Venice Commission publishes urgent opinion on three laws related to judicial system in Romania

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Tuesday the decrees for the promulgation of the Law on the status of judges and prosecutors, the Law on judicial organization and the Law on the Superior Council of Magistracy, Agerpres informs.

The 3-month ROBOR index, based on which the cost of consumer loans in RON with variable interest is calculated, fell to 8% per annum on Monday, from 8.2% per annum on Friday, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Friday's session with an increase in all indices, and the value of transactions was 17.029 million RON (3.466 million euros).

The National Communications Administration and Regulation Authority (ANCOM) received, by the October 27 deadline, three participation applications for the allocation of 555 MHz in the 700 MHz, 1500 MHz, 2600 MHz and 3400-3800 MHz frequency bands, informs the telecommunications market watchdog, in

There's a war on the border, and it is incumbent on us to ensure national security and, given the circumstances, the reform of the defence industry is not only imperative, but also urgent, Economy Minister Florin Spataru wrote in a Facebook post on Friday.

The draft law on the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) was adopted on Monday, as a decision-making body, by the Senate plenary sitting, told Agerpres.

World leaders, including Prince Edward, the brother of British King Charles III, are convening in Cluj-Napoca for The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Foundation Forum, which starts today and runs until Friday, told Agerpres.

President Klaus Iohannis declared, on Friday, that his express request for the Government and Parliament regarding the package of Justice laws was to take into account the known recommendations, adding that he does not believe that the opinion of the Venice Commission will be different from those