The US government on Friday won an appeal against a London court ruling that had blocked the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange from Britain, according to France24. Washington challenged the decision made in January that the 50-year-old Australian would be a suicide risk if he was transferred to the US justice system. Assange is wanted to […] The post WikiLeaks founder Assange can be extradited to the US, London court rules appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
SUA promit susținerea presei libere in lume la un summit al democrației unde Rusia, China și Ungaria nu au primit invitație
15:00, 10.12.2021 - Președintele Joe Biden a avertizat joi, intr-o dezbatere cu zeci de lideri din intreaga lume, ca democrația este in regres in intreaga lume, inclusiv in SUA, scrie Associated Press . Liderul de la Casa Alba va incheia vineri Summitul Democrației, o dezbatere cu zeci de lideri din intreaga lume, insistand…
Covid-19: Romania announces new entry restrictions
11:05, 07.12.2021 - Romania’s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved on Monday evening a series of rules for the quarantine of those arriving in Romania and stated that rules are valid between December 10 and January 8, according to Romania-Insider. Those arriving from the European Union, European…
Italy, France deepen strategic ties as Merkel’s exit tests Europe
17:35, 26.11.2021 - Italy and France signed a treaty on Friday to strengthen bilateral ties and reinforce their coordination within Europe, at a time when EU diplomacy is being tested by the departure of Germany’s Angela Merkel, according to Reuters. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and French President Emmanuel Macron…
Europe and Asia, alarmed by COVID variant, tighten borders
13:10, 26.11.2021 - Global authorities reacted with alarm on Friday to a new coronavirus variant detected in South Africa, with the EU, Britain and India among those announcing stricter border controls as scientists sought to determine if the mutation was vaccine-resistant, according to Reuters. Britain banned flights…
Eurozone inflation rises to 4.1% for October, hitting a new 13-year high
13:55, 29.10.2021 - Eurozone annual inflation spiked to 4.1% in October, while economic growth accelerated to 2.2% in the third quarter, preliminary Eurostat data showed on Friday, according to Politico. Headline inflation significantly exceeded expectations of a 3.7% rise and hit the highest level since 2008. Looking…
France, Czech Republic and others push for nuclear in EU’s green investment rules
17:05, 11.10.2021 - France, Finland, the Czech Republic and other central and eastern European countries have jointly pushed for nuclear energy in the European Union‘s upcoming sustainable finance rules, the Czech Industry Ministry said on Monday, according to Reuters. The European Commission is expected to make a decision…
French European Affairs Minister slams Polish court ruling as ‘attack’ on the EU
13:06, 08.10.2021 - French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune has blasted Poland’s controversial court ruling, which states that the Polish constitution takes precedence over some EU laws, as an attack on the European Union, according to Politico. Beaune said Friday on BFMTV that if there is no basic respect for…
Bitcoin, Ether Tumble as China Intensifies Crackdown on Crypto
13:55, 24.09.2021 - Bitcoin, Ether and other digital tokens tumbled on Friday as China intensified its push to rein in crypto speculation and mining, according to Bloomberg. Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency fell about 4% to $42,900 as of 10:39 a.m. in London. The losses were more severe in other coins, with…