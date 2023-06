JUNE 19 IN HISTORY

1848 - Romanian 1848 Revolution: Provisional Government is arrested following conspiracy between nobles and colonels Ioan Odobescu and Ioan Solomon. Following actions of the masses, the Provisional Government is set free and the colonels arrested