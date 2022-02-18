U.S. denounces Bolsonaro’s ‘solidarity’ with Russia as Ukraine crisis brews

Stiri Recomandate

Se retrag tancurile în cazărmi? Putin a obţinut ce a vrut?

Povestea cu războiul a convenit şi convine tuturor, aceasta fiind una dintre cauzele (dacă nu cea mai importantă!) pentru care s-a creat această panică transmisă de la nivel înalt, pe căi oficiale şi mai puţin oficiale, adică furnizată pe surse mass-mediei, şi transformată într-un… [citeste mai departe]

METEO.Vineri, va ploua aproape în toată ţara. Câte grade vor indica termometrele

Vineri, va ploua aproape în toată ţara. La Briceni şi Soroca va cădea lapoviţă şi maximele nu vor depăşi 5 grade Celsius. La Bălţi se aşteaptă ploi slabe şi până la 6 grade, iar la Orhei cu unul mai mult. La Tiraspol, Leova şi Comrat… [citeste mai departe]

Ziua Naţională a Japoniei: 23 Februarie, ziua de naştere a Maiestăţii Sale Împăratul Naruhito. Mesajul E.S. Ambasadorul Hiroshi Ueda

Maiestatea Sa împlineşte, pe 23 februarie, 62 de ani, fiind cel de-al 126-lea Împărat al celei mai longevive familii imperiale… [citeste mai departe]

Laura Kövesi amenință Polonia: Amenință supremația legislației UE și ne blochează sistematic anchetele

Laura Kövesi, șeful Biroului Procurorului Public European (EPPO), a avertizat miercuri că refuzul Poloniei de a coopera cu instituția ei riscă să înlesnească fraudele cu fonduri… [citeste mai departe]

Activitate neobișnuită a Rușiei în America Centrală, chiar în coasta SUA. Moscova anunță ajutoare pentru Cuba și Venezuela. Americanii cred că e și altceva

Vicepremierul rus Iuri Borisov urma să sosească joi la Havana pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Avertizare meteo - Cod galben de vânt în 6 judeţe, în următoarele ore

Meteorologii au emis, vineri, avertizări nowcasting Cod galben de vânt, ce vizează în orele următoare 6 judeţe. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt de acord… [citeste mai departe]

Proprietari de câini periculoşi din Bran şi Zărneşti, sancţionaţi de Protecţia Animalelor

Poliţiştii braşoveni de la Protecţia Animalelor au desfășurat controale, miercuri, pe raza localităților Bran și Zărnești, pentru a se asigura că sunt respectate obligațiile privind deținerea câinilor periculoși… [citeste mai departe]

SPITAL DE ÎNGRIJIRI PALIATIVE LASER SYSTEM VLADIMIRESCU

Conform definiției Organizației Mondiale a Sănătății, „îngrijirea paliativă reprezintă îngrijirea activă şi totală a pacienţilor a căror boală nu mai răspunde la tratament curativ. [citeste mai departe]

Cum au ajuns sindicaliștii din Poliție să îl ia la mișto pe chestorul Despescu

Secretarul de stat Bogdan Despescu, numărul doi în ierarhia Ministerului de Interne, a apărut în public într-o uniformă ,,model NATO” pe care și-ar fi comandat-o special, scrie Ziare.com. Uniforma, similară la prima vedere celor purtate… [citeste mai departe]

Cât de eficientă este administrarea dozei a patra de vaccin împotriva tulpinii Omicron. Descoperirea incredibilă a oamenilor de știință

Cercetătorii sunt tot mai aproape de aflarea adevărului, după ce timp de doi ani, au efectuat o serie de studii care… [citeste mai departe]


U.S. denounces Bolsonaro’s ‘solidarity’ with Russia as Ukraine crisis brews

Publicat:
U.S. denounces Bolsonaro’s ‘solidarity’ with Russia as Ukraine crisis brews

on Thursday criticized Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro‘s declaration of “solidarity” with Russia during a visit there this week as it amassed troops near Ukraine’s borders, raising fears it is planning to invade, according to Reuters. “The timing of the president of Brazil expressing solidarity with Russia, just as Russian forces are preparing […] The post U.S. denounces Bolsonaro’s ‘solidarity’ with Russia as Ukraine crisis brews appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

NATO: No sign of Russian de-escalation on the ground in Ukraine crisis

15:50, 15.02.2022 - NATO said Tuesday it has not seen “any de-escalation on the ground” from Russian forces near Ukraine, despite earlier claims from Moscow that some troops taking part in military exercises were pulling back, according to Politico.  “So far we have not seen any de-escalation on the ground, not any signs…

NATO to consider new troops on southeastern flank amid Russian threat

11:20, 15.02.2022 - NATO defence ministers are expected this week to set in motion a plan that could establish four multinational battlegroups in southeastern Europe in response to Russia’s military build-up in Ukraine, three diplomats said, according to Reuters. Allied ministers meeting on Wednesday and Thursday will…

European Union delivers collective reply to Russian security proposals

15:20, 10.02.2022 - The European Union said on Thursday it had delivered a single letter in response to Russia‘s proposals to member states on European security on behalf of the 27 foreign ministers of the bloc, according to Reuters.  The European Commission said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell decided to reply on…

European, U.S. regulators tell banks to prepare for Russian cyberattack threat

12:25, 09.02.2022 - The European Central Bank (ECB) is preparing banks for a possible Russian-sponsored cyber attack as tensions with Ukraine mount, two people with knowledge of the matter said, as the region braces for the financial fallout of any conflict, according to Reuters. The stand-off between Russia and Ukraine has…

First U.S. troops arrive in Romania amid Ukraine tensions

13:55, 08.02.2022 - The first U.S. troops reinforcing NATO allies on the eastern flank following a Russian military build-up on Ukraine‘s border have arrived in Romania, Defence Minister Vasile Dancu said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The United States is sending nearly 3,000 extra troops to Poland and Romania to shield…

U.S. to send troops to east Europe as Russia crisis escalates

18:00, 02.02.2022 - President Joe Biden has approved the deployment of nearly 3,000 American troops to eastern Europe in the coming days amid a standoff with Russia over Ukraine in what the Pentagon said on Wednesday was a signal of U.S. readiness to defend NATO allies, according to Reuters. The deployments are above and…

NATO head schedules special meeting with Russia amid Ukraine crisis

12:46, 04.01.2022 - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has scheduled a special meeting of allied ambassadors with top Russian officials for next week as both sides seek dialogue to prevent open conflict over Ukraine, a NATO official said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.    Deeply concerned about Russia’s military…

U.S., Russian officials set for security talks on January 10

10:45, 28.12.2021 - U.S. and Russian officials will take part in security talks on January 10 as the countries confront rising tensions over Ukraine, a spokesperson for the Biden administration said on Monday, according to Reuters. “Russia and NATO are also likely set for talks on January 12, while a broader regional meeting…


