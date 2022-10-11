Ukraine leader to make case to G7 for more arms after deadly Russia strikesPublicat:
President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to ask the leaders of the G7 group of nations to urgently supply Ukraine with weapons to defend itself from Russian missiles, a day after Moscow launched retaliatory strikes that killed 19 people, according to Reuters. U.S. President Joe Biden and other Group of Seven leaders will convene virtually later […] The post Ukraine leader to make case to G7 for more arms after deadly Russia strikes appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
