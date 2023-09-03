SEPTEMBER 3 IN HISTORY

SEPTEMBER 3 IN HISTORYPublicat:
1546 - Death of Petru Rares, ruler of Moldova (1527-1538; 1541-1546) 1848 - Third National Assembly in Blaj. The Romanians declared they didn't recognize "the union" of Transylvania with Hungary and started gathering a people's revolutionary army under the command of Avram Iancu (September 3-13), Agerpres informs. 1876 - Birth of Constantin Kiritescu, scientist, author of an impressive monograph dedicated to Romania's participation in the First World War (d. August 12, 1965) 1887 - Death of Timotei Cipariu, great scholar and philologist, a founding member and vice-president of the Romanian…
AUGUST 31 IN HISTORY
08:20, 31.08.2023 - AUGUST 31 IN HISTORYRomanian Language Day 1904 - Birth of chemist and pedologist Nicolae Cernescu, member of the Romanian Academy (b. April 26, 1967) 1913 - Death of Aurel Vlaicu, engineer, pilot and Romanian air pioneer, posthumous member of the Romanian Academy (b. November 6, 1882)…
AUGUST 29 IN HISTORY
08:20, 29.08.2023 - AUGUST 29 IN HISTORYChristian Feast: Beheading of Saint John the Baptist 1829 - Birth of orthodox Metropolitan Iosif Gheorghian, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. January 24, 1909) 1832 - Birth of Neculai Culianu, mathematician and astronomer, corresponding member of the Romanian…
AUGUST 28 IN HISTORY
08:20, 28.08.2023 - AUGUST 28 IN HISTORY1903 - Birth of chemist Cornel Bodea, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. December 8, 1985) 1917 - Death of writer Calistrat Hogas, author of Pe drumuri de munte (On mountain trails) (b. April 19, 1848) 1917 - Death of poet Anton Naum, member of the…
IntMin Predoiu, in Vienna: Interior Ministry's ambition, to make Romania border protection standard
17:35, 23.08.2023 - IntMin Predoiu, in Vienna: Interior Ministry's ambition, to make Romania border protection standardInterior Minister Catalin Predoiu said in Vienna on Wednesday, at the end of a meeting with his Austrian counterpart Gerhard Karner, that the ambition of the ministry he heads is to make Romania "a…
AUGUST 17 IN HISTORY
08:30, 17.08.2023 - AUGUST 17 IN HISTORY1872 - Birth of Traian Vuia, engineer and inventor, Romanian aviation pioneer and first Romanian to take flight, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. September 3, 1950) 1889 - Birth of veterinarian physician Nicolae Teodoreanu, corresponding member of the Romanian…
August 12 in history
08:21, 12.08.2023 - August 12 in history1807 - The Russian-Turkish Armistice of Slobozia's main clause, the evacuation by the troops of the two principalities, was not fulfilled, so hostilities resumed in March 1809 1816 - Birth of writer, economist and politician Ion Ghica, a member and President of the Romanian…
August 3 in history
08:20, 03.08.2023 - August 3 in history1889 - Death of poetess Veronica Micle (b. Apr. 22, 1850) 1895 - Death of Dimitrie Brandza, physician and naturalist, member of the Romanian Academy (b. October 10, 1846) 1903 - In Budapest appears the Adevarul daily, as newspaper of the Romanian Section with the…
July 27 in history
08:31, 27.07.2023 - 1921 - Birth, at Mihaileni, of Eugenio Coseriu, Romanian linguist from Basarabia, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. September 7, 2002) CITESTE SI FinMin Bolos discusses with US ambassador about investments, combating tax evasion 26/07/2023 17 Labour minister: Salary law is being worked…