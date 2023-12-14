Romania’s headline inflation drops to 6.7% in November One year after it peaked at 16.8% y/y, Romania’s headline inflation dropped by 10 percentage points (pp) to 6.7% in November 2023, on a combination of base effects and decreasing prices of food and fuels, according to bne IntelliNews. CORE2 inflation diminished by 1.25pp from October to November, dropping just under 9% y/y from the […] The post Romania’s headline inflation drops to 6.7% in November appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Rusia avertizeaza ca „utilizarea avioanelor tactice de lupta F-16 de pe teritoriul” Romaniei, Slovaciei și Poloniei „va fi considerata de Moscova drept participare a acestor tari la conflictul din Ucraina si va obliga Rusia sa ia masuri adecvate”, relateaza News.ro. Purtatoarea de cuvant a ministerului…

- Romania’s trade deficit for goods contracted by 12.2% y/y to E28.9bn (9.2% of GDP) in the 12 months to October 2023, as imports edged down by 0.5% y/y to E122.7bn and exports advanced by 3.7% y/y to E93.8bn (30% of GDP), according to bne Intellinews. The country’s deficit-to-GDP ratio peaked at 11.8-11.9%…

- Romania kept borrowing costs unchanged at its final monetary-policy meeting this year as concerns over persistently high inflation outweigh warnings of an economic slowdown, according to Bloomberg. The central bank in Bucharest left the benchmark interest rate at 7% on Wednesday for a seventh straight…

- Euro-area economic confidence slowed for a sixth month as the region struggles under the weight of higher interest rates, still elevated inflation and geopolitical tensions, according to Bloomberg. A sentiment gauge published by the European Commission inched down to 93.3 in October, from a revised…

- Romania’s consumer prices rose by 8.8% on the year in September, following a 9.4% annual increase in August, the national statistical office, INS, said on Thursday, according to See News. The average inflation rate over the last twelve months was 12.6%, INS said in a statement. Food prices jumped by…

- The hydrocarbon production of Romania‘s top oil and gas group OMV Petrom dropped to 113.5 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (kboe) per day in the third quarter of 2023 from 117.2 kboe per day in the same period of 2022, the company said on Monday, according to See News. OMV Petrom’s daily hydrocarbon…

- Un numar de 65 de cazuri de infectie cu virusul West Nile au fost inregistrate, in Romania, pana in 28 septembrie, iar opt dintre pacientii infectati au murit, potrivit datelor Institutului National de Sanatate Publica (INSP): Potrivit Centrului National de Supraveghere si Control al Bolilor Transmisibile…

- Annual inflation in the eurozone cooled to its lowest level since October 2021, falling to 4.3% in September, flash figures showed on Friday, according to CNBC. That was down from a 5.2% annual reading in August, while month-on-month inflation dipped from 0.5% to 0.3%. Core inflation — which excludes…