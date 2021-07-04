Supreme Court chair: Let us show society that we have a multitude of common goals in the judiciary

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Prime Minister Florin Citu released a message on Sunday, July 4, Justice Day, saying that justice reform will not be an easy process, showing that there are still many who want justice to remain inefficient and controllable. "Today, we are celebrating Justice Day. Without an independent, efficient…

- The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) has issued a Code Orange warning for rains, heavy storms and hail for 32 counties, valid from Friday, 14:00, until Saturday, 6:00, as well as a warning temporarily accentuated atmospheric instability Code Yellow all over Romania, valid from Friday,…

- Romania ranked second in the Balkan U20 Athletics Championship, held on Saturday and Sunday, behind Turkey, but ahead of Serbia, agerpres reports. Romania won 20 medals, of which 6 gold, 9 silver and 5 bronze, while Turkey won 32 medals (9-10-13), Serbia finishing with 19 medals (6-8-5). On…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Friday, in Baia Mare, after visiting a furniture factory that exports the entire production, that the private entrepreneur was a real "hero" during the pandemic in Romania and such positive examples should be promoted publicly. "During this government,…

- A number of 307 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with more than 18,000 tests carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the same source stated.…

- A number of 4,904 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in the specialised health units, out of whom 777 are in intensive care wards, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Sunday, agerpres reports. In total, 13,903 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home…

- At a news conference on Sunday, Prime Minister Florin Citu spoke about resignations after the scandal of moving patients from the Foisor Hospital, adding that "let's see if there is still honour in Romania." After attending a meeting of the National Intervention Management and Coordination…

- The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) established that on Thursday that the interpretation given by the Supreme Court to provisions of the law on the serving of criminal and freedom abridging sentences when it comes to the calculation of the days of detention in a penitentiary. "The Constitutional…