Uncertainties associated with inflation outlook are unusually high

Familia unui român mort în Italia într-un accident de muncă, despăgubită după 8 ani

Familia lui Vasile Grădinaru, un român care a murit la doar 43 de ani pe un şantier din comuna Montereale (provincia L'Aquila, regiunea Abruzzo, Italia), a fost despăgubită abia după 8 ani de la tragicul eveniment, informează… [citeste mai departe]

7400 de măști de unică folosință au fost trimise de Primăria Alba Iulia la școlile și liceele din municipiu

Reluarea activității în unitățile de învățământ pentru pregătirea în vederea susținerii examenelor naționale și bacalaureatului trebuie să se facă în condiții de maximă siguranță.… [citeste mai departe]

Ana Luciana Avramescu: Aveti dreptate domnule Profesor Pop, dar sper că nu suntem pierduți chiar toți

  Astăzi am citit pe AMPRESS, un articol în care domnul Prof.Univ.Dr. Ioan Aurel Pop, rectorul Universității Babeș-Bolyai își expunea părerea despre generația mea. L-am citit cu atenție și am… [citeste mai departe]

SMURD intră în acțiune pentru un copil de 2 ani opărit cu lapte

Un echipaj SMURD Bistrița-Năsăud intervine în orașul Năsăud, pentru salvarea unui copil de 2 ani opărit cu lapte. Un elicopter SMURD a fost chemat acolo. Conform primelor informații, echipajul de terapie... [citeste mai departe]

BYG GNS Development SRL va supraetaja doua imobile, ridicate pe Calafatului din Constanta. Ce a transmis municipalitatea

Doua imobile situate pe strada Calafatului nr. 38 lot 1 din Constanta se modifica Investitor este societatea BYG GNS Development SRL BYG GNS Development SRL anunta… [citeste mai departe]

A fost înregistrat cel de-al 1248-lea deces cauzat de COVID-19, în România

În cursul serii de astăzi, 29 mai 2020, au mai fost confirmate încă 8 de decese, cauzate de COVID-19, astfel încât numărul total al acestora a ajuns la 1248. – Deces 1241 Femeie, 87 ani, județ Sibiu. Dată confirmare: 10.04.2020. Dată deces: 29.05.2020.… [citeste mai departe]

In sfarsit s-a decis. Elevii vor beneficia de transport gratuit

Vor exista doua marje: pe an calendaristic si pe an scolar Operatorul de transport public local are obligativitatea de a mentine acelasi tarif pentru elevi pe durata anului scolarIn sedinta Executivului de joi, 28 mai 2020, a fost aprobata Hotararea de Guvern prin care se reglementeaza… [citeste mai departe]

Editorial: Cand prezentul se muta in trecut. Coronavirusul, prilej de aduceri aminte in sport

bull; Paradoxal, avand in vedere cat de mult rau a adus, coronavirusul a avut si o parte a lui bunabull; Sub imperiul Covid 19, sportul din intreaga lume a trebuit sa se reinventeze in izolare Coronavirusul a actionat… [citeste mai departe]

Circulați cu prudență! Drumurile județene pe care se lucrează în săptămâna 1 – 5 iunie 2020    

COMUNICAT DE PRESĂ privind programul lucrărilor la infrastructura rutieră din Județul Dâmbovița, în perioada 1 – 5 iunie 2020   Post-ul Circulați cu prudență! Drumurile județene pe… [citeste mai departe]

Pentru prima dată de la începutul pandemiei de COVID-19, un bebeluş a decedat în urma infecţiei cu noul coronavirus în Elveţia

Pentru prima dată de la începutul pandemiei de COVID-19, un bebeluş a decedat în urma infecţiei cu noul coronavirus în Elveţia, după ce… [citeste mai departe]


Uncertainties associated with inflation outlook are unusually high

Publicat:
The uncertainties associated with the inflation outlook are unusually high, given the unprecedented nature of such a national and global economic shock, as well as changes in consumer behavior, the of Romania (BNR) shows in a press release on Friday.

"The uncertainties associated with the inflation outlook are unusually high, given the unprecedented nature of such an economic shock nationally and globally, involving sudden closures of companies and sectors, but also changes in consumer behavior. The speed of economic recovery following the gradual elimination of the restrictive…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


