Russia, China stand together as U.S., EU worry about Ukraine threat

Stiri Recomandate

Elevii de la Colegiul Național “Alexandru Odobescu” din Pitești au fost Moș Crăciun pentru zeci de copii nevoiași

Elevii de la Colegiul Național “Alexandru Odobescu” din Pitești au fost Moș Crăciun pentru zeci de copii nevoiași

Elevii și profesorii de la Colegiul Național “Alexandru Odobescu” din Pitești au vrut să aducă un dram de bucurie în viața altor copii. CITEȘTE ȘI: Jurnalul… [citeste mai departe]

2021, an cu premii pentru Aquatim. În ultimele 12 luni a recepționat lucrări în valoare de 2,7 milioane de euro

2021, an cu premii pentru Aquatim. În ultimele 12 luni a recepționat lucrări în valoare de 2,7 milioane de euro

Societatea Aquatim a obținut anul acesta locul I la categoria „Captarea, tratarea și distribuția apei – Întreprinderi mari” la Topul Național al Firmelor al CCIR. De asemenea,… [citeste mai departe]

Selly, după ce s-a zbătut să schimbe sistemul de educație din țară: „M-am mințit singur”

Selly, după ce s-a zbătut să schimbe sistemul de educație din țară: „M-am mințit singur”

Selly e unul dintre cei mai cunoscuți vloggeri români, nu doar prin clipurile sale de pe canalul de YouTube, dar mai ales pentru diverse acte de caritate. Este preocupat de activism social, în special de… [citeste mai departe]

Tânăr de 23 de ani din Valea Lungă reținut de polițiști, după ce a agresat un bărbat din Blaj

Tânăr de 23 de ani din Valea Lungă reținut de polițiști, după ce a agresat un bărbat din Blaj

Ieri, 14 decembrie 2021, polițiștii Biroului de Ordine Publică din cadrul Poliției Municipiului Blaj au luat măsura reținerii, pentru 24 de ore, față de un tânăr de 23 de ani, din comuna Valea Lungă,… [citeste mai departe]

Familia indiană Poonawalla va dona 66 de milioane de dolari Universităţii Oxford pentru un nou centru destinat cercetării în domeniul vaccinurilor

Familia indiană Poonawalla va dona 66 de milioane de dolari Universităţii Oxford pentru un nou centru destinat cercetării în domeniul vaccinurilor

Familia indiană Poonawalla a promis o donaţie de 50 de milioane de lire sterline (circa 66,2 milioane… [citeste mai departe]

Rafila, despre formularul de localizare:Toţi călătorii, indiferent de cetăţenie, trebuie să-l completeze cu 24 de ore înainte de intrarea în ţară

Rafila, despre formularul de localizare:Toţi călătorii, indiferent de cetăţenie, trebuie să-l completeze cu 24 de ore înainte de intrarea în ţară

Ministrul Sănătății, Alexandru Rafila (PSD), a anunţat, miercuri, că în şedinţa de Guvern… [citeste mai departe]

Rectorul de la Babeș-Bolyai aruncă BOMBA: Florin Roman nu este licențiat la noi/ Ministrul și-a falsificat CV-ul

Rectorul de la Babeș-Bolyai aruncă BOMBA: Florin Roman nu este licențiat la noi/ Ministrul și-a falsificat CV-ul

Ministrul Cercetării și Inovării, Florin Roman, și-a trecut în CV-ul oficial de la Camera Deputaților faptul că este licențiat la ”Universitatea Babeș-Bolyai”, din Cluj.… [citeste mai departe]

Cum se programează sau se amână trimiterea unui e-mail

Cum se programează sau se amână trimiterea unui e-mail

E-mailul reprezintă unul dintre instrumentele de comunicare pe care îl folosim zilnic în interes personal sau profesional. Fie că o facem de pe laptop/PC sau de pe smartphone, zilnic trimitem suficient de multe e-mailuri încât, la un moment dat, ajungem să depășim niște termene ori să… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul a aprobat mărirea pensiilor și a alocațiilor pentru copii. Când se aprobă OUG pentru a 13-a pensie

Guvernul a aprobat mărirea pensiilor și a alocațiilor pentru copii. Când se aprobă OUG pentru a 13-a pensie

Guvernul a aprobat mărirea pensiilor și a alocațiilor pentru copii. Când se aprobă OUG pentru a 13-a pensie Guvernul a decis: de la 1 ianuarie 2022, punctul de pensie va fi majorat… [citeste mai departe]

