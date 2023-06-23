Stiri Recomandate

US and EU to court Brazil and India on Ukraine’s peace blueprint

US and EU to court Brazil and India on Ukraine’s peace blueprint

Senior US and officials will gather over the weekend with diplomats from several countries in the so-called global south in an effort to engage key nations that have remained mostly neutral in the face of Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg.  The meeting, which will take place in Denmark, is expected to […] The post US and EU to court Brazil and India on Ukraine’s peace blueprint appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

