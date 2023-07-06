Russian missiles hit western Ukraine as Zelenskyy vows response Russia unleashed the most devastating missile barrage to hit the city of Lviv in western Ukraine since the start of the war, prompting the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to vow retaliation for the overnight attack, according to Bloomberg. “There will definitely be a response to the enemy. A strong one,” he said on Twitter. […] The post Russian missiles hit western Ukraine as Zelenskyy vows response appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

