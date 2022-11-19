Venice Commission publishes urgent opinion on three laws related to judicial system in Romania

Stiri Recomandate

Primarul din Sfântu Gheorghe pune condiţii pentru începerea discuţiilor privind ridicare a unei statui a lui Eminescu în oraș / Antal Arpad spune că va discuta cu organizaţiile iniţiatoare doar dacă acestea îşi retrag procesele care lezează interesele ora

Primarul din Sfântu Gheorghe pune condiţii pentru începerea discuţiilor privind ridicare a unei statui a lui Eminescu în oraș / Antal Arpad spune că va discuta cu organizaţiile iniţiatoare doar dacă acestea îşi retrag procesele care lezează interesele ora

Organizaţiile… [citeste mai departe]

Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Fridays session lower

Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Fridays session lower

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Friday's session lower on all indices, and the value of transactions was 19.118 million RON (3.869 million EUR). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania!… [citeste mai departe]

Ana-Cristina Lăbuş, preşedintele Tribunalului Iaşi, eliberată din funcţie de preşedintele Iohannis

Ana-Cristina Lăbuş, preşedintele Tribunalului Iaşi, eliberată din funcţie de preşedintele Iohannis

Presedintele Klaus Iohannis a semnat, vineri, decretele pentru eliberarea din functie a mai multor magistrati, ca urmare a pensionarii acestora, transmite Administratia Prezidentiala. Printre… [citeste mai departe]

Lista celor mai bogați români în 2022. Fostul lider a pierdut primul loc, iar alte nume importante au ieșit din clasament

Lista celor mai bogați români în 2022. Fostul lider a pierdut primul loc, iar alte nume importante au ieșit din clasament

Aproape toți bogații României au înregistrat creșteri ale averii în 2022. Cea mai spectaculoasă excepție este Daniel Dines, a cărui avere s-a prăbușit… [citeste mai departe]

Baschet feminin | FCC Baschet UAV Arad o învinge pe CS Municipal Târgovişte / Clasament

Baschet feminin | FCC Baschet UAV Arad o învinge pe CS Municipal Târgovişte / Clasament

FCC Baschet UAV Arad a învins-o pe CS Municipal Târgovişte cu scorul de 78-60, vineri, în deplasare, într-un meci restant din prima etapă a Ligii Naţionale de baschet feminin, anunță Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi… [citeste mai departe]

Kelemen Hunor i-a cerut premierului maghiar, Viktor Orban, să sprijine România în procesul de aderare la Schengen

Kelemen Hunor i-a cerut premierului maghiar, Viktor Orban, să sprijine România în procesul de aderare la Schengen

„Întâlnirea permanentă maghiară (ASTĂZI) a fost un bun prilej pentru noi de a face schimb de opinii cu privire la problemele care afectează comunitatea maghiară din România… [citeste mai departe]

MTs StateSec Savoiu: We still have train stations that are true outdoor museums

MTs StateSec Savoiu: We still have train stations that are true outdoor museums

Secretary of State with the Transport Ministry Ioan Cristian Savoiu argues that the optimization of railway transport can also be done by introducing a modern rail traffic management system that is aligned with European standards, Agerpres informs.… [citeste mai departe]

Imagini cu conținut explicit au apărut pe ecran la o dezbatere organizată de Ministerul Cercetării pe tema proiectului de lege pentru securitatea și apărarea cibernetică a României / Bogdan Manolea: Lucruri de genul ăsta se pot întâmpla atunci când comuni

Imagini cu conținut explicit au apărut pe ecran la o dezbatere organizată de Ministerul Cercetării pe tema proiectului de lege pentru securitatea și apărarea cibernetică a României / Bogdan Manolea: Lucruri de genul ăsta se pot întâmpla atunci când comuni

Incident… [citeste mai departe]

Noul procuror special care îl va investiga pe Trump spune că va lucra rapid și independent. Trump: Este nedrept și politic

