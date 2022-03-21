U.S., British officials kick off fresh dialogue on ‘smarter’ trade ties

Stiri Recomandate

Deciziile CNAIR pentru loturile Chiribiș – Suplacu de Barcău și Chețani – Câmpia Turzii, „răsturnate” de instanțe

Deciziile CNAIR pentru loturile Chiribiș – Suplacu de Barcău și Chețani – Câmpia Turzii, „răsturnate” de instanțe

Instanțele au invalidat două decizii ale Companiei Naționale de Administrare a Infrastructurii Rutiere (CNAIR), privind licitațiile pentru loturile… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO – Accident grav la ieșirea din Baciu. Două persoane transportate la spital

FOTO – Accident grav la ieșirea din Baciu. Două persoane transportate la spital

Un grav accident rutier s-a produs, luni, la ieșire din Baciu. Un tânăr nu a acordat prioritate unui microbuz și a intrat în coliziune cu acesta. În urma impactului, două persoane au fost transportate la spital pentru îngrijiri de specialitate.… [citeste mai departe]

Recomandări de alimente dietetice pe care le putem mânca în postul Paştelui

Recomandări de alimente dietetice pe care le putem mânca în postul Paştelui

Postul Paştelui are cele mai puţine „dezlegări la peşte”, iar aceia dintre noi care ţin dietă se confruntă cu o problema majoră având în vedere că anumite mâncăruri de post sunt extrem de calorice. [citeste mai departe]

Situație controversată la Tribunalul București: o acțiune civilă de constatare a stării de inapt a judecătorului Ion-Tudoran a fost „împinsă” la secția …conflicte de muncă

Situație controversată la Tribunalul București: o acțiune civilă de constatare a stării de inapt a judecătorului Ion-Tudoran a fost „împinsă” la secția …conflicte de muncă

Acțiunea civilă a unui petent… [citeste mai departe]

Miniştrii din Guvernul Ciucă au fost chemaţi la raport în şedinţa coaliţiei. Florin Cîţu vrea să facă remanieri

Miniştrii din Guvernul Ciucă au fost chemaţi la raport în şedinţa coaliţiei. Florin Cîţu vrea să facă remanieri

Coaliţia de guvernare face prima evaluare a miniştrilor, la patru luni de la preluarea guvernării. Rând pe rând miniştrii vin în faţa liderilor coaliţiei cu… [citeste mai departe]

Catastrofă aviatică în China: Un Boeing-737 cu 133 persoane la bord s-a prăbușit în sud-vestul țării

Catastrofă aviatică în China: Un Boeing-737 cu 133 persoane la bord s-a prăbușit în sud-vestul țării

Postul de televiziune chinez CCTV, citat de agenții internaționale de presă, a anunțat că, luni dimineață, un avion al companiei China Eastern Airlines, cu 133 de pasageri la bord, s-a… [citeste mai departe]

Cazinoul din Slănic-Moldova, primul cazino din România, este din nou de vânzare

Cazinoul din Slănic-Moldova, primul cazino din România, este din nou de vânzare

Situat într-o stațiune balneară de mare prestigiu european în perioada regalității în România, Cazinoul din Slănic-Moldova, cunoscut și sub numele de Cazinoul Regal, este scos în prezent la vânzare de proprietarul său privat. Clădirea are… [citeste mai departe]

Kremlin: Un embargo UE asupra petrolului rusesc va afecta „toată lumea”, mai puțin SUA

Kremlin: Un embargo UE asupra petrolului rusesc va afecta „toată lumea”, mai puțin SUA

Purtătorul de cuvânt al Kremlinului, Dimitri Peskov, a declarat luni că Europa va fi lovită puternic în eventualitatea unui embargou asupra petrolului rusesc. Peskov a spus că o astfel de decizie va dezechilibra din… [citeste mai departe]

Anunțul făcut de Radu Vâlcan înainte de „Insula Iubirii”, sezonul 6. „Opt ani de când fac parte din proiectul ăsta”

Anunțul făcut de Radu Vâlcan înainte de „Insula Iubirii”, sezonul 6. „Opt ani de când fac parte din proiectul ăsta”

Radu Vâlcan e prezentatorul emisiunii „Insula Iubirii” și de această dată. Show-ul difuzat pe Antena 1 a ajuns la sezonul 6, care se va vedea… [citeste mai departe]

Josep Borrell denunță atacurile rușilor din Mariupol: „Ceea ce se întâmplă este crimă de război majoră”

Josep Borrell denunță atacurile rușilor din Mariupol: „Ceea ce se întâmplă este crimă de război majoră”

Înaltul reprezentant al UE pentru afaceri externe şi politica de securitate, Josep Borrell, a denunţat, luni, distrugerile comise de armata rusă în oraşul Mariupol, aflat… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

U.S., British officials kick off fresh dialogue on ‘smarter’ trade ties

Publicat:
U.S., British officials kick off fresh dialogue on ‘smarter’ trade ties

U.S. and British officials will begin two days of meetings in Baltimore on Monday to discuss strengthening trade ties, as the and its allies ratchet up pressure on Russia over its war in Ukraine and China for failing to condemn it, according to Reuters. Senior U.S. trade officials described the talks, which include […] The post U.S., British officials kick off fresh dialogue on ‘smarter’ trade ties appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Oil prices fall as Russia seeks resumption of Iran nuclear deal

14:25, 15.03.2022 - Oil prices dropped to their lowest in almost three weeks on Tuesday as Russia indicated it is in favour of the Iran nuclear deal resuming as soon as possible, according to Reuters.  Ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine further eased fears of supply disruptions and surging COVID-19 cases in China…

War could be over by May, says Ukrainian presidential adviser

13:35, 15.03.2022 - The war in Ukraine is likely to be over by early May when Russia runs out of resources to attack its neighbour, Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff said late on Monday, according to Reuters. Talks between Kyiv and Moscow – in which Arestovich is not personally…

US, China officials to meet as tensions mount over Russia

11:35, 14.03.2022 - U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan plans to meet China‘s top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday and will stress the economic penalties Beijing will face if it helps Russia in its war in Ukraine, U.S. officials say, according to Reuters.   Sullivan will warn of the isolation China could…

Russia sanctions ripple across world markets

13:46, 28.02.2022 - World stocks slid, oil prices jumped and the rouble tanked to fresh record lows on Monday, as the West ramped up sanctions against Russia for its attack on Ukraine that included blocking banks from the SWIFT global payments system, according to Reuters. Russia’s central bank raised its key interest…

Britain warns Russia of sanctions on Kremlin-linked people and businesses

11:10, 31.01.2022 - Britain will sanction businesses and people with the closest links to Kremlin chief President Vladimir Putin if Russia takes any action against Ukraine, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke said on Monday, according to Reuters. “We are very clear that if Russia takes further action against Ukraine,…

Russia says it’s not optimistic on U.S. talks, won’t let them drag on

14:25, 11.01.2022 - Russia said on Tuesday it was not optimistic after the first round of talks with the United States on the Ukraine crisis and would not allow its demands for security guarantees from the West to become mired in tortuous negotiations, according to Reuters.   Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was…

Russia, China, Britain, U.S. and France say no one can win nuclear war

11:35, 04.01.2022 - China, Russia, Britain, the United States and France have agreed that a further spread of nuclear arms and a nuclear war should be avoided, according to a joint statement by the five nuclear powers published by the Kremlin on Monday, according to Reuters.  It said that the five countries which are the…

U.S., Russian officials set for security talks on January 10

10:45, 28.12.2021 - U.S. and Russian officials will take part in security talks on January 10 as the countries confront rising tensions over Ukraine, a spokesperson for the Biden administration said on Monday, according to Reuters. “Russia and NATO are also likely set for talks on January 12, while a broader regional meeting…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 21 martie 2022
Bucuresti 2°C | 13°C
Iasi 1°C | 14°C
Cluj-Napoca -2°C | 12°C
Timisoara -2°C | 14°C
Constanta 3°C | 8°C
Brasov -3°C | 9°C
Baia Mare -1°C | 14°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 20.03.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 508.123,20 14.005.560,88
II (5/6) 36 4.704,84 -
III (4/6) 1.261 134,31 -
IV (3/6) 17.111 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 14.857.639,68

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 21 martie 2022
USD 4.4777
EUR 4.9474
CHF 4.8143
GBP 5.8828
CAD 3.5494
XAU 277.221
JPY 3.7564
CNY 0.7045
AED 1.2191
AUD 3.305
MDL 0.2434
BGN 2.5295

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec