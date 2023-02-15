Ukraine calls on UN, Turkey to prevent Russia from obstructing grain dealPublicat:
Ukraine appealed on Wednesday to the United Nations and Turkey to press Russia to immediately stop hindering Ukrainian grain shipments that supply millions of people and not to use the food as a weapon, according to Reuters. After an almost six-month blockade caused by the Russian invasion, three Ukrainian Black Sea ports were unblocked at […] The post Ukraine calls on UN, Turkey to prevent Russia from obstructing grain deal appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
