Thirty Syrians, Iraqi caught hiding in a lorry at Bors border crossing point

Thirty Syrians, Iraqi caught hiding in a lorry at Bors border crossing pointPublicat:
The border police in Bors has caught 30 foreigners who were attempting to illegally cross the border with Hungary hidden in a lorry.
On Saturday, around 2.00 pm, at the Bors Border Crossing Point, a Turkish citizen showed up for the formalities, on the way out of the country, driving a lorry registered in Turkey.
According to the documents accompanying the goods, he was transporting electrical materials on the Turkey - France route, the Territorial Inspectorate of the Border Police stated on Sunday.
Following a thorough check on the means of transport, the border police…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
22 migrants from four countries, found hidden in truck, at the border with Hungary
11:46, 18.05.2021 - Border police officers from western Arad County have discovered 22 migrants from Syria, Somalia, Egypt and Ethiopia who tried to cross the border into Hungary illegally, hiding in a truck loaded with electronic equipment. The truck, registered in Romania, was checked at the Nadlac II Border…
Gheorghita: Vaccination without appointment, available starting on Friday
17:41, 04.05.2021 - The President of the National Committee Coordinating the Activities on the SARS-CoV-2 Vaccination (CNCAV), Valeriu Gheorghita, announced that, starting on Friday, there is the possibility for persons who wish to be immunised to go directly, without prior appointment to the centres, starting 14:00…
Minister Aurescu: Turkey continues to remain a key-partner of Romania
16:51, 22.04.2021 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu had on Thursday a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, on the sidelines of the Romania-Poland-Turkey trilateral meeting, in which it was highlighted that Turkey continues to be Romania's first economic partner outside the European…
62 foreign nationals hidden in trucks, found in Bors and Nadlac Border Crossing Points
12:40, 22.04.2021 - Police officers with the Bors, Nadlac and Nadlac II Border Crossing Points caught 62 foreign citizens hidden in trucks that were trying to illegally cross the border into Hungary, in the last 24 hours. The border police officers at the Bors Border Crossing Point, on Wednesday, at around 19:20,…
Arad: 23 foreign citizens caught while trying to illegally cross border
12:40, 15.04.2021 - Border police at the Varsand and Nadlac II Border Checkpoints - Arad County, found on Wednesday 23 citizens from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Ethiopia who tried to cross the border illegally to Hungary, hidden in trucks. On April 14, at the Varsand Border Checkpoint, following the detailed control of…
30 migrants caught trying to frauduously cross border with Hungary
14:06, 30.03.2021 - The Arad border police caught 30 migrants from Afghanistan, Morocco and Pakistan in the past 24 hours trying to cross the border illegally in Hungary, hiding in trucks or walking to the neighbouring country, according to AGERPRES. While a truck driven by a Turkish citizen was being checked…
Romanian DefMin Ciuca receives Turkish counterpart, discuss NATO bilateral cooperation
18:00, 09.03.2021 - Minister of National Defence Nicolae Ciuca received on Tuesday, at the Ministry of National Defence's headquarters, his counterpart from the Republic of Turkey, Hulusi Akar, during his official visit to Romania. According to a release from the Ministry of National Defence (MApN), the meeting, rescheduled…
Arad: Hundreds of trucks are waiting to enter Hungary due to thorough controls
13:20, 04.03.2021 - Hundreds of trucks are waiting, on Thursday, in lines, at the border to enter Hungary, where thorough controls are being carried out on the freight trucks due to the numerous migrants caught lately attempting to cross the border illegally. According to the online border traffic monitoring…