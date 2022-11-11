U.N. hold talks with Russia on Black Sea grains deal

Stiri Recomandate

(UPDATE) Ciucă: Menţinem preţul la energie pentru consumatorii casnici; 0,68 lei până la 100 de Kwh

(UPDATE) Ciucă: Menţinem preţul la energie pentru consumatorii casnici; 0,68 lei până la 100 de Kwh

UPDATE – Guvernul a aprobat o ordonanţă de urgenţă prin care se menţine preţul la energie electrică pentru populaţie de 0,68 de lei pentru cei care consumă până la 100 de kWh pe lună şi 0,80 de… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Soldații ucraineni au intrat în orașul Herson, după 6 luni de ocupație. Cum i-au întâlnit localnicii

VIDEO. Soldații ucraineni au intrat în orașul Herson, după 6 luni de ocupație. Cum i-au întâlnit localnicii

Primii soldați ucraineni au intrat în orașul Herson după peste 6 luni de ocupație, înregistrările video cu momentul arătând bucuria și emoția fără margini a localnicilor strânși… [citeste mai departe]

Noi detalii după înjunghierea mortală a unui poliţist la Bruxelles. Suspectul, un cunoscut musulman radicalizat

Noi detalii după înjunghierea mortală a unui poliţist la Bruxelles. Suspectul, un cunoscut musulman radicalizat

Bărbatul care a înjungh i at joi seară doi polițiști în capitala Belgiei, unul dintre ei pierzându-și viața, se afla pe o listă a agenţiei de securitate cu musulmani radicalizaţi… [citeste mai departe]

AMI a fost eliminată de la „Sunt celebru, scoate-mă de aici”. Primele declarații: „A fost cel mai frumos joc al minții”

AMI a fost eliminată de la „Sunt celebru, scoate-mă de aici”. Primele declarații: „A fost cel mai frumos joc al minții”

Vedetele continuă lupta pentru titlul de Regele sau Regina Junglei la „Sunt celebru, scoate-mă de aici”. Aseară, competiția s-a terminat pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Regularizare facturi la energie electrică. Vestea de ultim moment de la Guvern, când va avea loc

Regularizare facturi la energie electrică. Vestea de ultim moment de la Guvern, când va avea loc

În aceste zile se vorbește de o nouă regularizare la facturile pentru energie electrică. În cele din urmă, coaliția de guvernare a luat această decizie. Vestea de ultim moment de la Guvern, care anunță o… [citeste mai departe]

Liga a 2-a: Unirea Constanta, meci dificil acasa cu Csikszereda Miercurea Ciuc

Liga a 2-a: Unirea Constanta, meci dificil acasa cu Csikszereda Miercurea Ciuc

In clasament, Unirea se afla pe locul 18 din 20 de echipe , cu 12 puncte, in timp ce formatia din Miercurea Ciuc ocupa pozitia a cincea, cu 22 de puncte. Echipa de fotbal Unirea Constanta disputa sambata, 12 noiembrie, meciul din etapa a 14 a a… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO | Un tramvai a rămas fără o ușă chiar în timpul mersului, la Iași. Vatmanul a coborât și a recuperat-o: „Exact ca Păcală cu ușa în spate. Filmați-i, să-i vadă lumea!”

VIDEO | Un tramvai a rămas fără o ușă chiar în timpul mersului, la Iași. Vatmanul a coborât și a recuperat-o: „Exact ca Păcală cu ușa în spate. Filmați-i, să-i vadă lumea!”

Scene hilare în… [citeste mai departe]

Noul regulament pentru piețe, model de bună practică pentru restul țării

Noul regulament pentru piețe, model de bună practică pentru restul țării

Viceprimarul Flavia Boghiu a fost invitată de Asociația Administratorilor de Piețe să prezinte experiența Brașovului cu privire la modul în care sunt eliminați intermediarii din piețe, astfel încât produsele oferite să fie de calitate. Asociația… [citeste mai departe]

[BREAKFAST] VIDEO Povestea femeii care a dormit 32 de ani. Nici medicii nu au reușit să o trezească

[BREAKFAST] VIDEO Povestea femeii care a dormit 32 de ani. Nici medicii nu au reușit să o trezească

Karolina Olsson, din Suedia, s-a născut pe 29 octombrie 1861. Povestea ei a devenit cunoscută în întreaga lume datorită faptului că a dormit timp de 32 de ani. Așa a primit și porecla de „Frumoasa… [citeste mai departe]

