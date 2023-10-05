UK to work with Belgium, Bulgaria and Serbia to tackle people smuggling

Stiri Recomandate

Mercury Kids, povestea celui mai nou loc de joacă din Sebeș. O afacere pornită de la zero și un vis devenit realitate

Mercury Kids, locul de joacă deschis recent în Sebeș, pe strada 24 ianuarie, Nr. 9, a reușit să câștige rapid aprecierea celor mici și încrederea părinților.… [citeste mai departe]

Sofer din Alba prins la volanul unui BMW sub influența mai multor substanțe interzise: Cum a încercat acesta să se apere

Sofer din Alba prins la volanul unui BMW sub influența mai multor substanțe interzise: Cum a încercat acesta să se apere Sofer din Alba prins la volanul… [citeste mai departe]

Valerică Nicolae, șeful Poliției Locale Pitești, e denunțătorul primarului din Mioveni

Șeful Poliției Locale Pitești, Nicolae Valerică, este denunțătorul primarului PSD din Mioveni, Ion Georgescu, au declarat surse judiciare. Acesta ar fi declarat în fața procurorilor că i-a dat acei 10.000 de euro primarului… [citeste mai departe]

Salarii mai mari pentru profesori în octombrie. Prima didactică de 1500 de lei vine pe card pe 20 octombrie

Cardurile pentru profesori, pe care va fi virată prima didactică de 1.500 de lei în această lună, vor fi distribuite din 10 octombrie prin poștă, spune ministrul Adrian Câciu. Prima… [citeste mai departe]

Centrul INFOTRAFIC: Transporturi agabaritice pe mai multe trasee. Vizata si Autostrada A4

Centrul INFOTRAFIC din Inspectoratul General al Politiei Romane informeaza ca, astazi, incepand cu ora 14.00, se vor efectua 6 transporturi agabaritice pe urmatoarele trasee: PTF Nadlac II ndash; Autostrada A1 ndash; DN 68A… [citeste mai departe]

Care sunt primele telefoane care primesc Android 14 și ce noutăți aduce noua versiune

Față de anii trecuți, când noua versiune de Android era deja disponibilă pentru parteneri de prin august sau chiar septembrie, Google a decis să întârzie lansarea Android 14 până la debutul noilor sale telefoane Pixel. Desigur,… [citeste mai departe]

Alegerea Obiectelor Sanitare din Baie: Ghid pentru Calitate

Obiectele sanitare din baie reprezintă elemente esențiale pentru confortul și funcționalitatea acestei încăperi importante a casei. Printre cele mai notabile dintre acestea se numără lavoarul, bateriile de cadă și chiuveta, precum și caziile de baie. În acest articol, vom explora aspectele… [citeste mai departe]

INVESTIGAȚIE. Vreme de trei luni, poliția locală l-a lăsat pe post pe agentul acuzat că a omorât un om. După insistența presei și reținerea pentru tortură, instituția spune că „e lecția pe care trebuie să o învățăm din această tragedie”

Instituția,… [citeste mai departe]

Franța neagă o invazie a ploșnițelor și cere populației să nu cadă în psihoză: Nu există cazuri confirmate în metrouri şi trenuri

Ministrul francez al transporturilor, Clément Beaune, a susţinut miercuri că "nu există cazuri confirmate" de ploşniţe… [citeste mai departe]

Un mare retailer a fost amendat cu 1.000.000 de lei de ANAF: vindea produse cu adaos comercial dublu peste limita legală

Direcția Generală Antifraudă Fiscală din cadrul ANAF a identificat „un mare retailer din domeniul comerțului de bunuri cu ridicata și cu amănuntul” care nu respectă… [citeste mai departe]


UK to work with Belgium, Bulgaria and Serbia to tackle people smuggling

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will agree bilateral initiatives with Belgium, Bulgaria and Serbia on Thursday aimed at tackling organized crime linked to illegal migration, his office said, according to Reuters. At a summit in Granada, Spain, Sunak will call for more coordinated action to address rising levels of illegal migration to […] The post UK to work with Belgium, Bulgaria and Serbia to tackle people smuggling appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


