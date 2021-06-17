Victor Babes Tragedy Case: Plumber and Technical Service head; placed in home arrest

Stiri Recomandate

GTA Online pentru Xbox 360 și PlayStation 3 ajunge la capătul drumului

GTA Online pentru Xbox 360 și PlayStation 3 ajunge la capătul drumului

Este aproape greu de crezut, dar Grand Theft Auto Online pentru Xbox 360 și PlayStation 3 este încă puternic până în prezent. Totuși, vremurile se schimbă, Rockstar anunță astăzi că va închide versiunile PS3 și Xbox One ale GTA Online până la sfârșitul anului.… [citeste mai departe]

Coaliția nu mai funcționează nici în țară. USR-PLUS și PNL se acuză reciproc că și-au împărțit pumni și cuvinte grele

Coaliția nu mai funcționează nici în țară. USR-PLUS și PNL se acuză reciproc că și-au împărțit pumni și cuvinte grele

„Astăzi am avut din nou un gust extrem de amar văzând atitudinea execrabilă a celor care ar trebui să decisă soarta acestei comunităţi. Şi… [citeste mai departe]

EŞEC USTURĂTOR PENTRU SORANA CÎRSTEA

EŞEC USTURĂTOR PENTRU SORANA CÎRSTEA

Dezastru pentru Sorana Cîrstea. Târgovişteanca nu mai pare să regăsească forma din timpul sezonului de zgură. Atunci Sorana a reuşit un parcurs excelent, care i-a adus şi o clasare în Top 50 şi asigurarea locului la Olimpiadă.Ascensiunea din clasamentul WTA i-a oferit încredere iubitei lui Ion Ion Ţiriac pentru turneele… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Justiţiei, Stelian Ion: Guvernul a suplimentat posturile din DNA

Ministrul Justiţiei, Stelian Ion: Guvernul a suplimentat posturile din DNA

Guvernul a suplimentat, printr-o hotărâre, numărul maxim de posturi pentru DNA, cu 90 de posturi de poliţie şi de poliţie judiciară şi cu încă 50 de posturi de personal auxiliar, a anunţat, miercuri, ministrul Justiţiei, Stelian Ion, informează AGERPRES… [citeste mai departe]

România va dona noi loturi de vaccinuri anti-COVID

România va dona noi loturi de vaccinuri anti-COVID

România va dona noi loturi de vaccinuri anti-COVID   România va dona noi loturi de vaccinuri anti-COVID unor ţări vecine, care nu sunt membre ale Uniunii Europene. Este vorba despre aproximativ 100.000 de doze pentru Ucraina şi peste 50.000 de doze pentru Serbia. Guvernul a adoptat, de… [citeste mai departe]

Accident în apropiere de Șag, drum blocat! Traficul este deviat prin Parța

Accident în apropiere de Șag, drum blocat! Traficul este deviat prin Parța

Centrul INFOTRAFIC din Inspectoratul General al Poliției Române informează că, pe DN 59 Timișoara – Moravița, în zona localității Șag, o autoutilitară s-a răsturnat pe carosabil. The post Accident în apropiere de Șag, drum blocat! Traficul este deviat… [citeste mai departe]

Știi și câștigi sănătate: Ischemia cardiacă silențioasă

Știi și câștigi sănătate: Ischemia cardiacă silențioasă

Ischemia miocardică apare atunci când muşchiul inimii nu primeşte suficient sânge. Această afecţiune apare atunci când o arteră a inimii este îngustată sau complet blocată de depunerile de plăci ateromatoase, depuneri care împiedică sângele bogat în oxigen să irige vasele… [citeste mai departe]

Fobia de ace, întâlnită des la bărbații vaccinați la drive-thru Cluj: „Au venit cu acul de acasă"

Fobia de ace, întâlnită des la bărbații vaccinați la drive-thru Cluj: „Au venit cu acul de acasă”

Florin Moroșanu, voluntar la centrul de vaccinare drive-thru, amenajat la Sala Sporturilor din Cluj-Napoca, a relatat cum se desfășoară procesul acolo. El a mărturisit că a văzut… [citeste mai departe]


Victor Babes Tragedy Case: Plumber and Technical Service head; placed in home arrest

Publicat:
Victor Babes Tragedy Case: Plumber and Technical Service head; placed in home arrest

The magistrates with the District 3 Courthouse have decided, on Wednesday, to place under home arrest, for a period of 30 days, the two employees of the accused of manslaughter in regards to the tragedy in April, when three patients admitted to the mobile ICU unit of the hospital died.

The judges rejected the proposal of prosecutors for preventive arrest of the head of the and a plumber in the hospital, deciding instead on home arrest.

Beside the interdiction to leave their homes without the approval of investigative authorities, the two…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


