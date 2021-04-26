Vaccination marathon organised in first-tier Romanian cities

Stiri Recomandate

Bucovina Rădăuți și-a securizat locul de baraj prin victoria cu Hușana

Bucovina Rădăuți și-a securizat locul de baraj prin victoria cu Hușana

Performanță notabilă pentru formația Bucovina Rădăuți, care a reușit să-și câștige dreptul de participa la barajul pentru promovarea în eșalonul al doilea cu o etapă înainte de finalul întrecerii din Seria I a Ligii a III-a.Sâmbătă, pe Municipal, într-un… [citeste mai departe]

O minoră, victima unui eveniment rutier

O minoră, victima unui eveniment rutier

Polițiștii Biroului rutier continuă cercetările în cadrul unui dosar penal privind infracțiunea de vătămare corporală din culpă, ca urmare a unui accident de circulație, produs în municipiul Zalău. În fapt, la data de 25 aprilie a.c., ora 14.20, o tânără de 25 ani, din județul Cluj, în timp ce conducea un autoturism pe… [citeste mai departe]

Vaccinare doar cu buletinul la un restaurant din Capitală: 500 de persoane din Horeca se vor vaccina fără programare

Vaccinare doar cu buletinul la un restaurant din Capitală: 500 de persoane din Horeca se vor vaccina fără programare

Secretarul de stat Andrei Baciu a declarat că, începând de luni, angajații din sectorul HoReCa se vor putea vaccina într-un spațiu special amenajat la Hanul lui Manuc… [citeste mai departe]

Compania Eckerle Automotive SRL angajează la Turda

Compania Eckerle Automotive SRL angajează la Turda

Eckerle Automotive din Cluj-Napoca în colaborare cu Centrul de Consiliere pentru Ocuparea Forţei de Muncă organizează interviumiercuri, 28 aprilie 2021 ora 10.00la sediul firmei din... Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați siteul nostru pentru mai multe știri complete! [citeste mai departe]

(P) Little Prints - ajutorul părinților din primele zile ale aventurii parenthood-ului

(P) Little Prints - ajutorul părinților din primele zile ale aventurii parenthood-ului

Deși este un moment așteptat cu mult entuziasm de către părinți, dar și de către restul familiei, nașterea unui copil poate fi uneori o provocare. Bucuria resimțită la vederea acestui mic miracol ce l-ați... [citeste mai departe]

Sorin Cîmpeanu: Examenul scris pentru ocuparea funcțiilor de conducere în școli va avea loc, cel mai probabil, pe 27 iulie

Sorin Cîmpeanu: Examenul scris pentru ocuparea funcțiilor de conducere în școli va avea loc, cel mai probabil, pe 27 iulie

"Ne gândim, de asemenea, ca această poziţie de director educaţional plus director adjunct să fie dublată de un director administrativ, care să poată… [citeste mai departe]

Începe rapelul profesorilor cu AstraZeneca: Cât de deschise sunt cadrele didactice pentru imunizare. CONDIȚIA pusă de ministrul Cîmpeanu

Începe rapelul profesorilor cu AstraZeneca: Cât de deschise sunt cadrele didactice pentru imunizare. CONDIȚIA pusă de ministrul Cîmpeanu

Sunt peste 60.000 de profesori care ar urma să își facă rapelul în perioada imediat următoare. Vorbim despre centrul de… [citeste mai departe]

Cand se incheie sezonul de furnizare a caldurii in municipiu: RADET Constanta anunta programul citirii contoarelor

Cand se incheie sezonul de furnizare a caldurii in municipiu: RADET Constanta anunta programul citirii contoarelor

In scopul stabilirii consumurilor de energie termica aferente lunii aprilie, RADET Constanta va proceda la citirea contoarelor de energie termica incepand cu data de 27.04.2021,… [citeste mai departe]

Maratonul vaccinării de la Timișoara, aproape de final. Câți oameni au fost imunizați în doar trei zile

Maratonul vaccinării de la Timișoara, aproape de final. Câți oameni au fost imunizați în doar trei zile

Timișorenii au stat și la coadă, iar mulți au mers și noaptea să se vaccineze anti-Covid. Dacă în prima noapte au trecut pe la „maraton” puțin peste 300 de oameni, în a doua noapte numărul… [citeste mai departe]

