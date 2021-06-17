Victor Babes Tragedy Case: Plumber and Technical Service head; placed in home arrest

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Wednesday that Romania‘s industrial production prices increased by 7.9% in April 2021 compared to the previous year, according to seenews.com. INS stated that in March, Romania’s industrial production price index (PPI) rose 4.84% on the year…

- Arrivals in tourist accommodation establishments this April were 26.6 times higher YoY, while overnight stays in such facilities were 18.9-fold the number in the year-ago period, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) said on Wednesday, agerpres reports. Arrivals in tourist accommodation establishments…

- Over 900 persons wanted at the national level were tracked down in the first four months of this year, informs, on Friday, the General Inspectorate of Romanian Police (IGPR). "In the January 1 - April 27 period, following search operations done by policemen, under the specialty coordination…

- The president of the Iasi County Council, Costel Alexe, announced on Wednesday that he has been placed under judicial control and has decided to suspend himself from the National Liberal Party (PNL) Iasi leadership, but will continue his activity at the Iasi County Council. "Yesterday, April 27,…

- The Dolj Bar is organizing, on Wednesday, April 14, a protest action in front of the southern Dolj courthouse, as a sign of dissatisfaction towards the court's decision of convicting attorney Robert Rosu 5 years in prison in the "Baneasa Farm" case, the lawyers considering that this conviction would…

- The National Sports and Youth Union (SNST) announced on Monday in a press release posted on the official website, a new protest rally against the current leadership of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, this time in front of the Romanian Government's seat. The protest, scheduled for Wednesday,…

- The evacuation and demolition of commercial spaces illegally located on the public domain of the state started on Wednesday morning at the Stefan cel Mare metro station, the Ministry of Transport announced. The deadline for the release of the commercial spaces located inside the metro stations…

- The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday a digital travel pass for COVID-19 test results and vaccine certificates would be launched on the Apple platform in mid-April, according to Reuters. The digital travel pass currently in the testing phase had been planned to be launched…