Three patients transferred abroad still intubated, mechanically ventilated Three patients injured in the Crevedia explosions who were transferred abroad are still intubated and mechanically ventilated, the Ministry of Health (MS) informed on Monday. The body of one of the patients transferred to Milan, Italy is over 90% burned, being intubated and mechanically ventilated, hemodynamically stable, requiring intensive vasopressor support. His condition is critical, being intensively monitored continuously. He was later transferred to another healthcare facility in Italy that is highly specialised in the treatment of burns. Two patients transferred to Lubeck, Germany,… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- 11 raniți in exploziile din Crevedia , in stare medie sau ușoara, internați la spitale din CapitalaPotrivit Ministerului Sanatații, dintre cei 11 pacienti internati aflati in stare medie sau usoara, sase sunt la Spitalul Clinic de Urgenta Bucuresti, doi la Spitalul Clinic de Urgenta "Bagdasar Arseni",…

- Another person injured in the explosion at the LPG station in Crevedia will be airlifted to a hospital in Germany, the Ministry of National Defense announced on Tuesday in a press release sent to AGERPRES.The Minister of Defense, Angel Tilvar, approved a new humanitarian mission on Tuesday, at 9:00…

- Another person injured in the Crevedia explosions, who was admitted to the Bucharest Bagdasar Arseni Emergency Clinical Hospital died on Tuesday morning, the Ministry of Health informed."In the course of this morning, one of the patients who was in a very serious condition since the beginning of…

- Another patient injured in the explosions that took place in Crevedia on August 26 died on Monday morning at Floreasca Emergency Hospital, informs the Ministry of Health."This morning, a patient in a very serious condition since admission, with burns on 95 percent of the body surface died at Floreasca…

- Three patients injured following the explosions in Crevedia, Dambovita County, northwest of Bucharest who are hospitalized in medical units in Romania and six others who were transferred abroad are intubated and mechanically ventilated, the Ministry of Health informed on Monday.Of the three intubated…

- Two Nepalese are among the patients who were injured in the Crevedia fire and who will be transferred to hospitals abroad, says the Health minister, Alexandru Rafila."There are two Nepalese. They will both be transferred. (...) They were probably working there. (...) They are on the list of those…

- Other patients injured in the explosions occurred in Crevedia, Dambovita County will be transported abroad on Sunday, announced the head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat.He added that it is possible that some injured people will be transported abroad on Monday, but it depends…

- Romania finished first in the all-nations ranking at the Central European Olympiad in Informatics 2023 (CEOI 2023), held in Magdeburg, Germany.According to the Ministry of Education, Romania leads the world ranking with the following results: * 1st place, absolute winner and gold medal - Luca…