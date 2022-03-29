US Treasury: More Western sanctions to target Russian economy, supply chains

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Union formally approved on Tuesday a new barrage of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, which include bans on investments in the Russian energy sector, luxury goods exports and imports of steel products from Russia, according to Reuters. The sanctions, which come into…

- EU leaders have agreed to impose “massive” sanctions on Russia in areas ranging from finance to transport, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in the early hours of Friday, according to Politico. Speaking following an emergency summit dedicated to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, von…

- Western nations and Japan on Tuesday punished Russia with new sanctions for ordering troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine and threatened to go further if Moscow launched an all-out invasion of its neighbour, according to Reuters. The United States, the European Union, Britain, Australia,…

- The United States and its European allies are set to announce fresh sanctions against Russia on Tuesday after President Vladimir Putin recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, deepening Western fears of a new war in Europe, according to Reuters. The Ukrainian military said two soldiers were…

- Air France and the Lufthansa Group are the latest airlines to cancel flights to Ukraine over concerns of a potential Russian attack on the country, according to Politico. The French carrier said on Monday it is canceling Tuesday flights between Paris and Kyiv in view of the local situation and as a…

- NATO said Tuesday it has not seen “any de-escalation on the ground” from Russian forces near Ukraine, despite earlier claims from Moscow that some troops taking part in military exercises were pulling back, according to Politico. “So far we have not seen any de-escalation on the ground, not any signs…

- The first U.S. troops reinforcing NATO allies on the eastern flank following a Russian military build-up on Ukraine‘s border have arrived in Romania, Defence Minister Vasile Dancu said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The United States is sending nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania to shield…

- Japan will make sure its own energy demands are met before aiding Europe with shipments of liquefied natural gas in the event conflict erupts over Ukraine, according to the nation’s trade minister, according to Bloomberg. The comments come amid fears that European allies may run short of energy should…