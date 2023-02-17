Spain, Austria to push for EU consensus on migration, asylum before 2024

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- EU leaders adopted their toughest stance on migration in recent memory at a summit on Thursday against the backdrop of irregular border crossings hitting their highest level since 2015, according to Euractiv. Migration control has re-emerged at the top of the EU agenda following a spike in irregular…

- Ukraine’s leadership on Thursday made an unequivocal plea for EU membership as the bloc’s top officials met their government counterparts in Kyiv in a first-of-its-kind gathering, according to Euractiv. Welcoming the EU executive’s delegation in a heavily fortified Gorodetsky House in central Kyiv, Ukraine’s…

- TotalEnergies said strike action had interrupted shipments at several production sites in France, as the euro zone’s second-biggest economy continues to face widespread protests over government plans to increase the retirement age, according to Reuters. The company said on Thursday shipments were blocked…

- Commissioner Johannes Hahn expects Vienna will lift its veto against Bulgaria and Romania’s Schengen accession in due time, paving the way for the country to repair its image, according to Euractiv. In December 2022, Austria, strongly focused on migration issues, blocked Bulgaria and Romania from joining…

- Finland is preparing to sign a bilateral security and defence agreement with the United States, paving the way for closer cooperation, strengthening security in Finland and across Europe, and broadening US reach, according to Euractiv. Speaking with tabloid newspaper Iltalehti on Sunday, Foreign Minister…

- A massive wave of Russian missiles has struck multiple cities in Ukraine on Thursday, reportedly causing power cuts and injuring three people in Kyiv, according to Ukrainian officials, Politico reports. “More than 120” missiles hit the country, according to Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhail Podolyak.…

- Although Schengen accession is not an agenda item of the EU summit in Brussels, Bulgaria asked for guarantees on Thursday that it will become a Schengen member, specifying an October 2023 deadline, according to Euractiv. “We are on our way to reaching an exact deadline for Bulgaria’s entry into Schengen,…

- Croatia will join the EU’s passport-free Schengen area in January after EU home affairs ministers approved their application on Thursday but again blocked applications by Bulgaria and Romania, according to Euractiv. Austria blocked both Bulgaria and Romania’s applications while the Netherlands opposed…