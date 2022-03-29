US Treasury: More Western sanctions to target Russian economy, supply chains

Stiri Recomandate

Casa de Pensii Suceava oferă un nou lot de bilete de tratament

Directorul Casei Judeţene de Pensii Suceava, Constantin Boliacu, a declarat că în momentul de față instituția pe care o conduce eliberează biletele de tratament aferente seriei a III a. Constantin Boliacu aduce la cunoştinţă  pensionarilor suceveni atât celor care care au formulat… [citeste mai departe]

După doi ani de pauză, vom avea parte din nou de Zilele Dejului, Festivalul SAMVS și Toroc Fest. Vezi CÂND

Ca urmare a pandemiei, timp de doi ani, nu s-au mai organizat Zilele Dejului, Festivalul SAMVS sau Toroc Fest. Anul acesta, evenimentele vor avea loc, însă primele două nu vor mai… [citeste mai departe]

Au furat haine din Vivo Mall Pitești! Un tânăr reținut

Pe 28 martie, în jurul orei 16:30, polițiștii Secției 1 Poliție Pitești au fost sesizați, de către reprezentantul unui magazin dintr-un centru comercial, cu privire la faptul că două persoane ar fi sustras mai multe produse vestimentare și au încercat să părăsească magazinul, fără să… [citeste mai departe]

Expert ucrainean: Republica Moldova și Georgia sunt încă prea slabe pentru a-şi recupera acum teritoriile ocupate de Rusia

Țările de la care Rusia a ocupat o parte din teritorii, Republica Moldova și Georgia, nu se vor folosi de situaţia în care Kremlinul se concentrează… [citeste mai departe]

RĂZBOI ÎN UCRAINA. Rusia bombardează fără încetare chiar în ziua negocierilor cu Kievul

Noi negocieri au început marți, 29 martie, la Istanbul, în Turcia, pentru a încerca să se pună capăt războiului început de Rusia în Ucraina, în timp ce bombardamentele rusești au continuat. O rachetă rusă a lovit… [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis, discuție cu Volodimir Zelenski: România va continua să aibă grijă de fiecare refugiat care vine la noi

Președintele Klaus Iohannis a transmis marți, 29 martie, pe Twitter, că a purtat o discuție telefonică cu președintele Ucrainei, Volodimir Zelenski, „despre… [citeste mai departe]

RPL / În Teleorman, 9.599 de chestionare au fost completate prin autorecenzare directă

Social RPL / În Teleorman, 9.599 de chestionare au fost completate prin autorecenzare directă martie 29, 2022 13:21 Potrivit Direcției Județene de Statistică Teleorman, în intervalul 14-28 martie 2022, al perioadei de autorecenzare… [citeste mai departe]

Ciprian Anton după plecarea din conducerea IȘJ: „Îi las pe alții să aprecieze activitatea mea. Cred că e mai bine să fii apreciat decât să te automulțumești”

Profesorul Ciprian Anton a declarat, la Radio Top, că nu… [citeste mai departe]

HUAWEI Matebook 14, un laptop atractiv cu touchscreen şi multă putere [TECH REVIEW]

Huawei Matebook 14, proaspăt lansat în România, este un laptop ultraportabil, cu touch screen, procesor din generaţia a 11-a, memorie SSD de mare capacitate şi cu noul sistem îmbunătăţit de răcire HUAWEI Shark Fin. [citeste mai departe]

Constanta: Zeci de amenzi pentru neacordarea de prioritate a pietonilor si autovehiculelor

Luni, 28 martie, politisti din cadrul Biroului Rutier al Politiei municipiului Constanta au organizat o actiune pe linia prevenirii si combaterii incalcarii normelor rutiere, in ceea ce priveste neacordarea de prioritate… [citeste mai departe]


US Treasury: More Western sanctions to target Russian economy, supply chains

Publicat:
and its allies plan further sanctions against Russian supply chains and economic sectors that play a key role in the war in Ukraine, U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Tuesday, according to Politico. Speaking in London on a European trip to consult allies on sanctions against Russia, Adeyemo said the […] The post US Treasury: sanctions to target Russian economy, supply chains appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


EU approves new round of Russia sanctions targeting energy, steel, defence sectors

12:20, 15.03.2022 - The European Union formally approved on Tuesday a new barrage of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, which include bans on investments in the Russian energy sector, luxury goods exports and imports of steel products from Russia, according to Reuters. The sanctions, which come into…

EU leaders agree ‘maximum impact’ Russia sanctions

09:55, 25.02.2022 - EU leaders have agreed to impose “massive” sanctions on Russia in areas ranging from finance to transport, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in the early hours of Friday, according to Politico. Speaking following an emergency summit dedicated to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, von…

West unveils sanctions, more if Russia launches full-scale Ukraine invasion

09:36, 23.02.2022 - Western nations and Japan on Tuesday punished Russia with new sanctions for ordering troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine and threatened to go further if Moscow launched an all-out invasion of its neighbour, according to Reuters. The United States, the European Union, Britain, Australia,…

Russia faces new sanctions after Putin recognizes breakaway Ukraine regions

11:35, 22.02.2022 - The United States and its European allies are set to announce fresh sanctions against Russia on Tuesday after President Vladimir Putin recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, deepening Western fears of a new war in Europe, according to Reuters. The Ukrainian military said two soldiers were…

More EU airlines suspend Ukraine flights

16:30, 21.02.2022 - Air France and the Lufthansa Group are the latest airlines to cancel flights to Ukraine over concerns of a potential Russian attack on the country, according to Politico. The French carrier said on Monday it is canceling Tuesday flights between Paris and Kyiv in view of the local situation and as a…

NATO: No sign of Russian de-escalation on the ground in Ukraine crisis

15:50, 15.02.2022 - NATO said Tuesday it has not seen “any de-escalation on the ground” from Russian forces near Ukraine, despite earlier claims from Moscow that some troops taking part in military exercises were pulling back, according to Politico.  “So far we have not seen any de-escalation on the ground, not any signs…

First U.S. troops arrive in Romania amid Ukraine tensions

13:55, 08.02.2022 - The first U.S. troops reinforcing NATO allies on the eastern flank following a Russian military build-up on Ukraine‘s border have arrived in Romania, Defence Minister Vasile Dancu said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The United States is sending nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania to shield…

Japan to ensure its own natural gas supply before aiding Europe

11:15, 04.02.2022 - Japan will make sure its own energy demands are met before aiding Europe with shipments of liquefied natural gas in the event conflict erupts over Ukraine, according to the nation’s trade minister, according to Bloomberg. The comments come amid fears that European allies may run short of energy should…


