Tennis: Mihaela Buzarnescu, at main singles at Roland Garros, as a 'lucky loser'

Stiri Recomandate

Șeful serviciului secret al Armatei Ucrainei: Putin este într-o fundătură. Sunt surprins de prostia rusească

Șeful serviciului secret al Armatei Ucrainei: Putin este într-o fundătură. Sunt surprins de prostia rusească

Șeful departamentului de informații al Ministerului Apărării, Kirill Budanov, a spus într-un interviu pentru The Wall Street Journal că președintele rus Vladimir Putin se află… [citeste mai departe]

Semnul din vis pe care nu trebuie să îl ignori niciodată. Prevestește un mare pericol

Semnul din vis pe care nu trebuie să îl ignori niciodată. Prevestește un mare pericol

Te-ai întrebat vreodată dacă visele îți transmit anumite semne? Ei bine, specialistul Lidia Fecioru a dezvăluit ce se află în spatele simbolisticii acestor reverii. Universul ne transmite anumite semnale, iar mulți dintre… [citeste mai departe]

O știre „trecută cu vederea”: Zelenski l-a destituit pe șeful Forțelor de Apărare Teritorială ale Forțelor Armate ale Ucrainei

O știre „trecută cu vederea”: Zelenski l-a destituit pe șeful Forțelor de Apărare Teritorială ale Forțelor Armate ale Ucrainei

Preşedintele Volodimir Zelenski a operat o schimbare zilele trecute la conducerea Forţelor de apărare teritorială, după cum a… [citeste mai departe]

Roland Garros: România are șapte jucătoare pe tabloul principal - Mihaela Buzărnescu, acceptată ca „lucky loser”

Roland Garros: România are șapte jucătoare pe tabloul principal - Mihaela Buzărnescu, acceptată ca „lucky loser”

Învinsă în ultimul tur al calificărilor de suedeza Mirjam Borklund, Mihaela Buzărnescu a reuşit până la urmă să ajungă pe tabloul principal de la Roland Garros:… [citeste mai departe]

Polițiștii băcăuani s-au alăturat echipei Patrula Internetului din Berești-Tazlău

Polițiștii băcăuani s-au alăturat echipei Patrula Internetului din Berești-Tazlău

La data de 20 mai a.c., polițiștii Postului de Poliție Berești-Tazlău au desfășurat o activitate preventivă în cadrul campaniei Patrula Internetului, la Şcoala Generală Găiceana. La activitate au participat elevi, cadre didactice… [citeste mai departe]

Percheziţii domiciliare în judeţele Bistriţa-Năsăud şi Maramureş, în cazul unor români acuzaţi de furturi şi tâlhării într-un oraş din Italia

Percheziţii domiciliare în judeţele Bistriţa-Năsăud şi Maramureş, în cazul unor români acuzaţi de furturi şi tâlhării într-un oraş din Italia

Procurori DIICOT şi ofiţeri de poliţie judiciară au efectuat vineri opt percheziţii domiciliare… [citeste mai departe]

Mabel face echipă cu 24kGoldn pentru piesa Overthinking

Mabel face echipă cu 24kGoldn pentru piesa Overthinking

Mabel face echipă cu 24kGoldn pentru piesa “Overthinking”. Melodia este însoțita de un videoclip viu care prezintă avantajele și dezavantajele unei petreceri fanteziste în casă. Conceput de Mabel în LA, cu echipa de producție Stargate (Rihanna, Katy Perry), „Overthhinking” este un hit neclintit… [citeste mai departe]

FMI cere Parlamentului Moldovei să stea potolit: Noi ne opunem schimbării guvernatorului Băncii Naționale a Moldovei

FMI cere Parlamentului Moldovei să stea potolit: Noi ne opunem schimbării guvernatorului Băncii Naționale a Moldovei

Reprezentantul permanent al FMI în Republica Moldova, Rodgers Chawani, a spus că FMI este împotriva demiterii guvernatorului Băncii naţionale (BNM), Octavian Armaşu.… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedintele Consiliului Judeţean Vrancea, după ce au dispărut şuruburile de la parapetul de protecţie de pe DJ 205E: Ne furăm singuri căciula!

