The `Moran` Association in Israel collects donations for families affected by the terrorist attacks of Hamas

The "Moran" Association in Israel launched a fundraiser to help families affected by the recent terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas on the country's territory. The money raised will go to families who have lost a loved one, to families who have reported missing or abducted members, and to those who have been left homeless.

The appeal launched by the "Moran" Association is addressed to all of those who want to help their fellows in need. Every amount,…