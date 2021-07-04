Supreme Court chair: Let us show society that we have a multitude of common goals in the judiciary

Stiri Recomandate

Iohannis on US Independence Day: Heartfelt congrats to all of our American friends and strategic partners

Iohannis on US Independence Day: Heartfelt congrats to all of our American friends and strategic partners

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on Sunday July 4, the US Independence Day. "Heartfelt congratulations to all of our American friends and strategic partners on the 245th anniversary… [citeste mai departe]

Putin a aprobat Strategia de securitate națională a Rusiei – ce CONȚINE

Putin a aprobat Strategia de securitate națională a Rusiei – ce CONȚINE

BUCUREȘTI, 4 iul - Sputnik. Președinția Rusiei anunță că Vladimir Putin a aprobat Strategia de securitate națională, semnând Decretul „Cu privire la strategia de securitate națională a Federației Ruse”. © Sputnik / POOL / Sergei SavostyanovPutin, despre… [citeste mai departe]

DRULĂ desființează o agenție! CÎȚU a fost de acord!

DRULĂ desființează o agenție! CÎȚU a fost de acord!

Ministrul Transporturilor, Cătălin Drulă, a anunțat, duminică, faptul că Agenția Română pentru Salvarea Vieților Omenești pe Mare va fi desființată. Declarația a fost făcută în cadrul unei conferințe de presă din Timișoara. Drulă a spus că salută demersul procurorilor DNA care au început… [citeste mai departe]

S-a descoperit că microbii din stomacul vacilor poate ajuta la reciclarea plasticului

S-a descoperit că microbii din stomacul vacilor poate ajuta la reciclarea plasticului

Misterele din stomacul vacilor Rumenul acționează ca un incubator pentru acești microbi, care fie digeră, fie fermentează alimentele consumate de rumegătoare, potrivit Universității din Minnesota. Cercetătorii au suspectat că unii… [citeste mai departe]

Dominic Fritz, candidat unic pentru funcția de președinte USR PLUS Timiş

Dominic Fritz, candidat unic pentru funcția de președinte USR PLUS Timiş

Primarul municipiului Timişoara, Dominic Fritz, candidează, duminică, pentru funcţia de preşedinte al USR PLUS Timiş. Dominic Fritz este singurul candidat la funcţia de preşedinte al USR PLUS Timiş, iar 227 de delegaţi din întreg judeţul Timiş vor vota… [citeste mai departe]

Supreme Court chair: Let us show society that we have a multitude of common goals in the judiciary

Supreme Court chair: Let us show society that we have a multitude of common goals in the judiciary

Chair of Romania's Supreme Court of Justice and Cassation Corina-Alina Corbu sent a message on Sunday, July 4, Justice Day, asking the judiciary to present to show society their common objectives, despite… [citeste mai departe]

Familia Alinei Pușcaș, în pericol! Vedeta Antena 1 și-a strigat furia către autorități

Familia Alinei Pușcaș, în pericol! Vedeta Antena 1 și-a strigat furia către autorități

Alina Pușcaș a trăit una dintre cele mai mari spaime ale vieții sale. Vedeta Antena 1 și-a strigat furia către autorități, acuzându-i de lucruri incredibile. Familia prezentatoarei de la Te Cunosc de Undeva a fost… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Transporturilor a facut anuntul: ARSVOM va fi desfiintata. Cine va prelua atributiile

Ministrul Transporturilor a facut anuntul: ARSVOM va fi desfiintata. Cine va prelua atributiile

Ministrul Transporturilor, Catalin Drula, a anuntat, duminica, faptul ca Agentia Romana pentru Salvarea Vietilor Omenesti pe Mare va fi desfiintata.Declaratia ministrului a fost facuta in cadrul unei conferinte… [citeste mai departe]

Închisoare cu suspendare pentru directorul unei brutării unde a avut loc o explozie cu morţi şi răniţi

Închisoare cu suspendare pentru directorul unei brutării unde a avut loc o explozie cu morţi şi răniţi

Decizia în prima instanţă în cazul exploziei de la o fabrică de pâine din Braşov în urma căreia două persoane şi-au pierdut viaţa şi alte cinci au fost rănite a venit la aproape şase ani… [citeste mai departe]

