Siret Border Customs Office seize 22,000 cigarettes, discovered in a bus

- The commissioners with the Consumer Protection imposed fines worth 7.3 million RON to some Lidl stores throughout the country and decided to temporarily stop the provision of services, until the deficiencies are remedied, in the case of 38 units, for irregularities found during the controls carried…

- More than 4.5 million homes have come out of the guarantee period of their earthquake-resistant structure, in Romania, so that there is a need to renew the housing stock with almost 200,000 units, annually, either new units or a rehabilitation of those built before the 1977 earthquake, shows an analysis…

- The success of finalizing the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) must be completed this year with Romania's well-deserved accession to Schengen, as Romania is ready from all points of view and steps will be taken at all levels to obtain a favourable decision, President Klaus Iohannis stated…

- I am skeptical that Romania will have the capacity to produce wind energy in the Black Sea, until 2030, although I do not exclude this, but it will be very, very difficult, the vice president of the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE), Zoltan Nagy-Bege, declared on Tuesday at the launch event…

- Offshore wind energy can become a catalyst for the decarbonization process in Romania and South-Eastern Europe, and a joint Romanian-Bulgarian Energy Island concept would be an effective solution for unlocking the development of this type of energy at the level of economies of scale, informs the…

- An Iraqi citizen, aged 24, was found by the Giurgiu border police while attempting to enter Romania illegally, through the Giurgiu border crossing point, on the axle of the semi-trailer of a truck loaded with textiles from Turkey meant for Romania. The person in question did not have identity documents…

- National Liberal Party Chairman, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, on Thursday said that the governmental activity, this year, was not "perfect," there were not only achievements, there were also moments in which he reflected on some decisions because the situation was "as complicated as possible," but…

- European Parliament President Roberta Metsola told AGERPRES in an interview in Bucharest on Tuesday, referring to the Schengen Area, that she wants "to look at 2023 as the year in which Romanian citizens finally get, after 11 years of having been promised, what they deserve," stressing that "political…