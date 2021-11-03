Total capitalization of companies that have listed on BVB issuing shares is close to EUR one billion

Stiri Recomandate

Rata incidenței din București a ajuns sub 13 cazuri COVID la mie

Rata incidenței din București a ajuns sub 13 cazuri COVID la mie

Incidența cazurilor de COVID-19 din Capitală a ajuns, miercuri, 3 noiembrie, la 12,89 la mia de locuitori, potrivit datelor anunțate de Direcția de Sănătate Publică, citate de News.ro . Ultima oară rata infectărilor din București a fost mai mică de 13 la mie în data de… [citeste mai departe]

La mulți ani, OBSERVATORUL DE NORD!

La mulți ani, OBSERVATORUL DE NORD!

La 3 noiembrie 1998 a ieșit de sub tipar prima ediție a ziarului OBSERVATORUL DE NORD, săptămânalul sorocean cu care cotidianul OPINIA s-au înfrățit în ianuarie 2020, într-un demers jurnalistic cu mai multe motivații. Prima este istoria de aproape 30 de ani a relațiilor frățești stabilite, mai întâi la nivelul societății civile,… [citeste mai departe]

Intră în vigoare cel mai mare acord comercial din lume! SUA sunt excluse

Intră în vigoare cel mai mare acord comercial din lume! SUA sunt excluse

Cel mai mare acord comercial din lume – care include China și exclude SUA – va intra în vigoare în ianuarie anul viitor. Parteneriatul Economic Comprehensiv Regional sau RCEP a fost semnat anul trecut de 15 țări din Asia-Pacific. 10 dintre aceste țări… [citeste mai departe]

BREAKING Ciolacu: PSD va merge la Cotroceni cu propunere de premier

BREAKING Ciolacu: PSD va merge la Cotroceni cu propunere de premier

Marcel Ciolacu, președintele PSD, a anunțat miercuri că PSD va merge la consultările de la Cotroceni cu președintele Klaus Iohannis cu o propunere de premier. ”PSD e dispus să își asume actul de guvernare ca să scoatem România din criză. E obligația noastră să ne implicăm… [citeste mai departe]

Ludovic Orban: Singurul for statutar din PNL e Klaus Iohannis, care le dă ordin slugilor sale.

Ludovic Orban: Singurul for statutar din PNL e Klaus Iohannis, care le dă ordin slugilor sale.

Ludovic Orban i-a criticat dur pe cei pe care-i consideră vinovați nu doar de provocarea crizei politice, ci și de întreținerea ei."Cei care au perpetuat și accentuat criza politică actuală sunt tot Klaus Iohannis… [citeste mai departe]

Orban a luat foc după ce PNL a decis să nu mai propună un premier: Pot vorbi despre refacerea coaliției și să mă trezesc cu Iohannis că îl desemnează pe Cîțu?

Orban a luat foc după ce PNL a decis să nu mai propună un premier: Pot vorbi despre refacerea coaliției și să mă trezesc cu Iohannis că îl desemnează pe Cîțu?

Ludovic Orban critică în termeni duri conducerea PNL care a… [citeste mai departe]

IPJ Bacau: Buletin de presa - 02.11.2021

IPJ Bacau: Buletin de presa - 02.11.2021

Nr. 508939 din 03 noiembrie 2021 6 POSTURI DE PERSONAL CONTRACTUAL, SCOASE LA CONCURS, DIN SURSA EXTERNA Inspectoratul de Politie Judetean Bacau, cu sediul in municipiul Bacau, strada Alexei Tolstoi, nr. 2, jud. Bacau organizeaza concursuri pentru incadrarea, cu personal recrutat din sursa externa, a 6 posturi vacante… [citeste mai departe]

Evz.ro: DNA a descins la PNL Argeș. Președintele Miuțescu dus la audieri

Evz.ro: DNA a descins la PNL Argeș. Președintele Miuțescu dus la audieri

Direcția Națională Anticorupție (DNA) a descins miercuri dimineața, la organizația PNL Argeș. Potrivit surselor EvZ, deputatul Gheorghe Adrian Miuțescu președintele PNL Argeș a fost luat de procurorii anticorupție la declarații, transmite evz.ro Vom… [citeste mai departe]

Demisie la TikTok! Reorganizarea ByteDance decide viitorul platformei chineze

Demisie la TikTok! Reorganizarea ByteDance decide viitorul platformei chineze

Fondatorul ByteDance, Zhang Yiming, a demisionat din funcția de președinte, deoarece compania continuă să-și reorganizeze afacerile. ByteDance deține TikTok, aplicația extrem de populară pentru videoclipuri scurte. Zhang și-a anunțat demisia din… [citeste mai departe]

