'Suceava 2022 - the Customs of Hope on the Road of Pain,' photo exhibition dedicated to Ukrainian refugees

Emma Răducanu, sinceră în privința carierei. Până la ce vârstă vrea să joace britanica

Emma Răducanu, sinceră în privința carierei. Până la ce vârstă vrea să joace britanica

Emma Răducanu, sinceră în privința carierei. Jucătoarea britanică de 19 ani nu-și regăsește forma ce i-a permis să câștige magnific la US Open 2021. Cu toate acestea, ea ocupă locul 13 în ierarhia WTA. După ce…

Trei tineri au vrut să plătească un plin de combustibil cu trei găleţi de monede. „Asta e glumă?" VIDEO

Trei tineri au vrut să plătească un plin de combustibil cu trei găleţi de monede. „Asta e glumă?“ VIDEO

Mai mulţi tineri din Bacău au strâns timp de o lună de zile trei găleţi pline cu monede, iar apoi au mers cu ele la o benzinărie din oraş ca să achite plinul de combustibil şi…

Kremlinul susţine că Şoigu i-a raportat joi lui Putin. Imagini ciudate cu ministrul rus al Apărării în contextul speculaţiilor despre dispariţia sa VIDEO

Kremlinul susţine că Şoigu i-a raportat joi lui Putin. Imagini ciudate cu ministrul rus al Apărării în contextul speculaţiilor despre dispariţia sa VIDEO

Kremlinul afirmă că ministrul rus al Apărării, Serghei Şoigu, i-a raportat joi…

Spitalul din Făgăraș ar putea primi incubatoare pentru prematuri

Spitalul din Făgăraș ar putea primi incubatoare pentru prematuri

Spitalul din Făgăraș are nevoie de incubatoare pentru prematuri. Ministerul Sănătații a alocat suma de 22.000 de lei pentru un incubator standard și 42.000 de lei pentru un incubator tip masă reanimare, scrie bzb.ro. Pentru ca aceste incubatoare să ajungă în spital…

Numărul cazurilor de COVID-19 în Tonga, Vanuatu şi Samoa a crescut

Numărul cazurilor de COVID-19 în Tonga, Vanuatu şi Samoa a crescut

Mai multe cazuri de COVID-19 au fost raportate în ultimele zile în Tonga, Vanuatu şi Samoa, informează joi agenţia Xinhua.

Investești în imobiliare? Descoperă 5 sfaturi utile

Investești în imobiliare? Descoperă 5 sfaturi utile

În investițiile imobiliare există întotdeauna avantaje și dezavantaje, însă, cei care se află la început de drum în acest domeniu trebuie să se documenteze extrem de bine, înainte de achiziționa o proprietate.

Au mers după pește, dar „au pescuit" amenzi: Mai mulți pescari, prinși de inspectorii de mediu

Au mers după pește, dar „au pescuit” amenzi: Mai mulți pescari, prinși de inspectorii de mediu

Direcției control resurse cinegetice și piscicole a efectuat două razii în vederea contracarării braconajului piscicol și depistării încălcărilor cu privire la protecția mediului înconjurător în raioanele…

Percheziţii la lăutarii din Dâmboviţa. Au primit ajutoare sociale nemeritat VIDEO

Percheziţii la lăutarii din Dâmboviţa. Au primit ajutoare sociale nemeritat VIDEO

Zeci de lăutari din Dâmboviţa au fost săltaţi şi duşi la audieri, pentru că au păcălit statul în contextul stării de alertă care s-a încheiat luna trecută şi au luat bani nemeritaţi prin Agenţia Judeţeană pentru Plăţi şi Inspecţie…

Instagram a anunțat noi schimbări: Vezi funcția care va fi disponibilă pentru utilizatori

Instagram a anunțat noi schimbări: Vezi funcția care va fi disponibilă pentru utilizatori

Instagram a anunțat noi schimbări, în ceea ce privește aspectul, dar și funcționalitatea sa. Cu toate că această funcție a existat și în trecut, rețeaua a ales, la un moment dat, să o schimbe cu alta. Se pare că acum…


'Suceava 2022 - the Customs of Hope on the Road of Pain,' photo exhibition dedicated to Ukrainian refugees

Publicat:
'Suceava 2022 - the Customs of Hope on the Road of Pain,' photo exhibition dedicated to Ukrainian refugees

An exhibition of pictures that capture the empathic reaction of the people in Suceava to the drama facing the Ukrainians who took refuge in our country after the outbreak of the armed conflict will be presented at the , in the and the , at the initiative of the country authorities and the MPs from Suceava, subprefect informed on Thursday.

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


