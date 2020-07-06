USR PLUS Alliance: Local elections should take place over two days' time

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR - PLUS) alliance has been officially registered as a political alliance as the Bucharest Tribunal accepted the request of the two parties, according to a USR press statement. "The USR PLUS alliance was officially registered on Wednesday,…

- The interim chair of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, stated on Thursday that the Social Democrats, too, agree, in principle, with the date of September 27 for organizing the local elections."We have an extension to the mandates of local elected officials until November 1…

- The government considers that a suitable period for organising this year's local elections is late September, early October, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday, adding that both September 27 and October 4 are good for the elections. "Following the ruling of the Constitutional Court, it is…

- The Liberals consider that the local elections will take place at the end of September, the beginning of October, and the parliamentary elections, on schedule, in December.According to some sources, the National Liberal Party (PNL) leader, Prime minister Ludovic Orban, told the Liberals gathered…

- The Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party (PLUS) announced it initiated a petition for "the depoliticisation and professionalisation" of the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR), supporting the amendment of the manner to appoint CCR judges. According to a post on the Facebook page of the party, the petition…

- Late September - early October could be a good time for organising the local elections, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday at Mioveni, Arges County. "According to our current reckonings, late September - early October could be a good time to organise the elections. The difference of opinion…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated on Thursday that the local elections may be organized in September, if the first wave of the pandemic ceases by the start of July, and in the case of the parliamentary elections, which should take place in December, a high turnout can be ensured by introducing…

- The Save Romania Union (USR) - the Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party (PLUS) Alliance on Wednesday requested that the Government reassess the social distancing for people aged over 65 and proposed that this age group should be given dedicated time slots in stores, public institutions, public utilities…