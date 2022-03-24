Stiri Recomandate

Sports Complex in Izovorul Muresului accomodates 37 Ukrainian refugees, among whom several junior football players

Publicat:
Sports Complex in Izovorul Muresului accomodates 37 Ukrainian refugees, among whom several junior football players

A group of 37 Ukrainian refugees, including several young football players, was accommodated at the in , informs the spokesman of the Prefect's Office, , Agerpres reports.

