Russia set to begin massive military drills with Belarus

Jocurile exclusive de la Unibet  – La ce titluri au acces doar membrii acestui cazino?

Pasiunea pentru jocurile de noroc poate să fie dusă în mediul online la un cu totul alt nivel. Dacă ai răbdare, dacă te informezi și ești calculat cu bugetul tău, poți avea parte de experiențe superbe, de neuitat! La Unibet… [citeste mai departe]

Coloane cu tehnică militară americană vor trece prin București la noapte

Coloane cu tehnică militară americană vor trece prin București la noapte   Foto: Arhivă/MApN. Prima coloană de trailere cu tehnică militară americană va ajunge la Bucureşti în jurul orei 1, în noaptea de joi spre vineri, arată… [citeste mai departe]

Doina Fănică, preşedinta Sanitas Argeş, printre sărbătoriții zilei. La mulți ani!

Doina Fănică, preşedinta Sanitas Argeş, printre sărbătoriții zilei. La mulți ani! Sărbătoritele zilei de joi, 10 februarie, sunt: Doina Fănică – preşedinta Sindicatului Sanitas Argeş şi Amalia Cristina Neacşu – asistentă şefă… [citeste mai departe]

S-a semnat ordinul  de începere a lucrărilor de extindere a Unității de Primiri Urgențe din cadrul Spitalului Județean de Urgență Târgoviște. VIDEO

S-a semnat ordinul de începere a lucrărilor de extindere a Unității de Primiri Urgențe… [citeste mai departe]

Autospectială de poliție, implicată în accident: un autoturism i-a lovit din spate

O autospecială de Poliţie aflată în misiune a fost implicat, joi, într-un accident rutier în judeţul Hunedoara. ”La data de 10.02.2022, poliţiştii din cadrul Poliţiei Oraşului Simeria, aflându-se în misiune,  cu autospeciala de… [citeste mai departe]

ALBA: 605 cazuri COVID și un deces în 24 de ore. Incidență de aproape 50 la mie, în Ciugud. Situația pe localități, 10 februarie

ALBA: 605 cazuri COVID și un deces în 24 de ore. Incidență de aproape 50 la mie, în Ciugud. Situația pe localități, 10 februarie… [citeste mai departe]

Putin aduce sisteme S-400 la granița Ucrainei. Rusia începe exerciții în Belarus cu 30.000 de militari (VIDEO)

Armatele rusă și bielorusă au început joi, 10 februarie, manevre în Belarus timp de zece zile, în pline tensiuni Rusia-Occident din jurul Ucrainei și în timp ce eforturile… [citeste mai departe]

Amenintare cu bomba: Jaf la o banca din Mangalia! Date din ancheta

Prin rechizitoriul din data de 08 februarie 2022 al Parchetului de pe langa Tribunalul Constanta s a dispus trimiterea in judecata in stare de arest la domiciliu a inculpatului B.M.A., acuzat pentru savarsirea unei tentative la infractiunea de talharie calificata si a… [citeste mai departe]

ROMBAT, liderul pieței de baterii auto din România, se implică în extinderea Centrului de Resurse și Referință în Autism „Micul Prinț”

Compania ROMBAT SA, singurul producător integrat 3600 de baterii auto din România, este recunoscută pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiile de vegetație uscată, un fenomen extrem de periculos. Autoritățile au pornit în căutarea celor care dau foc miriștilor

Articolul Incendiile de vegetație uscată, un fenomen extrem de periculos. Autoritățile au pornit în căutarea celor care dau foc miriștilor… [citeste mai departe]


Russia set to begin massive military drills with Belarus

Publicat:
Russia on Thursday is set to begin 10 days of military exercises with its neighbor Belarus as tensions remain high over a large build-up of troops along its border with Ukraineaccording to CNBC. Around 30,000 Russian troops are believed to be in Belarus to take part in the exercises, according to NATO, which has […] The post Russia set to begin massive military drills with Belarus appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

