Siret Border Customs Office seize 22,000 cigarettes, discovered in a bus

Siret Border Customs Office seize 22,000 cigarettes, discovered in a busPublicat:
Customs inspectors within the Siret Border Customs Office - the Iasi Regional Customs Directorate have recently seized 22,000 cigarettes, worth approximately 24,560 RON.
According to a press release of the Romanian Customs Authority sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, the quantity of seized cigarettes was handed over to the criminal investigation authorities within the Siret Border Police Sector.