„Stejăreii” vor înfrunta Polonia în meciul pentru locul cinci, la Europenele U20

„Stejăreii” vor înfrunta Polonia în meciul pentru locul cinci, la Europenele U20

Naţionala de rugby juniori U20 a României a câştigat, cu scorul de 33-10 (21-0), meciul cu Cehia U20, contând pentru clasarea pe locurile 5-8 ale Campionatului European de la Lisabona. Toate cele cinci eseuri ale „stejăreilor”… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

U.N. hold talks with Russia on Black Sea grains deal

Publicat:
U.N. hold talks with Russia on Black Sea grains deal

Talks between a Russian delegation and senior U.N. officials to address Moscow’s grievances about the grains export initiative began in Geneva on Friday, a U.N. spokesperson said, according to Reuters.  The negotiations come just eight days before the deal brokered by the and Turkey in July is due to be renewed. […] The post U.N. hold talks with Russia on grains deal appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Russia orders retreat from Kherson in major setback; Ukraine still wary

11:30, 10.11.2022 - Moscow ordered troops to withdraw from near the strategic southern Ukrainian city of Kherson in one of its biggest setbacks of the war so far, although Ukraine said it was still doubtful that the Russian troops would leave without a fight, according to Reuters. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday…

Romania plans to boost Black Sea talks, military procurement

10:35, 26.10.2022 - Romania will speed up defence procurement and intensify talks with Turkey, Bulgaria and Georgia to counter potential spillovers from Russia‘s war in Ukraine towards the Black Sea, the country’s supreme defence council said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The Black Sea is crucial for the shipment of…

Ukraine leader to make case to G7 for more arms after deadly Russia strikes

11:20, 11.10.2022 - President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to ask the leaders of the G7 group of nations to urgently supply Ukraine with weapons to defend itself from Russian missiles, a day after Moscow launched retaliatory strikes that killed 19 people, according to Reuters.  U.S. President Joe Biden and other Group…

Republic of Moldova summons Russian envoy after missiles violate its airspace

13:00, 10.10.2022 - Republic of Moldova said three Russian cruise missiles targeting Ukraine had violated Moldovan airspace on Monday and that it was summoning the Russian ambassador to demand explanations, according to Reuters.  “Three cruise missiles launched on Ukraine this morning from Russian ships in the Black Sea…

Erdogan and Putin discuss improving ties, ending Ukraine war

12:50, 07.10.2022 - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about improving bilateral ties and he repeated Ankara’s willingness to do its part to peacefully resolve the war in Ukraine, Erdogan’s office said on Friday, according to Reuters. The latest developments in Ukraine,…

Russia to begin annexation votes in Ukrainian regions

10:51, 23.09.2022 - Russia will on Friday begin its plan to annex around 15% of Ukrainian territory via referendums in four regions controlled by Russian forces, a move the West says is a gross violation of international law that significantly escalates the war, according to Reuters.  After nearly seven months of war,…

Turkey, Finland and Sweden officials meet to discuss Turkish concerns

11:30, 26.08.2022 - Officials from Turkey, Finland and Sweden were expected to meet at an undisclosed location in Finland on Friday to discuss security concerns which Turkey raised as a precondition for allowing the two Nordic countries to join the NATO military alliance, according to Reuters. Finland’s Foreign Minister…

Turkey doubles Russian oil imports, filling EU void

10:26, 22.08.2022 - Turkey doubled its imports of Russian oil this year, Refinitiv Eikon data showed on Monday, as the two countries are set for broader cooperation in business and especially energy trade in the face of western sanctions against Moscow, according to Reuters.  Trade between Turkey and Russia has been booming…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 11 noiembrie 2022
Bucuresti 5°C | 13°C
Iasi 3°C | 13°C
Cluj-Napoca 4°C | 13°C
Timisoara 6°C | 15°C
Constanta 9°C | 14°C
Brasov 4°C | 10°C
Baia Mare 4°C | 14°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 11 noiembrie 2022
USD 4.7644
EUR 4.8902
CHF 4.9579
GBP 5.5885
CAD 3.5794
XAU 269.843
JPY 3.4142
CNY 0.6685
AED 1.2972
AUD 3.1762
MDL 0.2554
BGN 2.5003

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec