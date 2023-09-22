Stiri Recomandate

UDMR's Kelemen: The motion of censure does not currently have the necessary support

Publicat:
UDMR's Kelemen: The motion of censure does not currently have the necessary support

UDMR's Kelemen: The motion of censure does not currently have the necessary support

The motion of censure currently does not have the necessary support in Parliament to lead to the fall of the government, national leader of the of Romania (UDMR) said on Friday.

"At this moment, of course, we are not in a position to bring down the government, but that does not mean that if we do not solve what we have set, we do not sign the motion. (...) We have not discussed at this moment the even more important part from our perspective, the local and central…

  




