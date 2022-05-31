USR's Drula: Dacian Ciolos leaving USR violates a promise made to Romanians

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Save Romania Union (USR) requests the president of the Romanian Cultural Institute to "urgently dismiss" the director of ICR London, Catinca Maria Nistor, in the context in which she "distorted the truth about her studies".

Acting Chairman of Save Romania Union (USR) Catalin Drula declares that the "offshore" law has been repeatedly postponed over time, and the Black Sea gas has remained unexploited, Agerpres reports.

The acting chairman of Save Romania Union (USR), Catalin Drula, says that the current governing is a "military-socialist" one, that cannot hold inflation, Agerpres reports.

Save Romania Union (USR) MPs will table a simple motion against Environment Minister Tanczos Barna, "because he is not interested in protecting the environment," USR leader Catalin Drula said on Monday.

The first Extraordinary Congress of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), organized for the election of the new leadership, started on Sunday at the Parliament Palace.

Four pieces of legislation designed by the Save Romania Union (USR) to support Ukrainian refugees are to be debated in an urgent procedure.

Approximately 52pct of Romanians say that they have been involved in supporting and helping Ukrainian refugees, and 61pct say they intend to get involved, according to a study by Reveal Marketing Research, Agerpres reports.

The acting chairman of USR (Save Romania Union), Catalin Drula, appreciated on Monday that authorities are going towards a "more dangerous area" of "authoritarianism", referring to the platform for countering misinformation or the project regarding the crisis situation, Agerpres reports.