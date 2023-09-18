Three patients transferred abroad still intubated, mechanically ventilated

Stiri Recomandate

România va căuta să prelungească interdicția comercială a cerealelor din Ucraina dacă cererile de import cresc

Așa a declarat azi premierul Marcel Ciolacu. El a spus că România nu a primit cereri de a importa cereale din Ucraina, de când Comisia Europeană a decis vineri să nu… [citeste mai departe]

Salarii de 4.000 euro la stat. Cine este candidatul potrivit

O companie de stat scoate la concurs mai multe posturi pentru care este dispusă să ofere salarii de 4.000 euro. Candidații pot să aplice până pe data de 2 octombrie. Cea care face angajări este Casa Națională de Asigurări de Sănătate (CNSAS), care a postat, luni pe Facebook, un anunț… [citeste mai departe]

Studenti ai Universitatii Ovidius din Constanta genereaza solutii practice la Școala de vara de inovare si antreprenoriat – OIESS

Universitatea Ovidius din Constanta UOC organizeaza, in perioada 18 29 septembrie 2023, cea de a VII a editie a Scolii de vara de inovare… [citeste mai departe]

Exploziile de la Crevedia: Pacientii transferati in strainatate, in continuare ventilati mecanic

Trei pacienti raniti in urma exploziilor de la Crevedia, care au fost transferati in strainatate, sunt in continuare intubati si ventilati mecanic, a informat, luni, Ministerul Sanatatii MS .Potrivit sursei citate,… [citeste mai departe]

Incep interviurile pentru Curtea Suprema! Cand este programat magistratul Mihail Stanescu-Sas, de la Curtea de Apel Constanta

Judecatorul Mihail Stanescu Sas, din cadrul Sectiei I Civile a Curtii de Apel Constanta, va sustine miercuri, 20 septembrie 2023, interviul la Consiliul… [citeste mai departe]

MAI: Un tanar banuit de trecere frauduloasa a frontierei de stat va fi transferat astazi la centrul regional de proceduri si cazare a solicitantilor de azil

UN TANAR BANUIT DE TRECERE FRAUDULOASA A FRONTIEREI DE STAT VA FI TRANSFERT ASTAZI LA CENTRUL… [citeste mai departe]

Actiunea Blocada la Mangalia! Au fost aplicate mai multe amenzi (GALERIE FOTO)

La data de 17 septembrie a.c., politisti din cadrul Politiei municipiului Medgidia au desfasurat o actiune pentru mentinerea climatului optim de ordine si liniste publica, cresterea gradului de siguranta rutiera si combaterea traficului si consumului… [citeste mai departe]

Medalii pentru sportivii secției de box de la CSM Pitești la Centura Păltiniș

În perioada 15-16 septembrie 2023 a avut loc în Sibiu Centura Păltiniș la box, competiție la care sportivii legitimați la Clubul Sportiv Municipal Pitești au obținut rezultate notabile. Pregătiți de maestrul Ioniță Mărășescu, sportivii piteșteni… [citeste mai departe]

Weekendul acesta, sportul a revenit în curtea școlii. Programul pentru viitor

Curțile școlilor din municipiu sunt deschise și în următoarele weekenduri pentru jocuri și activități sportive pentru copii, după următorul program: Programul „Fugi în curtea școlii”, în intervalul orar 10:00-13:00 [citeste mai departe]


Three patients transferred abroad still intubated, mechanically ventilated

Publicat:
Three patients transferred abroad still intubated, mechanically ventilated

Three patients injured in the Crevedia explosions who were transferred abroad are still intubated and mechanically ventilated, the Ministry of Health (MS) informed on Monday.

The body of one of the patients transferred to Milan, Italy is over 90% burned, being intubated and mechanically ventilated, hemodynamically stable, requiring intensive vasopressor support. His condition is critical, being intensively monitored continuously. He was later transferred to another healthcare facility in Italy that is highly specialised in the treatment of burns.

Two patients transferred to Lubeck, Germany,…

