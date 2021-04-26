Vaccination marathon organised in first-tier Romanian cities Around 4,000 people on Sunday morning were vaccinated in the three-day “vaccination marathon” in Timisoara, authorities prepared 10,000 Pfizer doses for the event and arranged 30 vaccination points which were open for 24 hours, according to Romania-Insider. The event will happen again in Bucharest from May 7 to May 9, people will have the opportunity […] The post Vaccination marathon organised in first-tier Romanian cities appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

