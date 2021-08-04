Von der Leyen insists US lift travel ban for Europeans

Stiri Recomandate

VIDEO. A luat foc cel mai mare depozit de anvelope uzate din lume

VIDEO. A luat foc cel mai mare depozit de anvelope uzate din lume

Cel mai mare depozit de anvelope uzate din lume de la Al Sulaibiya, Kuweit este în flăcări. Incendiul este atât de amplu încât este vizibil din satelit. Se estimează că acolo sunt depozitate șapte milioane de anvelope, informează insiderpaper.com. [citeste mai departe]

Bateristul de la The Offspring susţine că a fost dat afară din trupă pentru că nu se vaccinează anti-Covid. Afecţiunea de care suferă

Bateristul de la The Offspring susţine că a fost dat afară din trupă pentru că nu se vaccinează anti-Covid. Afecţiunea de care suferă

Pete Parada, baterist la The Offspring, şi-a anunţat fanii, printr-un lung mesaj pe Instagram, că a ales să nu se vaccineze… [citeste mai departe]

JO 2020 - Înot artistic: Aur pentru Rusia la duo feminin

JO 2020 - Înot artistic: Aur pentru Rusia la duo feminin

Rusoaicele Svetlana Romaşina şi Svetlana Kolesnicenko, marile favorite, au cucerit medalia de aur în proba de duo feminin din cadrul concursului de înot artistic de la Jocurile Olimpice, miercuri la Tokyo, transmite AFP. Romaşina, în vârstă de 31 de ani, a câştigat astfel al şaselea său… [citeste mai departe]

JO 2020 - Hochei pe iarbă: Argentina, în finala feminină, după ce a învins India

JO 2020 - Hochei pe iarbă: Argentina, în finala feminină, după ce a învins India

Naţionala feminină de hochei pe iarbă a Argentinei s-a calificat miercuri în finala turneului olimpic, la JO 2020 de la Tokyo, după ce a reuşit să treacă în semifinale de reprezentativa Indiei, cu scorul de 2-1, notează AFP, potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Lecţia de viaţă a două tinere abandonate de părinţi. Şi-au îndeplinit visul şi au devenit studente

Lecţia de viaţă a două tinere abandonate de părinţi. Şi-au îndeplinit visul şi au devenit studente

Elena Irescu şi Monica Baniţă, două tinere abandonate de părinţi şi crescute în familii maternale, şi-au atins ţelurile şi au devenit studente graţie rezultatelor remarcabile obţinute la… [citeste mai departe]

JO 2020 Tokyo: Adidaşi „zburători"? Usain Bolt spune că noul campion olimpic la 100 de metri a fost favorizat

JO 2020 Tokyo: Adidaşi „zburători“? Usain Bolt spune că noul campion olimpic la 100 de metri a fost favorizat

Italianul  Marcell Jacobs a câştigat aurul, în proba în care legendarul jamaican a făcut furori, terminând pe primul loc, la JO 2016, JO 2012 şi JO 2008! Acum, tocmai fostul… [citeste mai departe]

Bazinul mediteraneean a devenit un punct fierbinte al incendiilor de vegetaţie, avertizează cercetători din UE

Bazinul mediteraneean a devenit un punct fierbinte al incendiilor de vegetaţie, avertizează cercetători din UE

Bazinul mediteraneean a devenit un "punct fierbinte al incendiilor de vegetaţie" de pe harta lumii, în contextul în care Turcia se confruntă cu cele mai intense incendii din… [citeste mai departe]

Medgidia. O masina a intrat in stalp pe strada Libertatii

Medgidia. O masina a intrat in stalp pe strada Libertatii

Accident rutier in Medgidia In urma cu cateva momente, Inspectoratul pentru Situatii de Urgenta Dobrogea a fost solicitat sa intervina in localitatea Medgidia din judetul Constanta.Din primele informatii este vorba despre un accident rutier produs pe strada Libertatii. O masina a intrat… [citeste mai departe]

Cristi Dumitru, împrumutat din nou de FCSB la FC Argeş

Cristi Dumitru, împrumutat din nou de FCSB la FC Argeş

FC Argeş şi FCSB au ajuns la un nou acord pentru împrumutul jucătorului Cristian Dumitru, a anunţat gruparea din Piteşti, anunță news.ro. Mijlocaşul în vârstă de 19 ani va juca la Piteşti până la finalul acestui sezon competiţional, după ce acesta a mai îmbrăcat tricoul echipei argeşene… [citeste mai departe]

Dascălii din toată țara, la Oradea: Peste 450 cadre didactice participă la primul congres al dascălilor, organizat după 84 de ani în municipiu

Dascălii din toată țara, la Oradea: Peste 450 cadre didactice participă la primul congres al dascălilor, organizat după 84 de ani în municipiu

Peste 450 de cadre didactice din țară și din străinătate sunt, în aceste zile, la Oradea, la primul congres… [citeste mai departe]


Von der Leyen insists US lift travel ban for Europeans

Publicat:
Von der Leyen insists US lift travel ban for Europeans

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for the U.S. to lift its travel ban for EU citizens in an interview with German outlet RND published on Wednesday, according to Politico.  "The epidemiological situation in the US and the EU today is very similar. We need to solve the problem as soon as possible […] The post Von der Leyen insists US lift travel ban for Europeans appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


