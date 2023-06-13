Trump in custody at Florida courthouse on criminal charges in documents case

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The euro zone‘s top banks may take a hit if their financial clients, such as funds, insurers and clearing houses, withdrew their deposits or otherwise ran into trouble, the European Central Bank warned on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The ECB study looked into the risk of spillovers from so-called…

- Eurozone economic growth was 0.1% quarter-on-quarter in the first three months of the year, the EU’s statistics agency confirmed on Tuesday, with rising employment and a sharp increase in exports that boosted the eurozone trade surplus, according to Reuters. Eurostat also confirmed its earlier estimate…

- The European Parliament voted on Tuesday in favour of rules that would force companies selling oil and gas in Europe to cut their methane emissions, setting itself up for tough negotiations with EU countries seeking weaker limits on the potent greenhouse gas, according to Reuters. Methane is the second-biggest…

- German and Italian police arrested more than 100 people on Wednesday in a crackdown on the Italian ‘Ndrangheta organized crime group, German public prosecutors and police in the two countries said, according to Reuters. The suspects are accused of money laundering, criminal tax evasion, fraud and the…

- European Union lawmakers on Tuesday backed rules requiring thousands of large companies to identify and mitigate human rights abuses like child labour or slavery, and environmental damage by suppliers, according to Reuters. The European Parliament’s legal affairs committee voted to approve the draft…

- European shares rose on Tuesday as investors rebuffed concerns over surprise output cuts by OPEC and its allies while awaiting eurozone producer prices for more clues on the European Central Bank‘s (ECB) monetary tightening path, according to Reuters. The pan-European STOXX 600 index edged 0.2% higher…

- Romania and Poland are in talks with the European Commission over export tracing mechanisms for Ukrainian grains to ensure local farmers are not hurt by a flood of cheap imports, the Polish and Romanian prime ministers said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Ukraine, one of the world’s largest grain…

- The European Union on Tuesday reached a provisional deal on the deployment of more service stations for cars running on electricity and alternative fuels as the bloc seeks to reduce the carbon footprint of its transport sector, according to Reuters. “The agreement will send a clear signal to citizens…