Six EU countries send experts to help Ukraine deal with cyber threats

Six EU countries send experts to help Ukraine deal with cyber threats

 member countries are sending a team of cybersecurity experts to Ukraine to help deal with cyber threats after Russia formally recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, Lithuania‘s deputy defense minister said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.  “In response to a request from Ukraine on Monday, Lithuania, Netherlands, Poland, Estonia, Romania, Croatia will send […] The post Six EU countries send experts to help Ukraine deal with cyber threats appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

