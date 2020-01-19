Second bird flu outbreak in a poultry farm in Seini, Maramures

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Industrial production in Romania decreased by 2.2 pct, as a gross series, in the first 11 months of last year, compared to the same period in 2018, while as series adjusted by number of working days and seasonality, it decreased by 3.3 pct, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics…

- The Ministry of Public Finance (MFP) borrowed 605 million lei from banks on Monday, through a benchmark government bond issue with a residual maturity of 45 months, at an average yield of 3.85pct per year, according to the data transmitted by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).The nominal…

- Over 2.5 million travelers were cleared at Romania's border checkpoints during these winter holidays (December 20 - January 3), the Border Police informs in a Friday statement.According to the cited source, approximately 2,540,000 people crossed the country's border in the reporting period…

- In 2020, the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI) may issue employment / secondment okays on the territory of Romania for 30,000 foreign citizens, newly admitted workers, informs the IGI on Tuesday, through a release sent to AGERPRES.According to the quoted source, the number of work…

- More than a half (55 percent) of mobile Internet connections in Romania are 4G, in mid-2019, and two thirds of the users do not limit their browsing on mobile Internet, the statistical data published by the National Authority for Management and Regulation in Communications (ANCOM) on Tuesday informed. …

- Romania's new automotive sales between January - October 2019 were up 9.3 percent compared to the same period last year, at 167,401 units of which 144,406 cars, according to data released on Friday by the Association of Automotive Manufacturers and Importers (APIA).Used car registrations in…

- Almost 505,700 new and second-hand vehicle were registered in Romania, in the first ten months of 2019, increasing by only 0.39 percent against the same period of last year, according to the statistics with the Driving Licences and Vehicle Registration Directorate (DRPCIV) researched by AGERPRES. …

- The president of the National Authority for Veterinary and Food Safety (ANSVSA) will be changed and we are currently conducting a procedure to identify a serious candidate, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Wednesday. He stressed that he asked the Minister of Agriculture to invite the ANSVSA…