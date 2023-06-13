Trump in custody at Florida courthouse on criminal charges in documents casePublicat:
Former U.S. President Donald Trump was in custody at a Miami courthouse on Tuesday to face criminal charges that he unlawfully kept national security documents when he left office and lied to officials who sought to recover them, according to Reuters. Trump was due to submit a plea at an arraignment before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan […] The post Trump in custody at Florida courthouse on criminal charges in documents case appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
