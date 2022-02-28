Russia sanctions ripple across world markets

Stiri Recomandate

(video) Kievul anunță redeschiderea parțială a rutelor și magazinelor: Cozi kilometrice la supermarketuri, iar Metroul și Gara - arhipline

(video) Kievul anunță redeschiderea parțială a rutelor și magazinelor: Cozi kilometrice la supermarketuri, iar Metroul și Gara - arhipline

Locuitorii Kievului au făcut cozi kilometrice de dimineață, la magazinele din oraș, după ce acestea au fost închise,… [citeste mai departe]

Președintele Consiliului European va discuta cererea lui Zeleskiy ca Ucraina să fie primită în regim de urgență în UE, printr-o procedură specială

Președintele Consiliului European va discuta cererea lui Zeleskiy ca Ucraina să fie primită în regim de urgență în UE, printr-o procedură specială

Președintele Consiliului European confirmă că UE va discuta cererea lui Vladimir Zeleskiy… [citeste mai departe]

UEFA este pe punctul de a suspenda Rusia din toate competițiile

UEFA este pe punctul de a suspenda Rusia din toate competițiile

Uniunea Europeană de Fotbal (UEFA) analizează posibilitatea suspendării Rusiei din toate competiţiile, ca reacţie la atacul Rusiei împotriva Ucrainei, conform unei informaţii furnizate luni de agenţia germană de informaţii sportive SID, filială a AFP. [citeste mai departe]

Echipa de fotbal old-boys Tomis-SNC, meci amical, la Kirklareli

Echipa de fotbal old-boys Tomis-SNC, meci amical, la Kirklareli

Echipa de fotbal old-boys Tomis-SNC va susţine, în luna septembrie, un meci amical în compania unei formaţii similare din Turcia, în cadrul turneului internaţional organizat la Kirklareli. Evenimentul a fost perfectat cu ocazia reuniunii de zilele trecute, organizate în cochetul… [citeste mai departe]

Simona Halep și Sorana Cîrstea, aproape umăr la umăr în ierarhia WTA. Care e situația româncelor în clasamentul mondial

Simona Halep și Sorana Cîrstea, aproape umăr la umăr în ierarhia WTA. Care e situația româncelor în clasamentul mondial

Simona Halep și Sorana Cîrstea, aproape umăr la umăr în ierarhia WTA. Cele două jucătoare din România se află mai aproape ca oricând, în ultimii 9… [citeste mai departe]

Trei creșe noi vor fi construite în județul Alba la Abrud, Câmpeni și Teiuș. Proiectele au fost aprobate

Trei creșe noi vor fi construite în județul Alba la Abrud, Câmpeni și Teiuș. Proiectele au fost aprobate

Trei creșe noi vor fi construite în județul Alba la Abrud, Câmpeni și Teiuș. Proiectele au fost aprobate Trei creșe noi vor fi construite în județul Alba la Abrud, Câmpeni și Teiuș,… [citeste mai departe]

METEO/ Prima zi de primăvară începe cu frig și ninsori

METEO/ Prima zi de primăvară începe cu frig și ninsori

Ziua frig, ger nocturn şi ninsori pe întreg teritoriul ţări, anunţă Serviciul Hidrometeorologic de Stat (SHS) pentru prima săptămână de martie, transmite MOLDPRES. Potrivit meteorologilor, în următoarele zile în ţară se prevăd valori termice încadrate între… [citeste mai departe]

MAE le recomandă insistent românilor să plece imediat din Rusia

MAE le recomandă insistent românilor să plece imediat din Rusia

MAE le recomandă insistent cetăţenilor români să evite călătoriile în Federaţia Rusă, iar celor care se află temporar în această ţară să plece cât mai curând, prin intermediul zborurilor comerciale încă disponibile. [citeste mai departe]

Simptomele cistitei. Cât de eficiente sunt remediile naturale pentru tratarea infecțiilor urinare

Simptomele cistitei. Cât de eficiente sunt remediile naturale pentru tratarea infecțiilor urinare

Sunt câteva tipuri de infecții urinare cu care oamenii se confruntă cel puțin o dată în viață. Când diferiți agenți patogeni ajung în anumite părți a tractului urinar: uretră, vezica urinară, rinichi, apare… [citeste mai departe]

„Asociația a apărut tocmai din dorința de a ajuta mai mult spitalul" / interviu cu Laura Bărbuleț, președintele Asociației „Împreună pentru Spitalul Târgu Neamț"

„Asociația a apărut tocmai din dorința de a ajuta mai mult spitalul” / interviu cu Laura Bărbuleț, președintele Asociației „Împreună pentru Spitalul Târgu Neamț”

– De când lucrați la farmacia Spitalului… [citeste mai departe]


Russia sanctions ripple across world markets

Publicat:
Russia sanctions ripple across world markets

World stocks slid, oil prices jumped and the rouble tanked to fresh record lows on Monday, as the West ramped up sanctions against Russia for its attack on Ukraine that included blocking banks from the SWIFT global payments system, according to Reuters. Russia's central bank raised its key interest rate to 20% from 9.5% in […]

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