Evaluarea Națională: Încă două note de 10 la Matematică, după contestații

Evaluarea Națională: Încă două note de 10 la Matematică, după contestații

Ministerul Educației a publicat astăzi, 4 iulie, pe site-ul dedicat, www.evaluare.edu.ro, rezultatele finale obținute, după soluționarea contestațiilor, de absolvenții clasei a VIII-a care au susținut probele Evaluării Naționale (22 – 25… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Supreme Court chair: Let us show society that we have a multitude of common goals in the judiciary

Publicat:
Supreme Court chair: Let us show society that we have a multitude of common goals in the judiciary

Chair of Romania's of Justice and Cassation Corina-Alina Corbu sent a message on Sunday, July 4, , asking the judiciary to present to show society their common objectives, despite some inherent divergences that arise on certain topics.

Corbu emphasised that there is currently a tendency toward polarisation on issues related to the organisation of the judiciary or the functioning of the judiciary, agerpres.ro confirms.

"There is no need and it would not be healthy to always speak with one voice; a plurality of ideas, even a clash between them are ways to…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Citu: Romania is healing its justice from the evil brought to it in the past years

13:15, 04.07.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu released a message on Sunday, July 4, Justice Day, saying that justice reform will not be an easy process, showing that there are still many who want justice to remain inefficient and controllable. "Today, we are celebrating Justice Day. Without an independent, efficient…

Code Orange for hail and storms in 32 counties, Friday afternoon through Sunday morning

11:25, 25.06.2021 - The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) has issued a Code Orange warning for rains, heavy storms and hail for 32 counties, valid from Friday, 14:00, until Saturday, 6:00, as well as a warning temporarily accentuated atmospheric instability Code Yellow all over Romania, valid from Friday,…

Romania ranks second in Balkan U20 Athletics Championship, medal tally - 20

09:51, 14.06.2021 - Romania ranked second in the Balkan U20 Athletics Championship, held on Saturday and Sunday, behind Turkey, but ahead of Serbia, agerpres reports. Romania won 20 medals, of which 6 gold, 9 silver and 5 bronze, while Turkey won 32 medals (9-10-13), Serbia finishing with 19 medals (6-8-5). On…

During this government, the entrepreneur is a hero, and we have to present him/her to the public

19:00, 04.06.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Friday, in Baia Mare, after visiting a furniture factory that exports the entire production, that the private entrepreneur was a real "hero" during the pandemic in Romania and such positive examples should be promoted publicly. "During this government,…

GCS: 307 new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2, 18.000 tests carried out in past 24hrs

14:36, 23.05.2021 - A number of 307 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with more than 18,000 tests carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the same source stated.…

777 patients - in intensive care; hospitalised persons - 4,904

14:01, 16.05.2021 - A number of 4,904 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in the specialised health units, out of whom 777 are in intensive care wards, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Sunday, agerpres reports. In total, 13,903 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home…

PM Citu speaks about resignations after Foisor Hospital scandal

17:15, 11.04.2021 - At a news conference on Sunday, Prime Minister Florin Citu spoke about resignations after the scandal of moving patients from the Foisor Hospital, adding that "let's see if there is still honour in Romania." After attending a meeting of the National Intervention Management and Coordination…

Interpretation of sentence serving provisions by Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional

15:41, 08.04.2021 - The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) established that on Thursday that the interpretation given by the Supreme Court to provisions of the law on the serving of criminal and freedom abridging sentences when it comes to the calculation of the days of detention in a penitentiary. "The Constitutional…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 04 iulie 2021
Bucuresti 17°C | 29°C
Iasi 17°C | 26°C
Cluj-Napoca 12°C | 24°C
Timisoara 14°C | 30°C
Constanta 19°C | 28°C
Brasov 12°C | 21°C
Baia Mare 13°C | 23°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 01.07.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 206.700,00 506.700,00
II (5/6) 4 17.225,00 -
III (4/6) 154 447,40 -
IV (3/6) 2.994 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 734.320,00

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 04 iulie 2021
USD 4.166
EUR 4.9269
CHF 4.496
GBP 5.7313
CAD 3.3524
XAU 238.77
JPY 3.7359
CNY 0.6428
AED 1.1342
AUD 3.1048
MDL 0.2306
BGN 2.5191

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec