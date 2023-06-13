Trump in custody at Florida courthouse on criminal charges in documents case

Stiri Recomandate

Mărășești. Proiect pentru colectarea selectivă a deșeurilor

Primăria Orașului Mărășești a semnat contractul de finanțare pentru proiectul „Construirea de insule ecologice digitalizate pentru colectarea selectivă a deșeurilor la nivelul orașului Mărășești”. Perioada de implementare a proiectului este de 21 luni, în intervalul 24.03.2023… [citeste mai departe]

Adjud. Centru cultural educativ și recreativ pentru copii

Primăria Adjud a scos la licitație proiectul de investiții „Îmbunătățirea calității vieții populației în Municipiul Adjud, județul Vrancea”- ,,Clubul copiilor” pentru realizarea unui Centru cultural educativ și recreativ pentru copii. Proiectul vizează reabilitarea clădirii și a terenului,… [citeste mai departe]

Capitala României concentrează aproape un sfert din PIB-ul ţării

Rata şomajului în Capitală este de numai 1%, iar aici se concentrează 24,7% din Produsul Intern Brut (PIB) al României, a declarat, ieri, într-o conferinţă pe tema dezvoltării urbane, Iuliu Stocklosa, preşedintele Camerei de Comerţ şi Industrie a Municipiului Bucureşti… [citeste mai departe]

Și Lincar nu mai vine. Gloria, din nou în căutare de antrenor

S-a dat alarma la Gloria, după ce negocierile cu Erik Lincar nu au avut nicio finalitate, în ciuda faptului că fostului internațional i se acceptaseră toate condițiile. Dacă luni seară angajamentul era aproape validat, marți dimineață discuțiile s-au oprit subit. Nu se știe… [citeste mai departe]

Jitia. Mai multe drumuri vor fi asfaltate, cu finanțare prin PNI

Președintele PSD Vrancea, Nicușor Halici: Dăm o nouă șansă la dezvoltare tuturor comunităților locale! Primarul comunei Jitia, Ion Păun, a fost prezent luni la Ministerul Dezvoltării, Lucrărilor Publice și Administrației, unde a semnat contractul de investiții pentru asfaltarea… [citeste mai departe]

Galaţi: O fetiță a murit după ce a căzut de la etajul 4 al blocului în care locuia

O fetiţă de patru ani din municipiul Galaţi, care a ajuns, marţi, în stare gravă la spital, după ce a căzut de la etajul patru al blocului în care locuia, a decedat în ciuda eforturilor medicilor de a o salva, informează Inspectoratul… [citeste mai departe]

Cea mai mare expediţie medicală organizată la Vârful Omu a marcat un record mondial omologat de Guinness World Records

N.D. Potrivit unui comunicat primit pe adresa redacției, pe data de 10 iunie a.c. a fost organizată prima și cea mai mare expediție montană din lume cu destinația… [citeste mai departe]

Nucile, alunele și fisticul îmbunătățesc memoria și funcțiile cognitive

Un studiu recent care a analizat efectele mai multor tipuri de fructe oleaginoase asupra creierului a scos la iveală că aceste alimente îmbunătățesc funcția cerebrală vasculară și pe cea cognitivă, potrivit Hotnews. Cercetările de până acum au… [citeste mai departe]

Alin Tise: construim 3 spitale noi pentru Cluj

Am dotat spitalele Clujului cu peste 5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ aparate performante în ultimii ani, atât din fonduri proprii, cât și din fonduri europene. Sunt aparaturi care există în spitalele din tot județul [citeste mai departe]


Trump in custody at Florida courthouse on criminal charges in documents case

Publicat:
Former U.S. was in custody at a Miami courthouse on Tuesday to face criminal charges that he unlawfully kept national security documents when he left office and lied to officials who sought to recover them, according to Reuters. Trump was due to submit a plea at an arraignment before U.S. […] The post Trump in custody at Florida courthouse on criminal charges in documents case appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

