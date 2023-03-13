UK to remain firm contributor to NATO The UK intends to remain a leading contributor to NATO as it recognises the importance of continuing to invest in collective Euro-Atlantic security, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Sunday, according to Euractiv. Sunak spoke to Stoltenberg over the phone on Sunday morning before travelling to the US to unveil plans for […] The post UK to remain firm contributor to NATO appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Union is edging closer to a landmark move into joint procurement of ammunition to help Ukraine and replenish members’ stockpiles but major questions regarding funding and scale remain to be resolved, according to Reuters. EU defence ministers will this week discuss plans to speed up the…

- France is to adopt a series of water restriction measures and a major water plan, as it currently faces an unprecedented winter drought, said Ecological Transition and Territorial Cohesion Minister Christophe Bechu in an interview on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. Speaking to France Info, Bechu recalled…

- Joining the EU has been a strategic goal for the past two decades, and fulfilling the criteria for EU membership remains one of the key foreign affairs priorities, said Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic, adding that the status of Kosovo is the country’s number one security issue, according to Euractiv.…

- A senior Ukrainian official said on Wednesday that Ukraine has not violated any agreements by deepening the Bystre Canal in the Danube delta to increase food exports from its river ports, and is ready to show Romania the work it has carried out, according to Euractiv. Romania stated this week it was…

- The European Commission has approved a E259 million scheme, under Romania’s Recovery and Resilience Plan, to support investments in energy projects, according to Euractiv. The scheme aims at supporting Romania’s regional development and fostering the EU’s strategic objectives relating to the green transition,…

- Ukraine’s leadership on Thursday made an unequivocal plea for EU membership as the bloc’s top officials met their government counterparts in Kyiv in a first-of-its-kind gathering, according to Euractiv. Welcoming the EU executive’s delegation in a heavily fortified Gorodetsky House in central Kyiv, Ukraine’s…

- Finland is preparing to sign a bilateral security and defence agreement with the United States, paving the way for closer cooperation, strengthening security in Finland and across Europe, and broadening US reach, according to Euractiv. Speaking with tabloid newspaper Iltalehti on Sunday, Foreign Minister…

- France on Sunday urged European Union peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID after Paris decided to do so amid an outbreak sweeping the country, according to Reuters. Only Italy and Spain also require tests in the 27-nation, largely border-free EU and health officials from across the bloc failed…