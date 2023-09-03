SEPTEMBER 3 IN HISTORY

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- AUGUST 31 IN HISTORYRomanian Language Day 1904 - Birth of chemist and pedologist Nicolae Cernescu, member of the Romanian Academy (b. April 26, 1967) 1913 - Death of Aurel Vlaicu, engineer, pilot and Romanian air pioneer, posthumous member of the Romanian Academy (b. November 6, 1882)…

- AUGUST 29 IN HISTORYChristian Feast: Beheading of Saint John the Baptist 1829 - Birth of orthodox Metropolitan Iosif Gheorghian, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. January 24, 1909) 1832 - Birth of Neculai Culianu, mathematician and astronomer, corresponding member of the Romanian…

- AUGUST 28 IN HISTORY1903 - Birth of chemist Cornel Bodea, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. December 8, 1985) 1917 - Death of writer Calistrat Hogas, author of Pe drumuri de munte (On mountain trails) (b. April 19, 1848) 1917 - Death of poet Anton Naum, member of the…

- IntMin Predoiu, in Vienna: Interior Ministry's ambition, to make Romania border protection standardInterior Minister Catalin Predoiu said in Vienna on Wednesday, at the end of a meeting with his Austrian counterpart Gerhard Karner, that the ambition of the ministry he heads is to make Romania "a…

- AUGUST 17 IN HISTORY1872 - Birth of Traian Vuia, engineer and inventor, Romanian aviation pioneer and first Romanian to take flight, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. September 3, 1950) 1889 - Birth of veterinarian physician Nicolae Teodoreanu, corresponding member of the Romanian…

- August 12 in history1807 - The Russian-Turkish Armistice of Slobozia's main clause, the evacuation by the troops of the two principalities, was not fulfilled, so hostilities resumed in March 1809 1816 - Birth of writer, economist and politician Ion Ghica, a member and President of the Romanian…

- August 3 in history1889 - Death of poetess Veronica Micle (b. Apr. 22, 1850) 1895 - Death of Dimitrie Brandza, physician and naturalist, member of the Romanian Academy (b. October 10, 1846) 1903 - In Budapest appears the Adevarul daily, as newspaper of the Romanian Section with the…

- 1921 - Birth, at Mihaileni, of Eugenio Coseriu, Romanian linguist from Basarabia, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. September 7, 2002) CITESTE SI FinMin Bolos discusses with US ambassador about investments, combating tax evasion 26/07/2023 17 Labour minister: Salary law is being worked…