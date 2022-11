The dream of a student from Arad to build robots made Romania a world champion

Romania was the first country to dethrone the U.S. in the three-decade history of the FIRST World Robotics Championship, with a team founded by a boy from western Arad, who was 14 years old when he put into practice his dream of building technologies that can change the world we live in. It was as if the jury could not believe that a team, other than American is in first place at the FIRST Tech Challenge World Championship 2022, so that it initially announced that the title belongs to the team from Arizona, but it was immediately corrected: "In first place, Delta Force of Arad, Romania!".