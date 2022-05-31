USR's Drula: Dacian Ciolos leaving USR violates a promise made to Romanians

Stiri Recomandate

Ex-USR leader Ciolos to leave party to join new political project

Ex-USR leader Ciolos to leave party to join new political project

MEP Dacian Ciolos announces his exit from USR (Save Romania Union) to join a new political project. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook… [citeste mai departe]

De mâine, 1 iunie 2022, se redeschide circulația pe DN 67C – Transalpina, între Obârșia Lotrului și Rânca

De mâine, 1 iunie 2022, se redeschide circulația pe DN 67C – Transalpina, între Obârșia Lotrului și Rânca

Compania Națională de Administrare a Infrastructurii Rutiere (CNAIR) a anunțat astăzi, 31 mai 2022, că traficul rutier se va redeschide pe Transalpina, între Rânca şi Obârşia… [citeste mai departe]

RĂZBOI ÎN UCRAINA. Descoperire înfiorătoare făcută de ruși la Azovstal

RĂZBOI ÎN UCRAINA. Descoperire înfiorătoare făcută de ruși la Azovstal

Armata rusă a descoperit cadavrele a 152 de combatanți ucraineni în combinatul siderurgic Azovstal din Mariupol (sud-est) și este pregătită să le predea Ucrainei, a anunțat marți, 31 mai, Ministerul rus al Apărării. În timpul operațiunilor lor de… [citeste mai departe]

Echipa Colegiului Național “IM Clain” Blaj – vicecampioană națională la ONSS, volei masculin, gimnaziu

Echipa Colegiului Național “IM Clain” Blaj – vicecampioană națională la ONSS, volei masculin, gimnaziu

Echipa Colegiului Național “IM Clain” Blaj – vicecampioană națională la ONSS, volei masculin, gimnaziu Echipa de volei masculin a Colegiului Național “IM Clain” Blaj a devenit… [citeste mai departe]

Ziua Internațională a Copilului, sărbătorită la Teiuș cu jocuri, concurs de biciclete și multe dulciuri

Ziua Internațională a Copilului, sărbătorită la Teiuș cu jocuri, concurs de biciclete și multe dulciuri

Ziua de astăzi, 31 mai 2022, va fi cu sigurantă una memorabilă atât pentru părinți, dar mai ales pentru copiii din Teiuș, care s-au bucurat de o sărbătoare extrem de așteptată și foarte… [citeste mai departe]

SURSE: Șeful poliției din Novaci, pus sub control judiciar în dosarul celor patru polițiști din Gorj acuzați de tortură

SURSE: Șeful poliției din Novaci, pus sub control judiciar în dosarul celor patru polițiști din Gorj acuzați de tortură

Comisarul șef de poliție Daniel Popescu, șeful Poliției orașului Novaci, a fost pus sub control judiciar, luni, susțin surse oficiale din anchetă pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Un deputat rus propune răpirea unui ministru NATO pentru a fi interogat: „Cum ar fi să se trezească la Moscova?”

Un deputat rus propune răpirea unui ministru NATO pentru a fi interogat: „Cum ar fi să se trezească la Moscova?”

Oleg Morozov, un deputat rus cu vechime, a propus răpirea unui ministru al Apărării din una din ţările membre NATO şi aducerea sa la Moscova pentru a fi interogat… [citeste mai departe]

Spectacole de 1 Iunie la Teatrul „George Ciprian”

Spectacole de 1 Iunie la Teatrul „George Ciprian”

Teatrul „George Ciprian” în parteneriat cu DGASPC și cu sprijinul  Consiliului Județean Buzău organizează de Ziua Copilului o serie de evenimente gratuite. Astfel, dimineață, începând cu ora 10.00, în sala mare a Consiliului Județean, va avea loc spectacolul de teatru  cu baloane de săpun, dedicat… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

USR's Drula: Dacian Ciolos leaving USR violates a promise made to Romanians

Publicat:
USR's Drula: Dacian Ciolos leaving USR violates a promise made to Romanians

leaving the (USR) is unfortunate and violates a promise made to Romanians in the last three years, according to USR national leader .

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

× NEWSLETTER ×

Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate

BACK TO TOP DESPRE

Exclusivitați și documente incendiare.

Echipa stiripesurse.ro…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

USR calls for emergency dismissal of ICR London director

19:25, 23.05.2022 - Save Romania Union (USR) requests the president of the Romanian Cultural Institute to "urgently dismiss" the director of ICR London, Catinca Maria Nistor, in the context in which she "distorted the truth about her studies". Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Offshore law is 'next week' law, during which gas remains unexploited (USR acting chair)

08:50, 06.04.2022 - Acting Chairman of Save Romania Union (USR) Catalin Drula declares that the "offshore" law has been repeatedly postponed over time, and the Black Sea gas has remained unexploited, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Military-socialist governing cannot hold inflation, USR's Drula says

08:50, 06.04.2022 - The acting chairman of Save Romania Union (USR), Catalin Drula, says that the current governing is a "military-socialist" one, that cannot hold inflation, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

USR to table simple motion against EnviMin Tanczos

15:05, 04.04.2022 - Save Romania Union (USR) MPs will table a simple motion against Environment Minister Tanczos Barna, "because he is not interested in protecting the environment," USR leader Catalin Drula said on Monday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

AUR Extraordinary Congress underway

16:25, 27.03.2022 - The first Extraordinary Congress of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), organized for the election of the new leadership, started on Sunday at the Parliament Palace. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

USR legislative initiatives supporting Ukrainian refugees debated in urgent procedure

16:10, 21.03.2022 - Four pieces of legislation designed by the Save Romania Union (USR) to support Ukrainian refugees are to be debated in an urgent procedure. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania!…

More than half of Romanians say they got involved in helping Ukrainian refugees (pollster)

11:15, 15.03.2022 - Approximately 52pct of Romanians say that they have been involved in supporting and helping Ukrainian refugees, and 61pct say they intend to get involved, according to a study by Reveal Marketing Research, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

USR's Drula: We are heading towards a more dangerous area, of authoritarianism

14:45, 14.03.2022 - The acting chairman of USR (Save Romania Union), Catalin Drula, appreciated on Monday that authorities are going towards a "more dangerous area" of "authoritarianism", referring to the platform for countering misinformation or the project regarding the crisis situation, Agerpres reports. Fii la…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 31 mai 2022
Bucuresti 16°C | 29°C
Iasi 15°C | 27°C
Cluj-Napoca 12°C | 23°C
Timisoara 13°C | 24°C
Constanta 17°C | 25°C
Brasov 11°C | 24°C
Baia Mare 13°C | 24°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 31 mai 2022
USD 4.6037
EUR 4.943
CHF 4.8016
GBP 5.8057
CAD 3.6318
XAU 273.84
JPY 3.5996
CNY 0.6915
AED 1.2534
AUD 3.3078
MDL 0.2406
BGN 2.5273

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec