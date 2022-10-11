Ukraine leader to make case to G7 for more arms after deadly Russia strikes

Stiri Recomandate

„Spiridușii Verzi” care au terorizat metroul din New York au fost identificați – FOTO&VIDEO

„Spiridușii Verzi” care au terorizat metroul din New York au fost identificați – FOTO&VIDEO

Una dintre persoanele suspectate că ar fi făcut parte din grupul de hoți „Green Goblin” care a terorizat două femei în metroul din Times Square, New York, s-a predat luni, au declarat surse din cadrul forțelor… [citeste mai departe]

Fotbalul judetului Constanta: Etapa a sasea a Ligii a 5-a. Rezultate si clasamente

Fotbalul judetului Constanta: Etapa a sasea a Ligii a 5-a. Rezultate si clasamente

In etapa a sasea a Ligii a 5 a de fotbal a judetului Constanta s au inregistrat rezultatele: Seria Nord Vointa Valu lui Traian ndash; Viitorul Fantanele 10 3Recolta Nicolae Balcescu ndash; Real Navodari 1 2Pescarul Ghindaresti ndash; Emaus… [citeste mai departe]

50.000 de lei pentru farmece de dragoste

50.000 de lei pentru farmece de dragoste

50.000 de lei a costat-o pe o tânără din Neamţ naivitatea de a crede în vrăji. Ea s-a adresat unor persoane din Ilfov pentru o serie de “ritualuri oculte”. A plătit banii şi, când a vrut să renunţe la “servicii” ar fi fost şantajată şi ameninţată. Ulterior, întreaga poveste a ajuns în atenţia oamenilor legii, […] Articolul… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO. Surpriză pe Aeroportul Chișinău. Vameșii au depistat circa 150 de bijuterii și 10 telefoane mobile ascunse într-o valiză

FOTO. Surpriză pe Aeroportul Chișinău. Vameșii au depistat circa 150 de bijuterii și 10 telefoane mobile ascunse într-o valiză

Circa 150 de bijuterii și 10 telefoane mobile ascunse în valize au fost depistate de vameși pe Aeroportul Internațional Chișinău. În primul… [citeste mai departe]

Razie pe autostrada A3, tronsonul, Câmpia Turzii – Nădășelu.

Razie pe autostrada A3, tronsonul, Câmpia Turzii – Nădășelu.

În această dimineață, în întervalul orar 06:00-10:00, poliţiştii rutieri din cadrul Brigăzii Autostrăzi au desfăşurat, pe tronsonul Câmpia Turzii-Nădășelu, activități pentru verificarea modului în care se efectuează transporturile publice de [citeste mai departe]

JCI Cluj ajută clujenii să dea o nouă șansă HAINELOR

JCI Cluj ajută clujenii să dea o nouă șansă HAINELOR

Clujenii sunt îndemnați să dea o nouă viață hainelor. JCI Cluj a amplasat un punct de colectare la Iulius Mall Cluj-Napoca, acolo unde strânge articole de îmbrăcăminte care își caută un al doilea proprietar. [citeste mai departe]

ROBOR 11 octombrie 2022. Indicele bancar creşte iar şi sare de 8%

ROBOR 11 octombrie 2022. Indicele bancar creşte iar şi sare de 8%

Indicele ROBOR la trei luni, folosit pentru calcularea dobânzilor variabile la creditele în lei, a crescut marţi, la 8,03% de la 7,99%, valoare înregistrată în şedinţa precedentă, potrivit datelor BNR. [citeste mai departe]

Ce pățesc ucrainenii care au devenit colaboratori ai rușilor. SBU: „Îi vânăm și îi împușcăm ca pe porci”

Ce pățesc ucrainenii care au devenit colaboratori ai rușilor. SBU: „Îi vânăm și îi împușcăm ca pe porci”

Timp de șase luni orașul Balaklia, regiunea Harkov, a fost sub ocupație rusească. Când rușii au preluat orașul din estul Ucrainei, au transformat secția centrală… [citeste mai departe]

Ucis după un scandal între oamenii străzii. Ce s-a întâmplat

Ucis după un scandal între oamenii străzii. Ce s-a întâmplat

Un bărbat în vârstă de 56 de ani a murit la Lugoj în urma unui scandal între persoane fără adăpost în parcul Gării, din localitate, informează lugojinfo.ro. Omul s-ar fi aflat în parc, cu mai multe persoane care nu au adăpost, când a început scandalul. O ceartă pentru legată… [citeste mai departe]

Reduceri în oferta „Stock Busters” de la eMAG, astăzi, 11 octombrie

Reduceri în oferta „Stock Busters” de la eMAG, astăzi, 11 octombrie

Cel mai mare retailer de pe piața online locală a pregătit pentru clienții săi reduceri importante la toate gamele de produse și anunță discounturi la toate produsele din ofertă, de la haine și produse cosmetice, până la electronice, electrocasnice mari… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Ukraine leader to make case to G7 for more arms after deadly Russia strikes

Publicat:
Ukraine leader to make case to G7 for more arms after deadly Russia strikes

is expected to ask the leaders of the G7 group of nations to urgently supply Ukraine with weapons to defend itself from Russian missiles, a day after Moscow launched retaliatory strikes that killed 19 people, according to Reuters.  U.S. and other Group of Seven leaders will convene virtually later […] The post Ukraine leader to make case to G7 for more arms after deadly Russia strikes appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Republic of Moldova summons Russian envoy after missiles violate its airspace

13:00, 10.10.2022 - Republic of Moldova said three Russian cruise missiles targeting Ukraine had violated Moldovan airspace on Monday and that it was summoning the Russian ambassador to demand explanations, according to Reuters.  “Three cruise missiles launched on Ukraine this morning from Russian ships in the Black Sea…

Ukraine says it will never agree to Russian ultimatums

13:36, 28.09.2022 - Ukraine stated on Wednesday that Russian-staged votes in four Ukrainian regions on becoming part of Russia were “null and worthless”, and that Kyiv would press on with efforts to liberate Ukrainian territory occupied by Russian forces, according to Reuters.  Urging its international partners to impose…

Republic of Moldova considers sanctions for citizens who fight for Russia in Ukraine

14:50, 26.09.2022 - The Republic of Moldova may revoke the citizenship of its nationals who go to fight for Russia in Ukraine after being called up because they also hold Russian passports, pro-Western President Maia Sandu said on Monday, according to Reuters.  Russia launched a “partial” mobilization last week to reinforce…

Japan bans chemical weapons-related goods to Russia

10:46, 26.09.2022 - Japan has decided to ban exports of chemical weapons-related goods to Russia in an additional sanction against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, and is “deeply concerned” about the possible use of nuclear weapons, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday, according to Reuters.  Japan…

Russia to begin annexation votes in Ukrainian regions

10:51, 23.09.2022 - Russia will on Friday begin its plan to annex around 15% of Ukrainian territory via referendums in four regions controlled by Russian forces, a move the West says is a gross violation of international law that significantly escalates the war, according to Reuters.  After nearly seven months of war,…

Putin signs decree to increase size of Russian armed forces

16:10, 25.08.2022 - Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Thursday to increase the size of Russia‘s armed forces from 1.9 million to 2.04 million as the war in Ukraine enters its seventh month, according to Reuters. Moscow has not revealed any losses in the conflict since its first weeks, but Western officials…

Turkey doubles Russian oil imports, filling EU void

10:26, 22.08.2022 - Turkey doubled its imports of Russian oil this year, Refinitiv Eikon data showed on Monday, as the two countries are set for broader cooperation in business and especially energy trade in the face of western sanctions against Moscow, according to Reuters.  Trade between Turkey and Russia has been booming…

German inflation rises unexpectedly after fall in Russian gas supply

16:40, 28.07.2022 - German inflation edged up unexpectedly in July after a further reduction in gas flows from Russia prompted concerns of even higher energy bills, data showed on Thursday, according to Reuters. Consumer prices, harmonized to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 11 octombrie 2022
Bucuresti 11°C | 21°C
Iasi 8°C | 19°C
Cluj-Napoca 10°C | 20°C
Timisoara 11°C | 21°C
Constanta 13°C | 19°C
Brasov 7°C | 19°C
Baia Mare 9°C | 20°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 10 octombrie 2022
USD 5.0891
EUR 4.9395
CHF 5.0999
GBP 5.6323
CAD 3.7065
XAU 274.692
JPY 3.4992
CNY 0.7122
AED 1.3856
AUD 3.2134
MDL 0.2596
BGN 2.5255

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec