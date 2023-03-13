UK to remain firm contributor to NATO

Stiri Recomandate

Finanțarea organizațiilor minorităților naționale, promovată în următoarea ședință de guvern

Finanțarea organizațiilor minorităților naționale, a proiectelor și programelor interetnice a fost pe agenda discuțiilor de luni dintre Nicolae Ciucă și grupul parlamentar al minorităților naționale.… [citeste mai departe]

Uite-l pe băiatul cel mic al lui Arșinel vânzător în piață! N-ai să crezi ce succes are!

A avut un tată celebru, dar el nu se dă în lături de la munca de jos. Cristian, fiul cel mic al regretatului Alexandru Arșinel, face bani frumoși…la piață. Acesta a fost surprins, de fotoreporterii Click!, chiar… [citeste mai departe]

Spitalul CFR din Cluj-Napoca ar putea fi preluat de UMF Cluj

Cincisprezece spitale din România, inclusiv Spitalul CFR din Cluj-Napoca, vor fi transferate în subordinea universităților de medicină și farmacie și a autorităților locale, dacă lucrurile merg conform planului.Universităţile de Medicină şi Farmacie din cadrul Alianţei Universitare… [citeste mai departe]

Libris organizează LIBfest în perioada 14-19 martie

LIBfest – târg de carte și experiențe culturale organizat de Libris – va avea loc online, în perioada 14-19 martie 2023. Iubitorii de cultură din țară, dar și din afara ei, sunt invitați la dialoguri și experiențe culturale pe marginea cărților și a temelor de interes actuale precum rolul cărților… [citeste mai departe]

Judetul Constanta: Un cetatean bulgar a prezentat la control un certificat de inmatriculare fals in PTF Ostrov

Un cetatean bulgar a prezentat la control un certificat de inmatriculare fals in P.T.F. Ostrov. Potrivit unui comunicat al Garzii de Coasta, politistii de frontiera din cadrul Garzii… [citeste mai departe]

Moldindconbank și Mastercard lansează cardul „GO TEENS” și oferă primii bani de buzunar pentru copii

Ești adolescent și ai nevoie de propriul card bancar ca să-ți gestionezi banii de buzunar? Moldindconbank și Mastercard lansează o promoție excelentă pentru tine! În perioada 3 martie… [citeste mai departe]

Concurenții de la America Express, martori la focuri de armă în Columbia: „A fost scandal și cineva a tras în oameni în fața casei”

Concurenții de la America Express – Drumul Aurului au trăit momente de groază și au auzit împușcături. Din fericire,… [citeste mai departe]

Domino mortal. Un bărbat, singur în mașină, condamnat pentru ucidere după ce a lovit un stâlp

Șoferul din Alba a lovit în vara lui 2020 un stâlp după ce a pierdut controlul unei autoutilitare. Stâlpul a căzut pe altă mașină în care se afla un om. Acesta nu a supraviețuit coliziunii. Un bărbat din… [citeste mai departe]

Valoarea tichetului de cresa va creste din nou in aprilie

Conform unui proiect de ordin, in dezbatere publica, tichetul de cresa va ajunge la 600 de lei, din luna aprilie, ceea ce inseamna inca 30 de lei adaugati la valoarea actuala a tichetului."Pentru semestrul I al anului 2023, incepand cu luna aprilie 2023, valoarea sumei lunare care se acorda… [citeste mai departe]


UK to remain firm contributor to NATO

Publicat:
The UK intends to remain a leading contributor to NATO as it recognises the importance of continuing to invest in collective Euro-Atlantic security, told NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Sunday, according to Euractiv. Sunak spoke to Stoltenberg over the phone on Sunday morning before travelling to the US to unveil plans for […] The post UK to remain firm contributor to NATO appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

EU closer to joint arms-buying to aid Ukraine but hurdles remain

17:25, 06.03.2023 - The European Union is edging closer to a landmark move into joint procurement of ammunition to help Ukraine and replenish members’ stockpiles but major questions regarding funding and scale remain to be resolved, according to Reuters. EU defence ministers will this week discuss plans to speed up the…

France eyes water restriction during winter drought

10:25, 23.02.2023 - France is to adopt a series of water restriction measures and a major water plan, as it currently faces an unprecedented winter drought, said Ecological Transition and Territorial Cohesion Minister Christophe Bechu in an interview on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. Speaking to France Info, Bechu recalled…

Fulfilling criteria for EU membership is key, says Serbian FM

10:16, 23.02.2023 - Joining the EU has been a strategic goal for the past two decades, and fulfilling the criteria for EU membership remains one of the key foreign affairs priorities, said Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic, adding that the status of Kosovo is the country’s number one security issue, according to Euractiv.…

Ukraine deepens Bystre Canal on Danube, Romania expresses concern

18:40, 22.02.2023 - A senior Ukrainian official said on Wednesday that Ukraine has not violated any agreements by deepening the Bystre Canal in the Danube delta to increase food exports from its river ports, and is ready to show Romania the work it has carried out, according to Euractiv. Romania stated this week it was…

EU Commission approves Romania’s E259 mln solar power investment scheme

10:40, 16.02.2023 - The European Commission has approved a E259 million scheme, under Romania’s Recovery and Resilience Plan, to support investments in energy projects, according to Euractiv. The scheme aims at supporting Romania’s regional development and fostering the EU’s strategic objectives relating to the green transition,…

Ukraine renews case for membership to visiting EU top officials

09:45, 03.02.2023 - Ukraine’s leadership on Thursday made an unequivocal plea for EU membership as the bloc’s top officials met their government counterparts in Kyiv in a first-of-its-kind gathering, according to Euractiv. Welcoming the EU executive’s delegation in a heavily fortified Gorodetsky House in central Kyiv, Ukraine’s…

Finland prepares security agreement with the US

10:40, 09.01.2023 - Finland is preparing to sign a bilateral security and defence agreement with the United States, paving the way for closer cooperation, strengthening security in Finland and across Europe, and broadening US reach, according to Euractiv. Speaking with tabloid newspaper Iltalehti on Sunday, Foreign Minister…

France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID

11:10, 02.01.2023 - France on Sunday urged European Union peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID after Paris decided to do so amid an outbreak sweeping the country, according to Reuters. Only Italy and Spain also require tests in the 27-nation, largely border-free EU and health officials from across the bloc failed…