Noul procuror special care îl va investiga pe Trump spune că va lucra rapid și independent. Trump: Este nedrept și politic

Jack Smith, noul procuror special care coordonează anchetele Departamentului de Justiție din cadrul guvernului SUA care îl privesc pe fostul președinte… [citeste mai departe]

Cazanciuc: Comisia de la Veneţia apreciază pozitiv procesul de dezbatere pentru adoptarea noilor legi ale Justiţiei

Cazanciuc: Comisia de la Veneţia apreciază pozitiv procesul de dezbatere pentru adoptarea noilor legi ale Justiţiei

Procesul consistent de dezbatere şi consultare în adoptarea noilor legi ale Justiţiei este apreciat pozitiv de Comisia de la Veneţia, a declarat social-democratul Robert… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Venice Commission publishes urgent opinion on three laws related to judicial system in Romania

Publicat:
Venice Commission publishes urgent opinion on three laws related to judicial system in Romania

for Democracy through Law ( of the Council of Europe) published on Friday an urgent opinion on three laws regarding the judicial system in Romania: the law on the of Magistracy, the law on judicial organization and the status of magistrates (judges and prosecutors), the Council of Europe informed in a press release.

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

President Klaus Iohannis promulgates justice laws

17:30, 15.11.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis signed on Tuesday the decrees for the promulgation of the Law on the status of judges and prosecutors, the Law on judicial organization and the Law on the Superior Council of Magistracy, Agerpres informs. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Three-month ROBOR index falls to 8 pct per annum on Monday

12:41, 14.11.2022 - The 3-month ROBOR index, based on which the cost of consumer loans in RON with variable interest is calculated, fell to 8% per annum on Monday, from 8.2% per annum on Friday, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

Bucharest Stock Exchange closes last trading session of the week in the green

23:26, 28.10.2022 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Friday's session with an increase in all indices, and the value of transactions was 17.029 million RON (3.466 million euros). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

Three telecommunications operators submit applications for allocation of 5G frequencies

15:10, 28.10.2022 - The National Communications Administration and Regulation Authority (ANCOM) received, by the October 27 deadline, three participation applications for the allocation of 555 MHz in the 700 MHz, 1500 MHz, 2600 MHz and 3400-3800 MHz frequency bands, informs the telecommunications market watchdog, in…

EconMin Spataru: Reforming the defence industry is not only imperative, but also urgent

13:30, 28.10.2022 - There's a war on the border, and it is incumbent on us to ensure national security and, given the circumstances, the reform of the defence industry is not only imperative, but also urgent, Economy Minister Florin Spataru wrote in a Facebook post on Friday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

Senate: CSM draft law, adopted

19:20, 17.10.2022 - The draft law on the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) was adopted on Monday, as a decision-making body, by the Senate plenary sitting, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know…

14th Forum of The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Foundation starting in Cluj-Napoca

08:50, 11.10.2022 - World leaders, including Prince Edward, the brother of British King Charles III, are convening in Cluj-Napoca for The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Foundation Forum, which starts today and runs until Friday, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Iohannis, on Justice laws: I don't think Venice Commission opinion will be different from previous ones

13:15, 07.10.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis declared, on Friday, that his express request for the Government and Parliament regarding the package of Justice laws was to take into account the known recommendations, adding that he does not believe that the opinion of the Venice Commission will be different from those…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 19 noiembrie 2022
Bucuresti 5°C | 15°C
Iasi -1°C | 6°C
Cluj-Napoca 3°C | 8°C
Timisoara 6°C | 11°C
Constanta 11°C | 17°C
Brasov 3°C | 10°C
Baia Mare 3°C | 8°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 18 noiembrie 2022
USD 4.7618
EUR 4.9418
CHF 5.0066
GBP 5.6799
CAD 3.5742
XAU 270.29
JPY 3.4071
CNY 0.6693
AED 1.2964
AUD 3.2026
MDL 0.2492
BGN 2.5267

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec