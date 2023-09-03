SEPTEMBER 3 IN HISTORY

Stiri Recomandate

Indienii au trimis o rachetă spre soare

Aditya, racheta supranumită după cuvântul hindus atribuit Soarelui, va cerceta activitatea solară, energia magnetică din atmosfera Soarelui și descărcările enorme de plasmă. Misiunea nu e, însă, ușoară, mai ales că sonda trebuie să parcurgă mai întâi 1,5 milioane de kilometri pentru a ajunge la destinație.  Racheta a lăsat… [citeste mai departe]

Fostul diplomat Bill Richardson, care a ajutat la eliberarea multor prizonieri deţinuţi de regimurile autocratice, a murit în somn

Bill Richardson, fost diplomat american, congresman, secretar de stat pentru energie şi guvernator al statului New Mexico, care şi-a lăsat… [citeste mai departe]

Peste două mii de apartamente s-au debranşat de la Colterm în acest an. Numărul este mai mic decât anul trecut

În acest an s-au debranşat de la sistemul centralizat de termoficare 2.080 de apartamente, anul trecut numărul debranşărilor fiind de 2.899. Termenul legal până la care se… [citeste mai departe]

Misiune în premieră: Indienii au trimis o rachetă spre soare

Aditya, racheta supranumită după cuvântul hindus atribuit Soarelui, va cerceta activitatea solară, energia magnetică din atmosfera Soarelui și descărcările enorme de plasmă. Misiunea nu e, însă, ușoară, mai ales că sonda trebuie să parcurgă mai întâi 1,5 milioane de kilometri… [citeste mai departe]

A crescut numărul pensiilor speciale, în august. Care a fost cea mai mare pensie medie de serviciu

A crescut numărul pensiilor speciale, în august. Care a fost cea mai mare pensie medie de serviciu Numărul beneficiarilor de pensii de serviciu a fost, în luna august, de 10.346, respectiv cu 36 mai mulți… [citeste mai departe]

INTERVIU. Celebru cercetător în studiul drogurilor: „Mulți politicieni vor să existe consumatori, fiindcă ei sunt oamenii pe care îi pot ataca public pentru a obține voturi. Nu vor să scape de problemă în sine”

Unul… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Muncii, in vizita la AJPIS Constanta

Ministrul muncii, Simona Bucura Oprescu, sosita intr o vizita inopinata la AJPIS Constanta, vineri, 01.09.2023, a vizitat fiecare birou al agentiei in parte, a discutat cu toti functionarii prezenti, a urmarit modul de lucru curent, aplicarea in timp real a procedurilor operationale, inclusiv gestionarea apelurilor… [citeste mai departe]

Participanţii la festivalul Burning Man au rămas blocaţi în deşertul Nevada din cauza ploii. Trebuie să facă economie la mâncare şi apă

Zeci de mii de participanți la festivalul Burning Man din deşertul Nevada au fost sfătuiţi să se pună la adăpost… [citeste mai departe]

CFR Călători informează că, de astăzi, se vor elibera bilete gratuite pe calea ferată doar pentru elevi

Legitimaţiile de călătorie cu gratuitate/reducere la transportul pe calea ferată se vor elibera, începând cu data de 3 septembrie 2023, doar pentru elevi, urmând ca pentru studenţi acestea… [citeste mai departe]

Fostul diplomat SUA Bill Richardson, care a ajutat la eliberarea unor prizonieri deţinuţi de regimurile autocratice, a murit în somn

Bill Richardson, fost diplomat american, congresman, secretar de stat pentru energie şi guvernator al statului New Mexico, care şi-a… [citeste mai departe]


SEPTEMBER 3 IN HISTORY

Publicat:
SEPTEMBER 3 IN HISTORY

1546 - Death of , ruler of Moldova (1527-1538; 1541-1546) 1848 - in Blaj. declared they didn't recognize "the union" of Transylvania with Hungary and started gathering a people's revolutionary army under the command of (September 3-13), Agerpres informs. 1876 - Birth of , scientist, author of an impressive monograph dedicated to Romania's participation in the (d. August 12, 1965) 1887 - Death of , great scholar and philologist, a founding member and vice-president of the Romanian…

