UK expands visa scheme for Ukrainian refugees amid criticism

O familie din Ucraina și-a cunoscut rudele din Alba, pe care nu le-a văzut niciodată. Cum au fugit de război Irina și Filimon

O familie din Ucraina și-a cunoscut rudele din Alba, pe care nu le-a văzut niciodată. Cum au fugit de război Irina și Filimon

O familie din Ucraina și-a cunoscut rudele din Alba, pe care nu le-a văzut niciodată. Cum au fugit de război Irina și Filimon Irina și Filimon… [citeste mai departe]

Președintele Zelenski, interviu din buncăr după discuția cu Biden: Ucraina este inima Europei. Luptăm pentru viețile noastre

Președintele Zelenski, interviu din buncăr după discuția cu Biden: Ucraina este inima Europei. Luptăm pentru viețile noastre

Președintele ucrainean Volodymyr Zelenski l-a îndemnat pe omologul american Joe Biden să transmită un mesaj puternic și „util” despre invazia… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO! Șoferițele au primit „un zâmbet și o floare cu fir alb-roșu” de la polițiști

FOTO! Șoferițele au primit „un zâmbet și o floare cu fir alb-roșu" de la polițiști

PĂSTREAZĂ PRIMĂVARA ÎN SUFLET! ”Anotimpurile vin și trec, dar fiecare om păstrează în sufletul său un anotimp. Păstrează frumoasă primăvara în suflet!” Polițiștii rutieri din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliție Județean… [citeste mai departe]

Portretul copiilor implicaţi în bullying. Cum poţi recunoaşte agresorul şi victima

Portretul copiilor implicaţi în bullying. Cum poţi recunoaşte agresorul şi victima

Bullyingul nu este un conflict, ci un abuz, precizează comisarul şef de poliţie Bianca Enăchescu, şefa Biroului de Analiză şi Prevenire din cadrul Inspectoratului Judeţean de Poliţie Vâlcea. [citeste mai departe]

Un taximetrist din București, amendat cu 10.000 de lei. Le-a „făcut preț” unor refugiați

Un taximetrist din București, amendat cu 10.000 de lei. Le-a „făcut preț" unor refugiați

Poliția Locală a amendat cu 10.000 de lei un taximetrist care a încercat să negocieze tariful cu trei refugiaţi ucraineni. De asemenea, conform sursei de mai sus, angajaţii Direcţiei Generale de Poliţie Locală… [citeste mai departe]

Bombardamente de mai mică amploare la Ismail, Ucraina

Bombardamente de mai mică amploare la Ismail, Ucraina

Bombardamente de mai mică amploare la Ismail, Ucraina Foto arhivă Bombardamente de mai mică amploare au avut astăzi şi la Ismail, o localitate situată în sudul Ucrainei, la câţiva kilometri de graniţa cu România. Trimisul Radio România Actualităţi, Mario Balint, a ajuns… [citeste mai departe]

DOCUMENT A fost interzisă circulația navelor și ambarcațiunilor civile pe brațul Chilia/ Măsura a fost luată pentru protejarea refugiaților care ar putea trece Dunărea cu bărcile (surse)

DOCUMENT A fost interzisă circulația navelor și ambarcațiunilor civile pe brațul Chilia/ Măsura a fost luată pentru protejarea refugiaților care ar putea trece Dunărea cu bărcile (surse)

sursa foto:… [citeste mai departe]

RĂZBOI ÎN UCRAINA, ziua a șasea. Convoi militar rus depistat în apropiere de Kiev UPDATE 12 Reuniune extraordinară a miniştrilor de Externe din NATO, pe tema războiului din Ucraina

RĂZBOI ÎN UCRAINA, ziua a șasea. Convoi militar rus depistat în apropiere de Kiev UPDATE 12 Reuniune extraordinară a miniştrilor de Externe din NATO, pe tema războiului din Ucraina

Conflictul armat din Ucraina… [citeste mai departe]

Aur pentru România. Echipa feminină de floretă a cucerit medaliile de aur la Campionatele Europene de scrimă pentru juniori de la Novi Sad

Aur pentru România. Echipa feminină de floretă a cucerit medaliile de aur la Campionatele Europene de scrimă pentru juniori de la Novi Sad

Echipa feminină de floretă a României, compusă din Emilia Corbu, Karina Vasile, Andreea Dincă şi Teodora Şofran, a cucerit… [citeste mai departe]

Copil prins de polițiști după ce a tâlhărit două femei. Prejudiciul, recuperat în procent de 80%

Copil prins de polițiști după ce a tâlhărit două femei. Prejudiciul, recuperat în procent de 80%

Poliţiştii din cadrul Biroului de Investigaţii


UK expands visa scheme for Ukrainian refugees amid criticism

Publicat:
UK expands visa scheme for Ukrainian refugees amid criticism

Britain could welcome more than 200,000 refugees fleeing the Ukrainian war after easing its visa requirements amid anger over its response to date, according to Politico. told the House of Commons on Tuesday that people already settled in Britain will be able to bring a wider range of relatives to the

Ukraine declares state of emergency amid Russia tensions

22:21, 23.02.2022 - A top Ukrainian defense official called for a nationwide state of emergency on Wednesday, a precaution that comes after Russia began an invasion of the country this week by ordering troops into two breakaway regions held by Moscow-backed separatists, according to Politico. Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary…

More EU airlines suspend Ukraine flights

16:30, 21.02.2022 - Air France and the Lufthansa Group are the latest airlines to cancel flights to Ukraine over concerns of a potential Russian attack on the country, according to Politico. The French carrier said on Monday it is canceling Tuesday flights between Paris and Kyiv in view of the local situation and as a…

NATO: No sign of Russian de-escalation on the ground in Ukraine crisis

15:50, 15.02.2022 - NATO said Tuesday it has not seen “any de-escalation on the ground” from Russian forces near Ukraine, despite earlier claims from Moscow that some troops taking part in military exercises were pulling back, according to Politico.  “So far we have not seen any de-escalation on the ground, not any signs…

Ukrainian ambassador to UK clarifies NATO remarks

12:20, 14.02.2022 - Ukraine‘s ambassador to Britain on Monday clarified earlier remarks about possibly dropping a bid for NATO membership, saying that the former Soviet republic would not be reconsidering its attempt to join the military alliance, according to Reuters.  Asked whether or not Ukraine might reconsider its…

French Minister: Europe shouldn’t be ‘dragged’ into following US on Nord Stream 2

12:41, 08.02.2022 - French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday that Europe should not be “dragged” into following the U.S. position on the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline after U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to shut down the project should Russia invade Ukraine, according to Politico.  “The Americans will…

Romanian government endorses new and improved ‘cap and subsidy’ scheme for energy prices

10:45, 26.01.2022 - The Romanian government approved on Tuesday the revised ‘cap and subsidy’ scheme for residential and industrial energy consumers to be enforced from February 1 until the end of March, according to Romania-Insider. The new scheme envisages lower cap prices for electricity and natural gas and for households,…

Thierry Breton says bloc’s Wi-Fi satellite program will exclude non-EU countries

15:05, 25.01.2022 - The European Commission will likely exclude non-EU countries from a new communications satellite program so it can be used for government and military use, Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said Tuesday, according to Politico.  The French commissioner has been promoting plans for a third major…

UK regulator fines Mastercard and four others over prepaid cards cartel

12:36, 18.01.2022 - Britain‘s Payment Systems Regulator on Tuesday fined five payment service companies including Mastercard a total of 33 million pounds ($45.01 million) for cartel behaviour involving prepaid cards issued to vulnerable people on welfare benefits, according to Reuters.  Mastercard received the largest…


