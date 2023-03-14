Siret Border Customs Office seize 22,000 cigarettes, discovered in a bus

Stiri Recomandate

(VIDEO) Bancomat furat cu excavatorul într-un orăşel din Italia

(VIDEO) Bancomat furat cu excavatorul într-un orăşel din Italia

O bandă de hoți a furat, în noptea de sâmbătă spre duminică, bancomatul unui oficiu poștal din provincia Catania, cu ajutorul unui excavator, furat şi el. Acţiunea a durat câteva minute, apoi hoţii au fugit la bordul unei maşini furate. Câţiva bărbaţi au atacat cu un… [citeste mai departe]

Cât de des trebuie spălat câinele, de fapt. Greșeala uriașă pe care trebuie să o eviți

Cât de des trebuie spălat câinele, de fapt. Greșeala uriașă pe care trebuie să o eviți

Nu degeaba se spune că cel mai bun prieten al omului este câinele, având în vedere faptul că patrupezii sunt prieteni adevărați, extrem de loiali și iubitori. Câinele este un membru al familiei, pe care trebuie să-l… [citeste mai departe]

Cine este și cu ce se ocupă fosta soția lui Andrei Aradits. Decizia radicală pe care a luat-o după ce a divorțat de celebrul actor

Cine este și cu ce se ocupă fosta soția lui Andrei Aradits. Decizia radicală pe care a luat-o după ce a divorțat de celebrul actor

Vestea că Andrei și Andreea Aradits divorțează a luat prin surprindere showbizul monden de la noi din țară. Fostul jurat de la Te… [citeste mai departe]

Maria Zaharova, în acord cu comuniștii de la Chișinău: La inițiativa SUA și Occidentului guvernanții nu promovează interesele poporului

Maria Zaharova, în acord cu comuniștii de la Chișinău: La inițiativa SUA și Occidentului guvernanții nu promovează interesele poporului

Conducerea Republicii Moldova distruge statul de dragul celor care îi plătesc bani, susține purtătorul de cuvânt al… [citeste mai departe]

Nu mă simțeam bine și m-am dus la spital - Ce-a aflat un pacient cu dureri intense de cap

Nu mă simțeam bine și m-am dus la spital - Ce-a aflat un pacient cu dureri intense de cap

Durerile puternice de cap, care nu se ameliorează prin administrarea unor analgezice, amețeala, dificultățile de vorbire, precum și pierderea contactului cu realitatea pot fi simptome ale unor tumori cerebrale, de aceea… [citeste mai departe]

(video) Dădaca surprinsă cum lovea și înjura copiii, într-o grădiniță din Bălți, concediată: Unii părinți îi iau apărarea

(video) Dădaca surprinsă cum lovea și înjura copiii, într-o grădiniță din Bălți, concediată: Unii părinți îi iau apărarea

Autoritățile publice locale din Bălți au organizat ieri 13 martie, o ședință cu părinții și administrația, la grădinița unde o dădacă… [citeste mai departe]

Marcel Boloş: ”Avem un mecanism foarte greoi de distribuire a voucherelor educaţionale. Vom apela la bazele de date”. Peste 15.000 de copii nu au primit tichetele în valoare de 500 lei

Marcel Boloş: ”Avem un mecanism foarte greoi de distribuire a voucherelor educaţionale. Vom apela la bazele de date”. Peste 15.000 de copii nu au primit tichetele în valoare de 500 lei

Ministrul Investiţiilor… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO. Incident pe aeroportul din Suceava. Două avioane s-au ciocnit

FOTO. Incident pe aeroportul din Suceava. Două avioane s-au ciocnit

Două avioane Wizz Air s-au ciocnit, marți, pe platforma Aeroportului Suceava. Potrivit presei locale, unul dintre avioane, care urma să zboare spre Dortmund, a lovit cu aripa stabilizatorul orizontal al unei alte aeronave Wizz Air, aflată pe platforma aeroportului,… [citeste mai departe]

Autorităţile locale, obligate să întreţină şanţurile, podeţele, trotuarele pe sectoarele de drumuri publice din localităţile rurale. Proiect de lege votat de deputați

Autorităţile locale, obligate să întreţină şanţurile, podeţele, trotuarele pe sectoarele de drumuri publice din localităţile rurale. Proiect de lege votat de deputați

Camera Deputaţilor a adoptat, marţi, un proiect… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Siret Border Customs Office seize 22,000 cigarettes, discovered in a bus

Publicat:
Siret Border Customs Office seize 22,000 cigarettes, discovered in a bus

Customs inspectors within the - the Iasi Regional Customs Directorate have recently seized 22,000 cigarettes, worth approximately 24,560 RON.