InfoCons: Toate comprimantele de supt analizate conţin E-uri, iar majoritatea nu menţionează cantitatea de zahăr

InfoCons: Toate comprimantele de supt analizate conţin E-uri, iar majoritatea nu menţionează cantitatea de zahăr

Toate comprimatele de supt studiate de organizaţia de protecţie a consumatorilor InfoCons conţin aditivi alimentari (E-uri), potrivit rezultatelor unei analize a etichetelor… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Total capitalization of companies that have listed on BVB issuing shares is close to EUR one billion

Publicat:
Total capitalization of companies that have listed on BVB issuing shares is close to EUR one billion

The total capitalization of the companies that listed on the (BVB) issuing shares is close to EUR one billion, and the total value of the financing with bond issues this year exceeds RON 3.5 billion, , the president of the said on Wednesday.

"Speaking about the , we are in a very good period. We are in a period of development, in a period when we are glad that you too have chosen to participate in. The total value of the financing with bond issues this year exceeds RON 3.5 billion. Of course, in addition…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

152,122 doses of COVID vaccines, expired and removed from administration flow

17:16, 13.10.2021 - A total of 152,122 doses of COVID vaccines, of which 137,352 Pfizer and 14,770 Moderna, are expired and have been removed from the administration flow, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday. According to the GCS, out of a total of 900,702 expired vaccine doses, 748,580…

More than 567,600 women shareholders or business associates in Romanian companies as of end-August

17:10, 13.10.2021 - The number of women shareholders or business associates in Romanian companies was 567,626 as of end-August, accounting for 36.98 percent of the country's total number of shareholders or associates, shows data with the National Trade Registry Office (ONRC) consulted by AGERPRES. Male shareholders…

Direct foreign investments in Romania reach 3.962 billion Euro, up by 224 pct

18:15, 13.09.2021 - Direct foreign investments reached 3.962 billion Euro during the first 7 months, as compared to 1.222 billion Euro during the similar period of 2020, representing a growth of 224%, according to data from the National Bank of Romania (BNR). "Direct investments of non-residents in Romania amounted…

Adiss, first company operating in water treatment and purification listed on Bucharest Stock Exchange

15:40, 08.09.2021 - Adiss becomes the first company in the field of water treatment and purification listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, on the AeRO market, BVB announced on Wednesday. "We are glad to see today the 18th company that lists on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, a company from…

Bucharest-listed Purcari Wineries H1 net profit rises 31% y/y

14:56, 25.08.2021 - Purcari Wineries listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) said on Wednesday that its net profit rose by an annual 31% to RON 20.37mln (E 4.1mln) in the first six months of 2021, according to See News. “Revenues were up by an annual 25%, to RON 106.5 mln, helped by strong performance in core markets,”…

Foreign direct investments in Romania reach 3.138 billion Euro, going up by 215%

14:00, 13.08.2021 - Foreign direct investments (FDI) have reached 3.138 billion Euro during the first 6 months, in comparison with 996 million Euro during the similar period of 2020, representing an increase of 215%, according to the data of the National Bank of Romania sent to AGERPRES on Friday. "Non-residential…

Romgaz records net profit worth 761.6 million RON in the first semester

12:55, 13.08.2021 - Romgaz has reported a net profit worth 761.6 million RON after the first half of this year, dropping by 4.9 pct compared to the 800.8 million RON net profit recorded in the same period of last year, according to the half-year report sent by the company to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). Romgaz…

Nuclearelectrica registers rise in net profit by 12.3%, to 385.4 million RON, in H1

10:10, 13.08.2021 - The National Company Nuclearelectrica (SNN) registered, during the first half of this year, a net profit of 385.393 million RON, rising by 12.3%, in comparison with the similar period of 2020, according to the company's financial results, published on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). At…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 03 noiembrie 2021
Bucuresti 8°C | 18°C
Iasi 7°C | 18°C
Cluj-Napoca 7°C | 14°C
Timisoara 11°C | 19°C
Constanta 12°C | 18°C
Brasov 5°C | 15°C
Baia Mare 8°C | 14°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 31.10.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 338.367,60 1.287.092,00
II (5/6) 14 8.056,37 -
III (4/6) 480 234,97 -
IV (3/6) 7.770 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 1.745.770,40

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 02 noiembrie 2021
USD 4.265
EUR 4.9487
CHF 4.6767
GBP 5.8152
CAD 3.4379
XAU 245.828
JPY 3.7564
CNY 0.6666
AED 1.1611
AUD 3.1832
MDL 0.2447
BGN 2.5302

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec