Second bird flu outbreak in a poultry farm in Seini, Maramures

Verificări ale polițiștilor în unitățile hoteliere din zona Gura Humorului

Polițiștii de prevenire suceveni din cadrul Serviciului de Investigare a Criminalității Economice au organizat mai multe verificări în unitățile hoteliere din zona Gura Humorului pentru a asigura siguranța turiștilor. Potrivit unui comunicat… [citeste mai departe]

Măgura Cisnădie, a treia înfrângere în grupa B a Cupei EHF la handbal feminin

Echipa de handbal feminin Măgura Cisnădie a fost învinsă duminică, în deplasare, de formaţia daneză Copenhaga Handball, scor 33-22 (14-8), în cea de-a treia partidă din grupa B a Cupei EHF, potrivit news.ro.În cealaltă dispută a grupei… [citeste mai departe]

SIMONA HALEP LA AUSTRALIAN OPEN // John McEnroe laudă schimbarea masivă făcută de Simona Halep: „A crescut mult! A învățat să facă asta și de aceea are 2 Grand Slam-uri”

Simona Halep (28 de ani, 4 WTA) i-a… [citeste mai departe]

DINAMO // CORESPONDENȚĂ GSP DIN MARBELLA // VIDEO Robert Moldoveanu, despre cele mai importante subiecte de la Dinamo: ce spune de play-off, investitori și transferuri

Robert Moldoveanu, atacantul de 21 de ani al lui Dinamo, a vorbit… [citeste mai departe]

Primarul Sectorului 5, acuzat că folosește banii școlilor pentru campania electorală! Voicu (ALDE): Trebuie pedepsit

Consilierul General ALDE și candidatul partidului la primăria Sectorului 5, Valentin Voicu, îl acuză pe primarul PSD, Daniel Florea, că se pregătește de campanie… [citeste mai departe]

Tatăl lui Meghan Markle, CRITICI DURE la adresa fiicei sale și a prințului Harry: Devalorizează familia regală!

Tatăl lui Meghan Markle (foto), Thomas Markle, a declarat pentru Channel 5 că este dezamăgitor că fiica sa şi prinţul Harry au decis să nu mai aibă un rol activ în familia… [citeste mai departe]

Al doilea focar de gripă aviară în Maramureș. Peste 22.000 de păsări au fost omorâte

Peste 22.000 de păsări din ferma din Maramureș unde a fost confirmat cel de-al doilea focar de gripă aviară au fost omorâte. Autoritățile au stabilit că cele două ferme în care a apărut gripa aviară au folosit același… [citeste mai departe]

Iaşi: Încă o prelevare de organe efectuată la Spitalul de Neurochirurgie

O nouă prelevare de organe a fost efectuată, în noaptea de sâmbătă spre duminică, la Spitalul de Neurochirurgie din Iaşi, donatorul fiind un copil de 10 ani aflat în moarte cerebrală. Beneficiarii transplantului sunt copii atât din ţară, cât şi din… [citeste mai departe]

CORESPONDENȚĂ GSP DIN SPANIA // VIDEO + FOTO Ce imagini de la antrenamentul lui Dinamo! Momentul de aplaudat al lui Ionel Dănciulescu

Dinamo are un oaspete special în cantonamentul de la Benahavis, Spania. „Câinii” au avut alături de ei ieri, la meciul Bochum, 1-1,… [citeste mai departe]

Subiect și Predicat. Ce mai citesc românii. Cele mai căutate cărți în 2020

Ana Iorga a dorit să afle ce mai citesc românii în 2020, când aniversăm 170 de ani de la nașterea poetului național Mihai Eminescu, așa că a filmat emisiunea ”Subiect și predicat” într-o apreciată librărie din București. [citeste mai departe]


Second bird flu outbreak in a poultry farm in Seini, Maramures

Publicat:
Second bird flu outbreak in a poultry farm in Seini, Maramures

A new bird flu outbreak was confirmed in a poultry commercial farm on the same Seini platform of the northern where on 14 January 2020 was diagnosed the first avian influenza outbreak in Romania, the of and (ANSVSA) announced. According to the said authority, a causation relation exists between the two poultry commercial farms located on the same platform since they use the same transport means of the manure.

The local administration together with the sanitary-veterinary authority drafted and approved hic et nunc a…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Romania's industrial production, down 2.2 pct, in first 11 months of 2019 (INS)

10:59, 15.01.2020 - Industrial production in Romania decreased by 2.2 pct, as a gross series, in the first 11 months of last year, compared to the same period in 2018, while as series adjusted by number of working days and seasonality, it decreased by 3.3 pct, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics…

Ministry of Public Finance borrows 605mln lei from commercial banks

19:24, 06.01.2020 - The Ministry of Public Finance (MFP) borrowed 605 million lei from banks on Monday, through a benchmark government bond issue with a residual maturity of 45 months, at an average yield of 3.85pct per year, according to the data transmitted by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).The nominal…

More than 2.5 ml travelers crossed Romania's border these winter holidays

16:18, 03.01.2020 - Over 2.5 million travelers were cleared at Romania's border checkpoints during these winter holidays (December 20 - January 3), the Border Police informs in a Friday statement.According to the cited source, approximately 2,540,000 people crossed the country's border in the reporting period…

In 2020, employments permits for 30,000 new foreign workers in Romania

13:54, 31.12.2019 - In 2020, the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI) may issue employment / secondment okays on the territory of Romania for 30,000 foreign citizens, newly admitted workers, informs the IGI on Tuesday, through a release sent to AGERPRES.According to the quoted source, the number of work…

ANCOM Report: Over half of Romania's mobile internet connections are 4G

12:43, 10.12.2019 - More than a half (55 percent) of mobile Internet connections in Romania are 4G, in mid-2019, and two thirds of the users do not limit their browsing on mobile Internet, the statistical data published by the National Authority for Management and Regulation in Communications (ANCOM) on Tuesday informed. …

Romania's ten-month new automotive sales at 167,400-plus, up 9.3 pct YoY

18:34, 15.11.2019 - Romania's new automotive sales between January - October 2019 were up 9.3 percent compared to the same period last year, at 167,401 units of which 144,406 cars, according to data released on Friday by the Association of Automotive Manufacturers and Importers (APIA).Used car registrations in…

Almost 505,700 new and second-hand vehicle registrations between January-October 2019 in Romania

12:54, 11.11.2019 - Almost 505,700 new and second-hand vehicle were registered in Romania, in the first ten months of 2019, increasing by only 0.39 percent against the same period of last year, according to the statistics with the Driving Licences and Vehicle Registration Directorate (DRPCIV) researched by AGERPRES. …

PM Orban: African swine fever, result of gross negligence

08:57, 07.11.2019 - The president of the National Authority for Veterinary and Food Safety (ANSVSA) will be changed and we are currently conducting a procedure to identify a serious candidate, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Wednesday.  He stressed that he asked the Minister of Agriculture to invite the ANSVSA…


