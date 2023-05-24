Xi Jinping promite Rusiei o ”susţinere fermă” chineză în dosarele ”intereselor fundamentale” China si Rusia – foste rivale in timpul Razboiului Rece – isi consolideaza relatiile diplomatice si comerciale de aproximativ zece ani, o tendinta care s-a accelerat dupa invazia rusa a Ucrainei. Beijingul, care se declara neutru in acest conflict, indeamna la respectarea suveranitatii statelor, insa nu a condamnat niciodata in mod public ”operatiunea militara speciala” pe care presedintele rus Vladimir Putin o desfasoara de la 24 februarie 2022. Premierul rus Mihail Misustin a sosit luni in China. El a luat parte marti la un Forum Economic la Shanghai, iar apoi a venit in capitala chineza, pentru… Citeste articolul mai departe pe money.ro…

