Ukraine calls on UN, Turkey to prevent Russia from obstructing grain deal

Perchezitii la persoane banuite de comiterea unei fraude in valoare de 1,6 milioane de euro (VIDEO)

Politistii Brigazii de Combatere a Criminalitatii Organizate Bacau, cu sprijinul celor din cadrul Inspectoratului de Politie Judetean Bacau, sub coordonarea procurorilor din cadrul Parchetului European… [citeste mai departe]

SOR: Munitia cu plumb a fost interzisa la vanatoare

Munitia cu plumb a fost interzisa la vanatoare in zonele umede din intreaga Uniune Europeana 1 milion de pasari de apa vor fi salvate anual Bucuresti, 15 februarie: De astazi, 15 februarie, utilizarea munitiei cu plumb la vanatoare in zonele umede este interzisa in toate cele 27 de tari ale Uniunii… [citeste mai departe]

(P) Ce se întâmplă dacă ignor semnalul luminos de presiune scăzută în anvelope?

Aprinderea martorului luminos de scădere a presiunii în pneuri nu este întotdeauna un semn grav. Deseori este suficient să refacem presiunea în anvelope și toate lucrurile revin la normal. Dar dacă veți vedea acel martor aprins… [citeste mai departe]

Specialiști INFP: Cutremurul din Gorj a fost urmat de alte 94 de replici

Specialiştii INFP au precizat, miercuri, că seismul cu magnitudinea de 5,7 produs în judeţul Gorj a avut până acum 94 de replici, de intensitate mai mică, iar acestea vor continua să se producă în zilele următoare. Estimările cu privire la zona seismică… [citeste mai departe]

Telescaunul din Parâng, oprit de cutremure. Ce probleme a produs seismul de marți

Instalația de transport pe cablu din zona Rusu, care urcă în stațiunea Parâng, este oprită toată ziua de miercuri, anunță Cronica Văii Jiului. Măsura a fost impusă de o defecțiune, apărută după cutremurele de pământ resimțite în zona… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO/VIDEO. Cu fanfară, blindată și flori. Veteranii războiului din Afganistan se îndreaptă spre Complexul Memorial „Fiilor Patriei – memorie sacră”

Miercuri,15 februarie, marcăm 34 de ani de la sfârșitul războiului din Afganistan.… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Oradea: traficul pietonal va fi restricționat în zona Catedralei Ortodoxe din Emanuil Gojdu

Începând de joi, 16 februarie, traficul pietonal din zona Catedralei Ortodoxe din Piața Emanuil Gojdu va fi restricționat din cauza începerii lucrărilor la viitoarea parcare și la pasajul subteran. [citeste mai departe]

Oficial. UE interzice mașinile pe benzină și motorină din 2035. Votul istoric a aprobat regulamentul

Parlamentul European a aprobat noile obiective de reducere a emisiilor de CO2 pentru autoturismele şi vehiculele utilitare uşoare noi ca parte a pachetului „Pregătiţi pentru 55”, anunţă instituţia.  [citeste mai departe]

Președintele Iohannis, mesaj de susținere pentru Republica Moldova: „Condamnăm ferm orice tentativă de destabilizare”

România a fost și continuă să fie alături de Republica Moldova și condamnă ferm orice tentativă de destabilizare inițiată din exteriorul țării, afirmă… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Mesajul Nadiei Comăneci: „Lăsați copiii să se bucure de sala de gimnastică a Școlii Gimnaziale Nr. 2. Brașovul poate descoperi un mare campion al gimnasticii din România”

Cea mai cunoscută sportivă… [citeste mai departe]


Ukraine calls on UN, Turkey to prevent Russia from obstructing grain deal

Publicat:
Ukraine appealed on Wednesday to the and Turkey to press Russia to immediately stop hindering Ukrainian grain shipments that supply millions of people and not to use the food as a weapon, according to Reuters. After an almost six-month blockade caused by the Russian invasion, three ports were unblocked at […] The post Ukraine calls on UN, Turkey to prevent Russia from obstructing grain deal appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