According to a press release of the sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, the quantity of seized cigarettes was handed over to the criminal investigation authorities within the .

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

National Authority for Consumer Protection temporarily closes 38 Lidl stores in 17 counties and in Bucharest

20:16, 17.02.2023 - The commissioners with the Consumer Protection imposed fines worth 7.3 million RON to some Lidl stores throughout the country and decided to temporarily stop the provision of services, until the deficiencies are remedied, in the case of 38 units, for irregularities found during the controls carried…

More than 4.5 million homes in Romania out of their warranty period in terms of earthquake-resistant structure

11:35, 14.02.2023 - More than 4.5 million homes have come out of the guarantee period of their earthquake-resistant structure, in Romania, so that there is a need to renew the housing stock with almost 200,000 units, annually, either new units or a rehabilitation of those built before the 1977 earthquake, shows an analysis…

President Iohannis: Success of finalizing CVM must be completed this year with Romania's well-deserved accession to Schengen

13:01, 17.01.2023 - The success of finalizing the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) must be completed this year with Romania's well-deserved accession to Schengen, as Romania is ready from all points of view and steps will be taken at all levels to obtain a favourable decision, President Klaus Iohannis stated…

ANRE VP skeptical Romania will have wind energy production capacities in Black Sea by 2030

13:25, 10.01.2023 - I am skeptical that Romania will have the capacity to produce wind energy in the Black Sea, until 2030, although I do not exclude this, but it will be very, very difficult, the vice president of the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE), Zoltan Nagy-Bege, declared on Tuesday at the launch event…

Romanian-Bulgarian Energy Island concept, efficient solution for unlocking development of offshore wind energy (EPG)

12:15, 10.01.2023 - Offshore wind energy can become a catalyst for the decarbonization process in Romania and South-Eastern Europe, and a joint Romanian-Bulgarian Energy Island concept would be an effective solution for unlocking the development of this type of energy at the level of economies of scale, informs the…

Giurgiu border police discovers Iraqicitizen on axle of truck coming from Turkey

12:21, 03.01.2023 - An Iraqi citizen, aged 24, was found by the Giurgiu border police while attempting to enter Romania illegally, through the Giurgiu border crossing point, on the axle of the semi-trailer of a truck loaded with textiles from Turkey meant for Romania. The person in question did not have identity documents…

Ciuca: Not perfect governmental activity, but with sufficient achievements to be opportunely used

13:20, 29.12.2022 - National Liberal Party Chairman, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, on Thursday said that the governmental activity, this year, was not "perfect," there were not only achievements, there were also moments in which he reflected on some decisions because the situation was "as complicated as possible," but…

INTERVIEW/Roberta Metsola/Schengen:Want to look at 2023 as year in which Romanian citizens finally get what they deserve

15:30, 20.12.2022 - European Parliament President Roberta Metsola told AGERPRES in an interview in Bucharest on Tuesday, referring to the Schengen Area, that she wants "to look at 2023 as the year in which Romanian citizens finally get, after 11 years of having been promised, what they deserve," stressing that "political…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 14 martie 2023
Bucuresti 0°C | 18°C
Iasi 2°C | 17°C
Cluj-Napoca 2°C | 19°C
Timisoara 7°C | 18°C
Constanta 5°C | 11°C
Brasov 1°C | 16°C
Baia Mare 6°C | 17°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 14 martie 2023
USD 4.5975
EUR 4.9253
CHF 5.0487
GBP 5.5842
CAD 3.3472
XAU 281.258
JPY 3.43
CNY 0.6685
AED 1.2518
AUD 3.0563
MDL 0.2462
BGN 2.5182

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec