în Arctica, în contextul activităţii militare tot mai intense a Rusiei în propriile regiuni arctice,… [citeste mai departe]

Avansează lucrările de modernizare a infrastructurii de lângă Platinia. Etapa demolărilor, pe final

Avansează lucrările de modernizare a infrastructurii de lângă Platinia. Etapa demolărilor, pe final

Se lărgesc și se modernizează Calea Moților, Calea Mănăștur și străzile adiacente. Lucrările de reabilitare și modernizare a străzilor se vor desfășura pe o suprafață totală de 40.551 mp. Deocamdată… [citeste mai departe]

Dîncu: Nu mi-a reproşat nimeni nimic până acum, nici premierul, nici preşedintele, nici Marcel Ciolacu

Dîncu: Nu mi-a reproşat nimeni nimic până acum, nici premierul, nici preşedintele, nici Marcel Ciolacu

Ministrul Apărării, Vasile Dîncu, afirmă că nu i s-a reproşat nimic cu privire la activitatea sa şi cataloghează drept "fake news" informaţiile privind iminenta sa remaniere. Citește mai… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Yellow heat code in over three quarters of the country, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday

Publicat:
Yellow heat code in over three quarters of the country, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued, on Sunday, a yellow heat wave warning, valid until Tuesday, in 28 counties and in the Municipality of Bucharest.

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

× NEWSLETTER ×

Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate

BACK TO TOP DESPRE

Exclusivitați și documente incendiare.

Echipa stiripesurse.ro…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Finance Ministry raises 150 million RON from banks in addition to Monday's bidding session

14:25, 09.08.2022 - The Finance Ministry raised on Tuesday 150 million RON from banks in addition to the 5.074 billion RON borrowed on Monday, through two benchmark government bond issues, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

Over 185,000 people enter Romania on August 1, including around 12,000 Ukrainians

14:06, 02.08.2022 - As many as 185,880 people entered Romania on Monday, August 1, including 12,068 Ukrainian nationals, down 8.4% from the previous day, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Tuesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Over 267,000 people enter Romania on July 31, including around 13,000 Ukrainians

10:46, 01.08.2022 - As many as 267,352 people entered Romania on Sunday, July 31, including 13,178 Ukrainian nationals, down 4.6% from the previous day, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Monday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Code Yellow for unstable weather in over three quarters of Romania until Sunday evening

11:45, 29.07.2022 - Weather experts have issued a Code Yellow for unstable atmosphere and significant rainfall, valid until Sunday evening, in over three quarters of the country. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

Over 22,000 Ukrainians enter Romania on Monday

10:05, 12.07.2022 - Over 22,000 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania on Monday, through border crossing points nationwide, the Border Police Inspectorate General (IGPF) informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Three new cases of monkeypox, diagnosed in Romania

18:11, 28.06.2022 - Three new cases of monkeypox have been diagnosed in Romania, the Ministry of Health informed on Tuesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on…

Ministry of Health: First case of monkeypox diagnosed in Romania

17:40, 13.06.2022 - The Ministry of Health announced on Monday that the first case of monkeypox in Romania was diagnosed in a 26-year-old man from Bucharest. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania!…

Nearly 7,000 Ukrainians enter Romania on June 5

12:25, 06.06.2022 - More than 94,000 people entered Romania on Sunday, including 7,000 Ukrainian nationals, down 17.4% from the previous day, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Monday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 28 august 2022
Bucuresti 20°C | 35°C
Iasi 18°C | 34°C
Cluj-Napoca 16°C | 32°C
Timisoara 19°C | 35°C
Constanta 23°C | 32°C
Brasov 13°C | 31°C
Baia Mare 17°C | 33°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 28 august 2022
USD 4.8739
EUR 4.8734
CHF 5.0541
GBP 5.7646
CAD 3.7672
XAU 274.176
JPY 3.5601
CNY 0.7101
AED 1.3269
AUD 3.3999
MDL 0.252
BGN 2.4917

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec