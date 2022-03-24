Sports Complex in Izovorul Muresului accomodates 37 Ukrainian refugees, among whom several junior football players

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Seven road transport operators in the southeastern county of Constanta are making 73 vehicles available for Ukrainian refugees, with a capacity of over 2,400 seats, the Prefecture informed on Friday.

Globalworth, a leading office investor in Central and Eastern Europe, is offering office floors in Romania to host 700 Ukrainian refugees, according to a press statement released on Thursday by the company, Agerpres reports.

Burlington English Romania International School is hiring English teachers from Ukraine and providing free English classes for Ukrainian refugees, according to a press statement released by the organisation on Monday, Agerpres reports.

Over 1,200 refugees from Ukraine have entered Romania in the last 12 hours through the border crossing points in northern Botosani County, the Institution of the Prefect announced.

The Gorj County Emergency Hospital in Targu Jiu has started treating refugees from Ukraine, the first patients being two pregnant women, announced, on Thursday, the spokesperson of the medical institution, Mihaela Ticleanu.

Nearly 1,600 Ukrainian citizens with 387 means of transport entered the country, during the night, through the Radauti-Prut and Stanca border crossing points, the Botosani Prefect's Office reported on Thursday.

More than 5,200 persons, half of them Ukrainian citizens, have entered Romania through the Sculeni border crossing point in the past 24 hours, according to a press release of the Iasi County Prefect's Office.

A car carrying eight Ukrainian refugees, including three children, was involved in a car accident in the town of Beclean, Bistrita-Nasaud County on Wednesday at around 03:00hrs.