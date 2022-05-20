Tennis: Mihaela Buzarnescu, at main singles at Roland Garros, as a 'lucky loser'

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romanian tennis players Irina Bara and Mihaela Buzarnescu managed to reach the last qualifying round for the main singles event of the Grand Slam tournament at Roland Garros, after the victories scored on Wednesday in Paris.

More than 80,700 people, including 8,072 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania on Friday through the border crossings.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Friday that Romania does not recommend Romanian citizens to leave the Republic of Moldova, noting that at this moment it is not the case for such a decision.

Romanian tennis player Irina Bara on Thursday advanced to the quarter-finals of the women's singles event at the 100,000-USD W100 Charleston ITF tournament in Charleston, US, after defeating American Emma Navarro 6-2 6-1, Agerpres reports.

Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan qualified for the round of 16 of the WTA 250 tournament in Istanbul, with a total prize pool of 239,477 dollars, by beating Croatian Ana Konjuh 6-4, 6-3 on Tuesday.

The government will allocate 45 million lei from the Reserve Fund to recover accommodation expenses for Romanian citizens who are housing Ukrainian refugees, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Friday, Agerpres reports.

Valeriu Gafencu, one of the most beloved 20th-century Romanian martyrs, was prayerfully commemorated on Friday, February 18, on the 70th anniversary of his martyric repose in the Lord.

Romanian tennis players Marius Copil and Filip Jianu achieved victories, on Sunday, during the first round of qualifiers for the main challenger tournament in Forli (Italy), equipped with prizes worth 45,730 Euro.