UDMR's Kelemen: The motion of censure does not currently have the necessary support

- The chairman of the Harghita County Council, Borboly Csaba, supports the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) to vote a no-confidence motion against the Government, if the Union's proposals for the ordinance on fiscal measures will not be accepted.Borboly Csaba, who is also the president…

- Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu announced that the Government is discussing on Friday the impact by the war in Ukraine on Romania's state budget, in order to later transmit the data to Brussels."We need to discuss today, with clear figures, which we already have, about the impact that the war in Ukraine…

- Right Force's Orban says party to endorse motion of censure against Ciolacu Gov'tThe 16 MPs who are members of the Right Force party will sign and vote for the motion of censure against the Ciolacu Government, the party's chairman, MP Ludovic Orban, announced on Monday, told Agerpres. The…

- The Romanian government will take responsibility for the administrative reform package and fiscal measures, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced on Thursday, allowing his government to pass laws on these files without amendments from parliament but exposing it to a possible no-confidence motion,…

- The government will take responsibility before Parliament on the legislative package aimed at reforming the state apparatus, fiscal balancing measures and those aimed at combating evasion, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday."This government is the government of Romania and in this logic…

- Former Environment minister Tanczos Barna declared, on Friday, in Baile Tusnad, where he participated in the works of the Tusvanyos Summer University, that the future of the Hungarian community does not depend on the presence of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) in government."We are…

- Parliament approves participation of Romania's Army in Operation Interflex of the UK. Senators and deputies approved, in a joint sitting on Monday, at the request of President Klaus Iohannis, the participation of Romania's Army in the UK's Operation Interflex with up to 30 servicemen, instructors…

- President Iohannis promulgates bill establishing new science, tech university. President Klaus Iohannis on Monday signed into law a bill establishing the Bucharest National Science and Technology Polytechnic University as a merger beween the Bucharest Polytechnics and the Pitesti University, told…