Valeriu Gheorghiță: Rapelul se poate face în alt centru de vaccinare decât acela în care s-a primit prima doză

Valeriu Gheorghiță: Rapelul se poate face în alt centru de vaccinare decât acela în care s-a primit prima doză

Coordonatorul campaniei de vaccinare, medicul Valeriu Gheorghiță, a declarat la Digi24 că cea de-a doua doză de vaccin poate fi făcută într-un centru diferit față de cel… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Vaccination marathon organised in first-tier Romanian cities

Publicat:
Vaccination marathon organised in first-tier Romanian cities

Around 4,000 people on Sunday morning were vaccinated in the three-day “vaccination marathon” in Timisoara,  authorities prepared 10,000 Pfizer doses for the event and arranged 30 vaccination points which were open for 24 hours, according to Romania-Insider. The event will happen again in Bucharest from May 7 to May 9,  people will have the opportunity […] The post Vaccination marathon organised in first-tier Romanian cities appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Drive-through vaccination centres to open in Romania by end of April

13:00, 20.04.2021 - The coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheorghita said that the first drive-through vaccination centres will open by the end of April, according to Romania-Insider.  Gheorghita explained that the centres will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and will accommodate around 400 people…

Romania keeps using AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 for all ages

12:05, 09.04.2021 - The coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheoghita said Thursday that Romania will continue the vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine for all age groups, according to Romania-Insider.   The statement came after the European Medicines Agency’s assessment that the formation of…

Romania to receive half a million Pfizer BioNTech vaccine doses

14:15, 05.04.2021 - A new batch of 511,290 COVID-19 vaccine doses manufactured by Pfizer BioNTech is set to arrive in the country today, according to Romania-Insider.  The vaccine doses will be delivered by air to Bucharest, Cluj, and Timișoara. The doses will be distributed to storage centers in Bucharest (171,990 doses),…

Union protest blocks Bucharest subway, causing major transport disruption

11:50, 26.03.2021 - Transport in the Romanian capital of Bucharest was disrupted on Friday when protesting subway workers occupied tracks, blocking trains from running and disrupting public transport in the Romanian capital, according to Reuters. Trade union members staged the protest over a conflict with the management…

Dozens of fines handed out in Bucharest as COVID-19 cases rise

11:11, 25.03.2021 - Romanian police handed out dozens of fines in Bucharest on Wednesday evening in shops and restaurants as new restrictions aimed to slow the spread of the virus, according to universal.net. Police said they had carried 127 checks throughout the city and had handed out 56 fines of 90,000 lei, about 19,000…

Romania’s first 24-hour vaccination centre to open in Timisoara

13:06, 19.03.2021 - RO Vaccinare, the official national platform for information on COVID-19 vaccination announced on their Facebook page that a 24-hour vaccination centre is set to open at the County Hospital in Timisoara on March 23 and it will be the first 24-hour centre in Romania, according to Romania-Insider. Immunization…

Major cities in Romania enter lockdown or red zone

17:46, 08.03.2021 - Timisoara the fourth largest city in Romania and several neighbouring communes have entered locked down for 14 days as of March 8 due to the increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases, according to intellinews.com. Hundreds of residents gathered on Sunday in front of the Timisoara city hall to protest…

University of Bucharest expelled 45 law students for cheating

17:55, 03.03.2021 - Marian Preda, the Rector of the University of Bucharest, announced on Tuesday that 45 first-year law students who cheated in the winter exams have been expelled from the Faculty of Law. “The Council of the Faculty of Law, comprised of the best-reputed law experts nationally, voted by a large majority,…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 26 aprilie 2021
Bucuresti 8°C | 22°C
Iasi 4°C | 14°C
Cluj-Napoca 1°C | 13°C
Timisoara 6°C | 16°C
Constanta 9°C | 17°C
Brasov 4°C | 15°C
Baia Mare 0°C | 12°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 25.04.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 584.928,00 9.150.071,76
II (5/6) 7 27.853,71 -
III (4/6) 370 526,96 -
IV (3/6) 7.398 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 9.761.963,76

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 26 aprilie 2021
USD 4.0852
EUR 4.9257
CHF 4.4639
GBP 5.6702
CAD 3.2715
XAU 234.562
JPY 3.7859
CNY 0.6291
AED 1.1122
AUD 3.1584
MDL 0.2272
BGN 2.5184

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec