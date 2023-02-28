Wizz Air to suspend flights to Republic of Moldova, citing security

Stiri Recomandate

Adio umanitate? Zece mașini au ocolit un bărbat căzut pe un bulevard din Alba Iulia - VIDEO

Un bărbat a căzut pe jos, pe un bulevard din Alba Iulia, și nu s-a mai mișcat. Șoferii nici nu s-au gândit să oprească, pentru a vedea dacă respectivul domn nu are nevoie de ajutor. Din imaginile surprinse de la… [citeste mai departe]

Maestrul Corneliu Vasilescu va ajunge astăzi la Bârlad, unde va fi înmormântat alături de părinții săi!

DOLIU… Începând de astăzi, 28 februarie, ora 18.00 și în ziua de 1 martie, bârlădenii sunt așteptați la „Casa Sturdza” – Muzeul Colecțiilor (*Atelier Corneliu Vasilescu*) din strada… [citeste mai departe]

Romanian mission in Vienna to seek a way out of Schengen blockade

A delegation of the Romanian parliament came to Vienna on Monday to discuss overcoming the Austrian blockade of the country’s Schengen accession, criticising Austria’s hesitation in resuming a dialogue, according to Euractiv. Romanian delegates arrived in Vienna on Monday… [citeste mai departe]

Un dezastru, apa are jumătate de metru. Imaginile dezastrului din Timiș, unde străzi, case și curți au fost inundate

Zeci de oameni au fost evacuați în județul Timiș, unde a fost în vigoare un cod roșu de inundații care a vizat râul Bega. Apele au acoperit străzi, case și curți.… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Baia Mare ia sediul BCR

În şedinţa de Consiliu Local Baia Mare de azi, în sistem online, va fi supus atenţiei consilierilor locali proiectul de hotărâre privind aprobarea achiziţionării imobilului (fostul sediu al BCR) construcţie în suprafaţă construită desfăşurată totală de 8089 mp situat pe teren proprietatea Municipiului Baia Mare la adresa Bd Unirii nr.… [citeste mai departe]

Fotbal, Liga 4: Unirea Tritenii de Jos îl ia sub formă de împrumut până la vară pe portarul Alex Căucean!

Formația din Liga a 4-a Unirea Tritenii de Jos a reușit un nou transfer după ce l-a luat sub formă de împrumut până la vară pe portarul de 24 de ani, Alex Căucean, care vine de… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Economiei: Activitatea Romarm continuă cu o conducere interimară, directorul Gabriel Ţuţu este în concediu / Parchetul a clarificat statutul juridic, nu reiese că acesta ar fi incompatibil cu mandatul pe care îl are

”Activitatea… [citeste mai departe]

Poliția, cu explicații despre oprirea transportului cu protestatari: Vehiculele nu corespund normelor tehnice

Poliția Republicii Moldova a venit cu explicații despre oprirea transportului cu protestatari, menționând că „majoritatea transportului care aduce cetățenii din direcția Cimișlia… [citeste mai departe]

Sunt panourile radiante sursa de încălzire a viitorului? ”Au eficiență mai mare decât dispozitive electrice clasice”

Costul imprevizibil al gazului metan pe piața europeană i-a făcut pe mulți români să se gândească si la alte surse pentru încălzirea locuințelor. În trend… [citeste mai departe]


Wizz Air to suspend flights to Republic of Moldova, citing security

Publicat:
said on Monday it would suspend flights to the Republic of Moldova‘s capital Chisinau from March 14 due to concerns about the safety of its airspace, a decision the country’s civil aviation authority described as sudden and regrettable, according to Reuters. Wizz Air said in a statement it would lay on extra […] The post Wizz Air to suspend flights to Republic of Moldova, citing security appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