Preşedintele Consiliului Judeţean Vrancea, după ce au dispărut şuruburile de la parapetul de protecţie de pe DJ 205E: Ne furăm singuri căciula!

Preşedintele Consiliului Judeţean (CJ) Vrancea, Cătălin Toma, a declarat vineri, după ce s-a descoperit… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Tennis: Mihaela Buzarnescu, at main singles at Roland Garros, as a 'lucky loser'

Publicat:
Tennis: Mihaela Buzarnescu, at main singles at Roland Garros, as a 'lucky loser'

Romanian tennis player managed to get on the main singles of the tournament at , as a 'lucky loser', after losing on Friday in the last round of qualifications.

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

× NEWSLETTER ×

Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate

BACK TO TOP DESPRE

Exclusivitați și documente incendiare.

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Tennis: Bara and Buzarnescu, in the last qualifying round at Roland Garros

20:41, 18.05.2022 - Romanian tennis players Irina Bara and Mihaela Buzarnescu managed to reach the last qualifying round for the main singles event of the Grand Slam tournament at Roland Garros, after the victories scored on Wednesday in Paris. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Border Police Inspectorate records more than 8,000 Ukrainians entering Romanian on Friday

13:55, 07.05.2022 - More than 80,700 people, including 8,072 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania on Friday through the border crossings. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this…

Romania doesn't recommend its citizens to leave Republic of Moldova, says PM Ciuca

20:55, 29.04.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Friday that Romania does not recommend Romanian citizens to leave the Republic of Moldova, noting that at this moment it is not the case for such a decision. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Romania's Bara advances to W100 Charleston tournament singles QFs

08:46, 29.04.2022 - Romanian tennis player Irina Bara on Thursday advanced to the quarter-finals of the women's singles event at the 100,000-USD W100 Charleston ITF tournament in Charleston, US, after defeating American Emma Navarro 6-2 6-1, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

Tennis: Ana Bogdan, qualified for round of 16 of WTA tournament in Istanbul

22:20, 19.04.2022 - Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan qualified for the round of 16 of the WTA 250 tournament in Istanbul, with a total prize pool of 239,477 dollars, by beating Croatian Ana Konjuh 6-4, 6-3 on Tuesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Government allocates 45 million lei for individuals who accommodate Ukrainian refugees

12:25, 08.04.2022 - The government will allocate 45 million lei from the Reserve Fund to recover accommodation expenses for Romanian citizens who are housing Ukrainian refugees, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Friday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Martyr Valeriu Gafencu commemorated at Targu Ocna on 70th anniversary

15:50, 22.02.2022 - Valeriu Gafencu, one of the most beloved 20th-century Romanian martyrs, was prayerfully commemorated on Friday, February 18, on the 70th anniversary of his martyric repose in the Lord. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

Copil and Jianu, victorious in challenger tennis qualifier in Forli

08:51, 21.02.2022 - Romanian tennis players Marius Copil and Filip Jianu achieved victories, on Sunday, during the first round of qualifiers for the main challenger tournament in Forli (Italy), equipped with prizes worth 45,730 Euro. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 21 mai 2022
Bucuresti 16°C | 31°C
Iasi 15°C | 31°C
Cluj-Napoca 12°C | 28°C
Timisoara 13°C | 30°C
Constanta 17°C | 26°C
Brasov 12°C | 27°C
Baia Mare 10°C | 26°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 20 mai 2022
USD 4.6725
EUR 4.9477
CHF 4.8048
GBP 5.8325
CAD 3.6568
XAU 277.463
JPY 3.6467
CNY 0.7004
AED 1.2721
AUD 3.3027
MDL 0.2453
BGN 2.5297

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec