Thousands of flights canceled as German airport staff strike

Alertă alimentară - încă un produs consumat de români a fost retras de la raft

SC RAWBOOST SMART FOOD SRL a initiat retragerea de la comercializare si de la clienti a articolului mentionat mai jos:Nume produs pe eticheta:Triphala, pudra ecologica 125g | RawboostProducator: SC RAWBOOST SMART FOOD SRL, RomaniaGramaj:… [citeste mai departe]

Ultimă oră: DSU a trimis echipaje în recunoaștere în zonele unde a fost resimțit cutremurul de 4,4

Nu au fost primite apeluri prin intermediul 112 și nici nu au fost semnalate pagube materiale sau victime, însă DSU anunță că au fost trimise echipaje în recunoaștere de la fiecare subunitate… [citeste mai departe]

Tragedii în două raioane din centrul Moldovei. Doi bărbați, depistați strangulați în gospodăriile lor. Ce spune Poliția

Un bărbat în vârstă de 69 de ani și altul de 42 de ani au fost găsiți strangulați în propriile gospodării. În ambele cazuri principala versiune… [citeste mai departe]

Andrew Tate devine, de la o zi la alta, noul idol al tinerilor musulmani - CNN

Într-un amplu reportaj, jurnaliștii CNN urmăresc relatările mai multor femei musulmane despre transformările în rău pe care le-au suferit partenerii lor după ce au început să urmărească podcasturile celor 2 frați.“Am devenit extrem de pasivă, încercând… [citeste mai departe]

Bayern Munchen a donat 100.000 de euro pentru victimele cutremurului din Siria

Bayern Munchen, campioana Germaniei la fotbal, a donat suma de 100.000 de euro pentru victimele cutremurelor de săptămâna din regiunea graniţei Siriei cu Turcia, transmite DPA, potrivit Agerpres.Clubul bavarez, prin organizaţia sa de ajutor Bayern… [citeste mai departe]

Audi TT se apropie de sfârșit. Ediție specială de adio, cu accente negre

Producția lui Audi TT va lua sfârșit oficial în acest an. Celebrul model sportiv a fost lansat pentru prima dată în 1998 și a primit trei generații în total. Actuala iterație datează încă din 2014 și a fost actualizată, pentru ultima dată, în 2018.… [citeste mai departe]

Montanul Larry, cel mai longeviv în serviciul de pe Downing Street 10. Niciun premier britanic nu a reușit această performanță

”Locuiesc aici permanent, politicienii sunt locatari temporari”, este un mesaj apărut la un moment dat pe contul de Twitter al motanului Larry.… [citeste mai departe]

Pericole pe șosele județului. La 13 ani prins în trafic, la volanul mașinii familiei sale, în toiul nopții

La data de 17 februarie 2023, în jurul orei 00:10, polițiștii din cadrul Poliţiei Stațiunii Geoagiu au oprit în trafic, pe strada Teilor, din Geoagiu, autoturismul condus de un… [citeste mai departe]

Cum vor plăti primarii amenzile primite? Din buzunarele și banii cetățenilor!

Liderii PSD, PNL și UDMR au modificat o lege prin care, practic, se cere ca amenzile pentru neîndeplinirea îndatoririlor de serviciu să fie plătite din bugetele instituțiilor publice, și nu din proprii bani de câtre cei care au comis o greșeală.… [citeste mai departe]

(foto) Recean, la prezentarea ministrei Justiției: Cea mai dificilă reformă care trebuie realizată este în acest domeniu

Veronica Mihailov-Moraru, noua ministră a Justiției, a fost prezentată echipei de către Dorin Recean. În cadrul evenimentului, premierul i-a mulțumit… [citeste mai departe]


Thousands of flights canceled as German airport staff strike

Publicat:
Thousands of flights to and from German airports were canceled Friday as workers walked out to press their demands for inflation-busting pay increases, according to AP News. The strikes at seven German airports, including Frankfurt, Munich and Hamburg, affected almost 300,000 passengers and forced airlines to cancel more than 2,300 flights. of the […] The post Thousands of flights canceled as German airport staff strike appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Key developments in the aftermath of the Turkey, Syria quake

10:36, 17.02.2023 - Rescuers have pulled more survivors from the debris of the February 6 earthquake that devastated parts of Turkey and Syria even as the window for finding people alive is closing fast, according to AP News. Here’s a look at the key developments Friday from the aftermath of the earthquake. The Turkish…

Berlin airport cancels all flights on Wednesday amid wage strike

11:45, 25.01.2023 - Berlin’s airport said it has canceled all passenger flights Wednesday because of a strike organized by the Verdi union, severing the German capital from international air travel, according to Bloomberg.  The dispute means that 300 takeoffs and landings won’t be possible, affecting about 35,000 passengers,…

NATO planes to be sent to Romania to eye Russian activity

18:36, 13.01.2023 - NATO said on Friday it plans to deploy three surveillance planes to Romania next week to perform reconnaissance missions and to “monitor Russian military activity” within the 30-nation military alliance’s territory, according to AP News. The Airborne Warning and Control System surveillance planes, or…

Russia says Belarus may enter Ukraine conflict if ‘invaded’

09:50, 13.01.2023 - A Russian foreign ministry official said on Friday that Belarus may enter the conflict in Ukraine if Kyiv decides to “invade” either country, according to Reuters. Russia used Belarus as a springboard to invade Ukraine in February 2022, and since October has deployed troops in Belarus for joint military…

NATO’s Stoltenberg calls for more weapons for Ukraine

11:36, 30.12.2022 - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on NATO member states to supply more weapons to Ukraine, according to an interview published on Friday, Reuters reports. “I call on allies to do more. It is in all our security interests to make sure Ukraine prevails and (Russian President Vladimir) Putin…

EU clears Germany’s planned takeover of gas giant Uniper

14:45, 16.12.2022 - The European Commission approved the acquisition of struggling gas trader Uniper SE by the German government, it said on Friday, paving the way for the nationalisation of the firm which nearly collapsed after Russia stopped supplying gas, according to Reuters. The acquisition was approved under the…

EU chiefs shocked by European Parliament corruption probe

13:10, 12.12.2022 - European Union foreign ministers expressed dismay on Monday over a Belgian investigation into allegations that World Cup host Qatar had lavished cash and gifts on European Parliament officials to influence decision-making, according to Reuters. Prosecutors searched 16 houses and seized 600,000 euros…

France’s TotalEnergies pulls out of Russian energy giant

13:55, 09.12.2022 - France’s TotalEnergies will pull its 19.4% from Russian energy major Novatek at the cost of $3.7 billion, the company announced Friday. TotalEnergies will withdraw its two representatives on Novatek’s board “with immediate effect” and will no longer include revenues from its Novatek investment in its…


