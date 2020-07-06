Stiri Recomandate

USR PLUS Alliance: Local elections should take place over two days' time

Publicat:
USR PLUS Alliance: Local elections should take place over two days' time

(USR) - the Freedom, Unity and (PLUS) Alliance endorses the organisation and conduct of this autumn's local elections over two days. According to a release sent to AGERPRES, the Alliance proposes two days for the local elections, "to have a fair and accessible to all election process in sanitary safety conditions."

The USR MPs will file to the draft law drawn up by the Government on the local elections, which will enter debate in Parliament's committees, a series of amendments, among which the most important is aimed at conducting voting over…

