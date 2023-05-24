Stiri Recomandate

Efectele scăderii nivelului de trai: Bosch anunță că românii au cumpărat mai puține electrocasnice anul trecut. „2023 va fi un an dificil”

Efectele scăderii nivelului de trai: Bosch anunță că românii au cumpărat mai puține electrocasnice anul trecut. „2023 va fi un an dificil”

Piața de electrocasnice din România a stagnat ca valoare, dar a scăzut în ceea ce privește numărul de… [citeste mai departe]

Fotbaliştii juniori de la CS Victoria Cumpăna au devenit vicecampioni naţionali

Fotbaliştii juniori de la CS Victoria Cumpăna au devenit vicecampioni naţionali

La jumătatea acestei săptămâni, într-o atmosferă de sărbătoare, peste 600 de suporteri cumpăneni au fost prezenți pe stadionul din cadrul Complexului Sportiv „Centenar 2018” pentru a fi alături de sportivii comunei în Finala Campionatului… [citeste mai departe]

Asistent medical reținut de procurorii DNA. Lua bani și promitea angajări în spitale

Asistent medical reținut de procurorii DNA. Lua bani și promitea angajări în spitale

Se știe că angajările în spitale sunt puse de multe ori sub semnul întrebării în sensul dacă au fost făcute pe bune sau nu. Iar oamenii au motive suficiente să se îndoiască de corectitudinea acestor concursuri. Procurorii din… [citeste mai departe]

Prima reacție a lui Iohannis la greva din Educație: „Speranța mea este să se termine amiabil

Prima reacție a lui Iohannis la greva din Educație: „Speranța mea este să se termine amiabil

Președintele Klaus Iohannis a făcut primele declarații, miercuri, legate de greva profesorilor, aflată în cea de a treia zi. „S-au găsit soluții pentru o parte din solicitările făcute de sindicate. Acestea… [citeste mai departe]

Volei feminin. Naţionala României joacă în Golden League la Pitești

Volei feminin. Naţionala României joacă în Golden League la Pitești

Naționala de volei feminin debutează în Golden League sâmbătă 27 mai, de la ora 17:00, contra Slovaciei. Cele mai bune voleibaliste ale României pun umărul pentru o calificare în semifinalele Golden League. Nu rata un spectacol garantat! Veți avea parte de… [citeste mai departe]

Ultima oră! Ministrul Muncii, anunţ pentru profesori: „Salariile se aduc la nivelul prevăzut în grila aferentă anului 2022”

Ultima oră! Ministrul Muncii, anunţ pentru profesori: „Salariile se aduc la nivelul prevăzut în grila aferentă anului 2022”

Ministrul Muncii, Marius Budăi, a anunţat, astăzi, după discuţiile cu sindicaliştii din Educaţie, aflaţi în grevă generală, că a pregătit… [citeste mai departe]

Cyber attacks on critical infrastructures can impact economy, everyday life (ICI Bucharest head)

Cyber attacks on critical infrastructures can impact economy, everyday life (ICI Bucharest head)

Cyber attacks on critical infrastructures can have devastating consequences, affecting not just the economy, but everyday life as well, general director of the National Institute for Research and Development… [citeste mai departe]

”Ucraina nu a existat, înainte de crearea R.S.S.Ucraineană”, susține Putin

”Ucraina nu a existat, înainte de crearea R.S.S.Ucraineană”, susține Putin

Ucraina nu a existat, înainte de crearea R.S.S.Ucraineană, a declarat Vladimir Putin, în timpul unei întâlniri cu președintele Curții Constituționale, Valeri Zorkin, scrie Rosbalt.ru . În timpul întâlnirii, Zorkin i-a prezentat șefului statului… [citeste mai departe]

Grenadă găsită pe un drum din Moara unde se executau lucrări de asfaltare

Grenadă găsită pe un drum din Moara unde se executau lucrări de asfaltare

O grenadă de mână a fost descoperită miercuri după-amiază cu ocazia unor lucrări care se efectuau în comuna Moara. Mai exact, pe strada Nufărului, din Moara Nica, s-au executat lucrări de decapare pentru a se așterne un strat de asfalt. Cu această… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedintele Germaniei: Locul României este în Spaţiul Schengen

Preşedintele Germaniei: Locul României este în Spaţiul Schengen

Germania este "de multă vreme de părere că locul României este în Spaţiul Schengen", a declarat, miercuri, preşedintele Republicii Federale Germania, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, în cadrul unei conferinţe de presă comune cu omologul român, Klaus Iohannis, conform Agerpres.Frank-Walter… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Xi Jinping promite Rusiei o ”susţinere fermă” chineză în dosarele ”intereselor fundamentale”

Publicat:
Xi Jinping promite Rusiei o ”susţinere fermă” chineză în dosarele ”intereselor fundamentale”

China si Rusia –  foste rivale in timpul Razboiului Rece – isi consolideaza relatiile diplomatice si comerciale de aproximativ zece ani, o tendinta care s-a accelerat dupa invazia rusa a Ucrainei. Beijingul, care se declara neutru in acest conflict, indeamna la respectarea suveranitatii statelor, insa nu a condamnat niciodata in mod public ”operatiunea militara speciala” pe care presedintele rus Vladimir Putin o desfasoara de la 24 februarie 2022. Premierul rus Mihail Misustin a sosit luni in China. El a luat parte marti la un la Shanghai, iar apoi a venit in capitala chineza, pentru…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe money.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: money.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Nearly 97,000 people enter Romania on Tuesday, including about 7,800 Ukrainians

10:45, 19.04.2023 - The General Inspectorate of Border Police (IGPR) informs that on Tuesday, 96,563 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, including 7,783 Ukrainian citizens.According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, about 181,300 people, Romanian and foreign nationals, with more…

Klaus Iohannis grants High Patronage to Ciprian Porumbescu Anniversary Program, this year in Chisinau

18:15, 12.04.2023 - President Klaus Iohannis decided to grant High Patronage to the Ciprian Porumbescu Anniversary Program, an event that will take place between May and October 2023 in Chisinau, in the Republic of Moldova, the Presidential Administration informed on Wednesday.According to a press release sent to Agerpres,…

Almost 82,000 people enter Romania on Wednesday, including about 8,000 Ukrainians

11:06, 06.04.2023 - The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPR) informs that on Wednesday, 81,986 people entered Romania through the border points, including 7,950 Ukrainian citizens.According to a press release sent to Agerpres on Thursday, approximately 157,500 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with…

Crown Custodian Margareta, meeting with ambassador of the Republic of Moldova to Sweden

09:05, 09.03.2023 - Her Majesty Margareta, the Custodian of the Romanian Crown met on Wednesday in Stockholm with the ambassador of the Republic of Moldova to Sweden, Norway, Finland and Iceland, Liliana Gutan. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

People's Movement Party: Romania's chance of entering Schengen increases after CJEU is notified

18:15, 08.03.2023 - The President of the People's Movement Party (PMP), MEP Eugen Tomac, on Wednesday stated, during a press conference held in Bistrita, that Romania's chances of entering Schengen by the end of 2024 are increasing "significantly" after he sued the Council of the European Union with the Court of Justice…

IGPF: Almost 66,000 people enter Romania on Wednesday, of whom approximately 7,700 Ukrainians

11:00, 02.03.2023 - The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that on Wednesday, a number of 65,778 people entered Romania through border points, of whom 7,687 were Ukrainian citizens, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Ciolacu: Return of Romanian language to status of official language in the Republic of Moldova is historical normalcy

22:20, 01.03.2023 - The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, said on Wednesday that the return of the Romanian language to the status of the official language in the Republic of Moldova is "a historical normalcy" and must happen as soon as possible. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

Moldovan PM Recean to pay official visit to Bucharest

09:00, 01.03.2023 - Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova Dorin Recean will pay a visit to Bucharest on Wednesday, this being his first official visit abroad since taking over the mandate, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 24 mai 2023
USD 4.6046
EUR 4.9624
CHF 5.103
GBP 5.7062
CAD 3.3997
XAU 292.606
JPY 3.3237
CNY 0.6536
AED 1.2539
AUD 3.028
MDL 0.2597
BGN 2.5372

Urmareste stirile pe: