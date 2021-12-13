Six Balkan foreign ministers to discuss the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Apple faces an investigation in Poland over whether its new rules on privacy and personal data processing for iOS devices violate competition law, Polish antimonopoly watchdog UOKiK said on Monday, according to Reuters. Apple rolled out an update of its iOS operating system in April with new privacy…

- Romanian IT company AROBS Transilvania Software started trading on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Monday under the ticker symbol AROBS, according to a press release. BVB stated that in October this year, AROBS closed in advance on the first day, the largest private placement…

- Romania‘s President Klaus Iohannis on Monday appointed Nicolae Ciuca for the position of the country’s prime minister as the Liberals and Social Democrats finalised the planned coalition aiming to end a two-month-long political stalemate. Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca has expressed hope that…

- The European Union will toughen sanctions on Belarus on Monday and may extend them to include airlines and others involved in transporting migrants, the EU’s top diplomat said, as the migrant crisis on the Polish border intensifies, according to Reuters. Ahead of an EU foreign ministers’ meeting, Germany’s…

- The auction website of Germany’s law enforcement agencies experienced a bitcoin-fueled frenzy on Monday midday as cryptocurrency investors sought to snap up a bargain, according to Bloomberg. Next to a Porsche Cayenne and a harp, a stash of bitcoin seized by prosecutors started being posted at noon…

- The significant increase in energy prices is a major concern for Romania, given its impact on citizens, businesses and vulnerable consumers, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said in a videoconference with European Council President Charles Michel and other EU leaders on Monday, according to Euractive. …

- Romania is being gripped by a devastating wave of Covid-19 cases and deaths, leading the government to suspend non-emergency surgeries and activate the EU Civil Protection Mechanism for a Covid-19 drug and potentially more oxygenators, according to Politico. The head of the country’s Emergency Situations…

- It is very possible for students in Bucharest, to return to online learning from mid-October, if the COVID-19 infection rate continues to rise, said, on Monday, education minister Sorin Cimpeanu. Currently, schools are open in the localities where the 14-day COVID-19 incidence rate is below 6 per thousand…