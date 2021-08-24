Study: 73% of pet owners in Romania have a dog and 57% have catsPublicat:
In Romania, 6 out of 10 Romanians have a pet and a study showed that during the COVID-19 pandemic period, a lot more individuals purchased or adopted a pet, according to a study conducted by Reveal Marketing Research. Pet owners in Romania (20%) stated that they have owned a pet for at least two years […] The post Study: 73% of pet owners in Romania have a dog and 57% have cats appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
