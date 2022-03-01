UK expands visa scheme for Ukrainian refugees amid criticism Britain could welcome more than 200,000 refugees fleeing the Ukrainian war after easing its visa requirements amid anger over its response to date, according to Politico. Home Secretary Priti Patel told the House of Commons on Tuesday that people already settled in Britain will be able to bring a wider range of relatives to the […] The post UK expands visa scheme for Ukrainian refugees amid criticism appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

