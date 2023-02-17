Thousands of flights canceled as German airport staff strike Thousands of flights to and from German airports were canceled Friday as workers walked out to press their demands for inflation-busting pay increases, according to AP News. The strikes at seven German airports, including Frankfurt, Munich and Hamburg, affected almost 300,000 passengers and forced airlines to cancel more than 2,300 flights. Christine Behle of the […] The post Thousands of flights canceled as German airport staff strike appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Rescuers have pulled more survivors from the debris of the February 6 earthquake that devastated parts of Turkey and Syria even as the window for finding people alive is closing fast, according to AP News. Here’s a look at the key developments Friday from the aftermath of the earthquake. The Turkish…

- Berlin’s airport said it has canceled all passenger flights Wednesday because of a strike organized by the Verdi union, severing the German capital from international air travel, according to Bloomberg. The dispute means that 300 takeoffs and landings won’t be possible, affecting about 35,000 passengers,…

- NATO said on Friday it plans to deploy three surveillance planes to Romania next week to perform reconnaissance missions and to “monitor Russian military activity” within the 30-nation military alliance’s territory, according to AP News. The Airborne Warning and Control System surveillance planes, or…

- A Russian foreign ministry official said on Friday that Belarus may enter the conflict in Ukraine if Kyiv decides to “invade” either country, according to Reuters. Russia used Belarus as a springboard to invade Ukraine in February 2022, and since October has deployed troops in Belarus for joint military…

- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on NATO member states to supply more weapons to Ukraine, according to an interview published on Friday, Reuters reports. “I call on allies to do more. It is in all our security interests to make sure Ukraine prevails and (Russian President Vladimir) Putin…

- The European Commission approved the acquisition of struggling gas trader Uniper SE by the German government, it said on Friday, paving the way for the nationalisation of the firm which nearly collapsed after Russia stopped supplying gas, according to Reuters. The acquisition was approved under the…

- European Union foreign ministers expressed dismay on Monday over a Belgian investigation into allegations that World Cup host Qatar had lavished cash and gifts on European Parliament officials to influence decision-making, according to Reuters. Prosecutors searched 16 houses and seized 600,000 euros…

- France’s TotalEnergies will pull its 19.4% from Russian energy major Novatek at the cost of $3.7 billion, the company announced Friday. TotalEnergies will withdraw its two representatives on Novatek’s board “with immediate effect” and will no longer include revenues from its Novatek investment in its…