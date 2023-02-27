Russia’s flows to Poland stopped on lack of shipment orders

Stiri Recomandate

Dezbaterea moţiunii simple împotriva ministrului Muncii, reprogramată pe 6 martie, de la ora 16.00

Dezbaterea moţiunii simple împotriva ministrului Muncii, reprogramată pe 6 martie, de la ora 16.00

Dezbaterea moţiunii simple împotriva ministrului Muncii a fost reprogramată pe 6 martie, de la ora 16.00, a decis luni conducerea Camerei Deputaţilor. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește… [citeste mai departe]

Cum îndepărtezi petele de sucuri de fructe de pe hainele tale preferate. Fă asta și vor arăta ca noi!

Cum îndepărtezi petele de sucuri de fructe de pe hainele tale preferate. Fă asta și vor arăta ca noi!

Cea mai simplă metodă de a scoate petele de suc de fructeImediat ce observați că v-ați pătat cu suc de fructe, amestecați 3 lingurițe de bicarbonat cu o lingură de apă, până se formează o… [citeste mai departe]

USR îl convoacă pe ministrul Finanţelor Adrian Câciu la „Ora Guvernului” în Senat, pe 8 martie

USR îl convoacă pe ministrul Finanţelor Adrian Câciu la „Ora Guvernului” în Senat, pe 8 martie

De asemenea, ministrul Finanţelor trebuie să clarifice care sunt companiile cărora li se va aplica „taxa de solidaritate” şi dacă nu cumva aceasta este pur şi simplu o taxă de solidaritate cu cei… [citeste mai departe]

Memorandum de înţelegere România – Israel privind cooperarea ştiinţifică. Vizate, domenii precum inteligenţa artificială, securitate cibernetică, energie verde (hidrogen), fizica laserelor – FOTO

Memorandum de înţelegere România – Israel privind cooperarea ştiinţifică. Vizate, domenii precum inteligenţa artificială, securitate cibernetică, energie verde (hidrogen), fizica laserelor – FOTO

”În… [citeste mai departe]

Șeful Casei de Pensii, despre restituirea CASS: Începând cu 1 martie, pensionarii deja vor primi prima tranșă

Șeful Casei de Pensii, despre restituirea CASS: Începând cu 1 martie, pensionarii deja vor primi prima tranșă

Pensionarii vor primi, începând cu 1 martie, prima tranșă de Contribuții de Asigurări Sociale de Sănătate, a anunțat președintele Casei Naționale de Pensii, Daniel Baciu, luni,… [citeste mai departe]

China se consideră „murdărită” de acuzaţiile americane potrivit cărora COVID ar fi rezultatul unui accident de laborator

China se consideră „murdărită” de acuzaţiile americane potrivit cărora COVID ar fi rezultatul unui accident de laborator

Beijingul a contestat, luni, ipoteza Departamentului american pentru Energie (DoE), potrivit căreia originea pandemiei de COVID-19 ar fi un accident… [citeste mai departe]

Un traficant de droguri şi-a făcut operaţii estetice ca să scape de poliţişti. A vrut să devină un „coreean chipeş” (FOTO)

Un traficant de droguri şi-a făcut operaţii estetice ca să scape de poliţişti. A vrut să devină un „coreean chipeş” (FOTO)

Situaţie comică în Thailanda. Un traficant de droguri a suferit mai multe operații de chirurgie plastică facială pentru a arăta ca… [citeste mai departe]

Șase luni de închisoare cu executare pentru un băcăuan care a dat țeapă pe OLX cu niște căști audio

Șase luni de închisoare cu executare pentru un băcăuan care a dat țeapă pe OLX cu niște căști audio

Judecătoria Rădăuți l-a condamnat pe Alexandru C., din Bacău, la șase luni de închisoare, în regim de penitenciar, pentru săvârșirea infracțiunii de înșelăciune și l-a obligat să îi plătească… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Budăi, chemat din nou în Parlament pentru moțiunea simplă, pe 6 martie

Ministrul Budăi, chemat din nou în Parlament pentru moțiunea simplă, pe 6 martie

Camera Deputaților a decis luni, 27 februarie, ca ministrul PSD al Muncii să fie invitat la dezbaterea moțiunii simple depuse contra lui, de USR și Forța Dreptei, pe 6 martie, după ce Marius Budăi a cerut să nu fie prezent astăzi, pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Andreea Bănică a fost criticată că a purtat o rochie prea scurtă: „Corpul meu a suferit modificări în urma sarcinilor târzii”

Andreea Bănică a fost criticată că a purtat o rochie prea scurtă: „Corpul meu a suferit modificări în urma sarcinilor târzii”

Andreea Bănică a fost criticată pe Instagram că a îmbrăcat o rochie foarte scurtă. Artista a răbufnit la adresa celor care au… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Russia’s flows to Poland stopped on lack of shipment orders

Publicat:
Russia’s flows to Poland stopped on lack of shipment orders

Russia stopped oil shipments to Poland after pipeline operator Transneft didn’t receive the documents necessary for the crude to be allowed to leave the country, according to Bloomberg. The producer of the oil that was due to be delivered to Poland in the final days of February didn’t send shipment orders or the transit payment, […] The post Russia’s flows to Poland stopped on lack of shipment orders appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

China calls for cease-fire as war in Ukraine enters second year

11:50, 24.02.2023 - China called for a cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine in a 12-point proposal for ending the war that appeared to offer some reprieve to Moscow and little chance of winning broad support as the conflict enters its second year, according to Bloomberg.  Several of the measures outlined by China in a…

Biden, after trip to Ukraine, in Poland to meet NATO allies

10:20, 21.02.2023 - President Joe Biden will tell U.S. allies on Tuesday that the United States is behind Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia’s invasion and will stress American support for NATO’s eastern flank, according to Reuters. Biden arrived in Warsaw late on Monday after a surprise visit to Kyiv, where he stood…

Poland preparing for possible migrant flows from Russia

10:15, 06.02.2023 - Poland will soon start building an electronic fence at its border with Kaliningrad Oblast as it fears Russia and Belarus will again help migrants cross the border in a bid to destabilise Europe, according to Euractiv. The barrier will cover about 200 kilometres of land border and include a system of…

Czech incoming president says no ‘cap’ on Kyiv weapons shipments

13:15, 03.02.2023 - The Czech Republic’s incoming president said the only limit to weapons deliveries to Ukraine should be nuclear arms, and he expressed confidence that Ukrainian forces can defeat Russia, according to Bloomberg.  Petr Pavel, a retired NATO general who takes office in March, also said President Vladimir…

Germany says decision on tanks could come soon

15:10, 24.01.2023 - German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Chancellor Olaf Scholz is talking to allies about supplying Ukraine with Leopard battle tanks and could give the green light to ship them in the next few days, according to Bloomberg. Poland said it formally asked the government in Berlin for the necessary…

South Africa defends naval exercise with Russia and China

10:20, 23.01.2023 - South Africa defended its planned naval exercise with Russia and China next month amid criticism over its noncommital stance on the war in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. South Africa’s Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans said it has conducted similar military maneuvers with the US, UK and France…

Poland wants allies to send up to 100 tanks to support Ukraine

15:21, 18.01.2023 - Poland is working to convince European allies to send as many as 100 battle tanks to support Ukraine’s defense efforts against the Russian invasion, said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, according to Bloomberg. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday that he’s in talks with allies over potentially…

US and Japan deepen space, military ties as China’s threat grows

11:41, 12.01.2023 - The US and Japan announced plans to strengthen defense cooperation on land, at sea and in space as they expressed growing concern about the growing challenge posed by China and its ties with Russia, according to Bloomberg.  Speaking after a day of security talks in Washington, officials said Wednesday…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 27 februarie 2023
Bucuresti 1°C | 13°C
Iasi -1°C | 4°C
Cluj-Napoca -4°C | 2°C
Timisoara -2°C | 3°C
Constanta 3°C | 15°C
Brasov -1°C | 5°C
Baia Mare -3°C | 4°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 27 februarie 2023
USD 4.6559
EUR 4.9185
CHF 4.9494
GBP 5.5787
CAD 3.425
XAU 271.113
JPY 3.4157
CNY 0.6695
AED 1.2677
AUD 3.1277
MDL 0.2468
BGN 2.5148

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec