'Suceava 2022 - the Customs of Hope on the Road of Pain,' photo exhibition dedicated to Ukrainian refugees

Globalworth, a leading office investor in Central and Eastern Europe, is offering office floors in Romania to host 700 Ukrainian refugees, according to a press statement released on Thursday by the company, Agerpres reports.

A caravan formed of 15 vehicles, including cars and vans, which left on Thursday from Catalonia (Spain), with medics and aid for refugees from Ukraine, will reach Timisoara on Friday, where they will take up to 70 refugees who want to reach Spain.

The Gorj County Emergency Hospital in Targu Jiu has started treating refugees from Ukraine, the first patients being two pregnant women, announced, on Thursday, the spokesperson of the medical institution, Mihaela Ticleanu.

As many as 3,572 Ukrainian citizens have requested asylum in Romania since the start of the conflict in Ukraine and until now, the Ministry of Internal Affairs informed on Thursday.

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informed, on Thursday, that on March 9, in a 24-hour interval, at the national level, the border crossing points saw the entry to Romania of 69,662 persons, of which 23,546 Ukrainian citizens (18.4% decrease over the previous day).

On Monday, the Romanian government passed new measures providing support and humanitarian assistance to children, adults, people with disabilities and all Ukrainians coming to Romania, according to governmental spokesperson Dan Carbunaru.

The Stefan Cel Mare University in Suceava (USV) is receiving young refugees from Ukraine to study, in the context of the evolution of the neighboring country's situation, the academic institution's leadership announced on Friday.

- Testing refugees from Ukraine will be a priority, in order not to favor in any way the transmission of the new coronavirus infection, and the authorities must initiate legislative steps so that these people are exempted from quarantine and filling in the electronic form, Minister of Health Alexandru…