Vicepreședinte ANRE, depășit de explozia prețurilor la energie: De când lucrez la ANRE, de aproape 15 ani, n-am mai văzut situaţia aşa de complicată ca acum

Vicepreședinte ANRE, depășit de explozia prețurilor la energie: De când lucrez la ANRE, de aproape 15 ani, n-am mai văzut situaţia aşa de complicată ca acum

Situaţia de pe piaţa energiei nu a fost niciodată atât de complicată,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Russia, China stand together as U.S., EU worry about Ukraine threat

Publicat:
Russia, China stand together as U.S., EU worry about Ukraine threat

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader held a video call on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations and made a show of solidarity amid rising tensions between Moscow and the West over fears that Russia will invade neighbouring Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. “I consider our relations a true model of interstate cooperation for […] The post Russia, China stand together as U.S., EU worry about Ukraine threat appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU gas extends rally as crunch risks extending into next winter

12:30, 14.12.2021 - European gas prices extended a rally on Tuesday, with tensions between Russia and Ukraine threatening to extend this year’s crunch into next winter, according to Bloomberg.  Futures jumped as much as 5.9% after closing at a record level on Monday. Traders are pricing in fear as Russia is building troops…

ECB official says cryptos aren’t socially, economically useful

14:55, 10.12.2021 - Crypto-assets show no signs of benefiting society or the wider economy, European Central Bank Executive Board member Fabio Panetta said, according to Bloomberg.  While advocates frequently hail their ability to serve the unbanked segment of the population or strip out third parties, the ECB official…

EU extends free mobile roaming to 2032

13:56, 09.12.2021 - Negotiators from the EU Council and the European Parliament announced on Thursday that European citizens will be able to use their mobile phones without excessive extra costs when travelling abroad in the EU, according to Politico. The European Parliament, Commission and EU Council gathered Wednesday…

OMV Petrom says Black Sea gas project could be delayed pending tax change

17:56, 08.12.2021 - Romanian OMV Petrom could postpone a final investment decision over its Black Sea deep water gas project until 2023 if lawmakers do not amend an offshore law by the end of this year as agreed, its chief executive said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.  OMV Petrom, majority-controlled by Austria’s…

Romanian prosecutors investigate diesel theft at U.S. military base

10:31, 25.11.2021 - Romanian prosecutors opened a criminal investigation into an organised crime group that stole roughly $2 million worth of diesel and other fuel from a U.S. military base in the eastern county of Constanta, police said in a statement on Wednesday, according to Reuters.  Police and prosecutors from the…

Republic of Moldova’s PM asks parliament for urgent budget vote as Russia gas deadline looms

14:15, 24.11.2021 - The Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, Natalia Gavrilita on Wednesday urged parliament to approve budget amendments that would allow the national energy company to pay energy dues to Russia‘s Gazprom, the parliamentary press service said in a statement, according to Reuters.  Moldovagaz on Monday…

Republic of Moldova declares state of alert, seeks to buy gas from Romania and Ukraine

11:21, 14.10.2021 - The Republic of Moldova will introduce a state of emergency in the energy sector due to a supply shortage of natural gas and the absence of a new energy deal with Russia’s Gazprom, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. “The Republic of Moldova wants to negotiate…

Aide to Ukraine’s president survives assassination attempt

17:05, 22.09.2021 - A top adviser to the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has survived an assassination attempt that officials suggest is tied to a political battle with criminal and corrupt interests, including the countries’ oligarchs, according to The Guardian.  At least 10 bullets struck the car of Serhiy…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 15 decembrie 2021
Bucuresti -1°C | 6°C
Iasi -1°C | 1°C
Cluj-Napoca -4°C | 3°C
Timisoara -2°C | 3°C
Constanta 0°C | 6°C
Brasov -2°C | 1°C
Baia Mare -4°C | 4°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 12.12.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) 1 5.606.404,00 -
II (5/6) 14 10.801,42 -
III (4/6) 366 413,16 -
IV (3/6) 7.363 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 6.129.734,00

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 15 decembrie 2021
USD 4.3937
EUR 4.9489
CHF 4.751
GBP 5.8239
CAD 3.4117
XAU 249.738
JPY 3.8601
CNY 0.6902
AED 1.1962
AUD 3.1299
MDL 0.2466
BGN 2.5303

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec